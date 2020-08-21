It is a message that is fundamentally at odds with the one that catapulted President Trump to the White House four years ago, one that the commander in chief has continued to reject and an idea that has kept much of his base viewing him favorably. That forms the basis of many of his policies, and it will be hard to get away from it next week during the Republican convention. And it’s setting Republicans up for a challenge about how and whether they try to message to their base and the rest of America about how they see America.

The communities represented onstage and on screen this week were among the most inclusive of any Democratic National Convention. Among them included Ady Barkan, a health-care activist with a computer-generated voice whose amyotrophic lateral sclerosis confines him to a wheelchair; Cedric L. Richmond Jr., the young son of Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), a black lawmaker, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance; state Rep. Derrick Lente, a member of the Sandia Pueblo tribe, speaking on behalf of New Mexico during the delegate roll call; and the parents of Matthew Shepherd, a gay University of Wyoming student who was fatally beaten and tortured in 1998 near Laramie, Wyo.

Surveys explaining reasons for Trump’s support in 2016 among some of his key demographics pointed to one idea in particular, including one that has come to define much of Trump’s base: anxiety about America’s increased diversity.

According to a 2017 Public Religion Research Institute survey:

Nearly half (48%) of white working-class Americans say, “things have changed so much that I often feel like a stranger in my own country." Nearly seven in ten (68%) white working-class Americans — along with a majority (55%) of the public overall — believe the U.S. is in danger of losing its culture and identity. More than six in ten (62%) white working-class Americans believe the growing number of newcomers from other countries threatens American culture, while three in ten (30%) say these newcomers strengthen society.

Many white, working-class voters — that most-intensely explored demographic in the aftermath of the 2016 election — expressed their concerns about America becoming more racially and culturally diverse to the point that they no longer recognized their country. Trump recognized that fear and campaigned promising these voters that he would return the country to its greatest days — those years in the past where homogeneity was more common and diversity was less visible.

While Trump has not actually been able to make America less diverse, one can argue that he has tried. From bans on people from predominantly Muslim countries entering the United States to efforts to decrease the number of refugees and asylum seekers, the president has tried to limit the types of people who get to call America home. He has castigated Americans who protest racist and xenophobic world views. One example of that has been his constant attacks on Black Lives Matter, a movement that protests police violence.

Messages like these could be hard to overcome for a political party that has ascended to power on the back of a man who rejects the idea that diversity is America’s greatest strength. Trump’s approval ratings remain strongest with white Americans, white evangelicals and white rural voters and other demographics who often elevate ideas about America and the country’s values that are rooted in traditions of the past. Voices from these voting blocs are expected to be well represented at the Republican National Convention along with familiar faces that the Trump administration and campaign have elevated in the past to vouch for the president’s concern about people of color. But they will find themselves largely speaking to a base that has been unapologetically and vocally aggrieved by the direction of the country under the Obama administration — and hostile to politicians who seek to expand that worldview.

The Democratic Party won the popular vote in 2016. And given Biden’s lead in multiple polls and his overall popularity being higher than Hillary Clinton’s, some predict that the Democratic Party will win the support of most voters this fall. But to put a dent in the liberal party’s popularity with voters — especially in some of the swing states that pollsters think will be key to winning the election, the Republican Party has a couple of options. One, they need to persuade voters from various demographic groups that the GOP is a place where Americans of all stripes can find a home on their journey to fulfill the American Dream. Or two, Trump needs to convince enough voters — especially white voters uncomfortable with his rhetoric on cultural issues — that he is not racist, sexist and xenophobic.

