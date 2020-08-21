Those assertions are dubious by themselves. The latter, for example, criticizes Obama (and, by extension, his vice president) for using all of the respirators in the national stockpile to combat the flu virus that year — both suggesting a robust response to the 2009 outbreak and again raising the question of why Trump’s administration never refilled the stockpile before 2020.

AD

AD

The former is even more grasping. It’s a timeline that’s mostly focused on statements made not by Biden but by advisers to his campaign. It dismisses Biden’s Jan. 27 op-ed drawing attention to the threat posed by a possible pandemic, while criticizing him for holding a rally March 9, for supporting in-person voting in Wisconsin’s primary and for his advisers suggesting that the virus would wane in spring.

Trump himself made that latter claim, of course, over and over — after hearing it from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump held a large rally in North Carolina on March 2. And Trump supported the Wisconsin election moving forward as scheduled, accusing Wisconsin Democrats of intentionally trying to hurt Republicans by calling for a delay.

One point on that timeline, though, deserves special mention. It’s from Jan. 31.

AD

AD

“Speaking at a campaign town hall in Iowa shortly after the Trump Administration announced restrictions on travel from China, Biden brought up the coronavirus and suggests President Trump is not acting ‘rationally,’ ” the item reads. “'This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science,' says Biden.”

Biden did say that, tweeting the quote the following day. But he wasn’t speaking about the travel restrictions.

Biden’s event in Fort Morgan, Iowa, was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Eastern but actually began about 4 p.m. There had been rumblings that travel restrictions were coming, but they weren’t announced until about 3:50 p.m., right before Biden began to speak. Biden didn’t mention the restrictions in his comments and it’s not clear whether he knew it had happened.

AD

AD

The xenophobia to which Biden was referring may have been a reported rise in incidents in which Chinese and Asian Americans were increasingly the subject of racist abuse, given the virus’s origins. The day before, the New York Times documented the phenomenon in a page-one story.

Beyond its weak criticisms of Biden, Trump’s campaign has another tactic it deploys: suggesting that Biden’s proposed solutions go no further than what Trump’s already done.

During his acceptance speech Thursday, Biden outlined a series of proposals.

“We’ll develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately,” he said. “We’ll make the medical supplies and protective equipment our country needs. … We’ll make sure our schools have the resources they need to be open, safe, and effective. We’ll put the politics aside and take the muzzle off our experts so the public gets the information they need and deserve. … We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask — not as a burden, but to protect each other.”

AD

AD

In short order, the Trump campaign’s rapid response team dismissed the list.

“Joe Biden (again) demands coronavirus actions that President Trump has already done,” the team’s Abigail Marone wrote on Twitter, with the main rapid response team then retweeting her. She linked to an article written after Biden appeared on MSNBC on July 20 which purported to show how Biden’s demands then were already being fulfilled.

They weren’t then; they aren’t now.

The original article did its best to reframe what Biden said.

“You need more testing,” Biden said in that July interview, for example. “You need to be able to test and trace.”

“Biden said we need to increase coronavirus testing — but the United States already leads the world in coronavirus testing, with nearly 50 million tests completed and roughly 800,000 new tests being conducted per day,” the campaign replied. “The United States is also testing and tracking asymptomatic cases, allowing officials to identify and stop local outbreaks faster than other countries.”

AD

AD

It’s true that the U.S. has conducted more tests than any other country. That doesn’t mean, though, that we’re conducting enough testing and don’t need to conduct more. Experts differ on the number of daily tests that are needed, but if it’s 900,000 (as one analysis suggests), even the country’s expanded testing hasn’t hit that mark on even one day of the pandemic. (On Thursday, the country conducted fewer than 640,000 tests.)

That’s a problem because more testing is needed to do precisely what the Trump campaign says is already being done: tracking every infection to limit the virus’s spread. Are we catching some asymptomatic cases? Yes. Are we doing enough testing to contain the pandemic? Clearly not.

But this also isn’t what Biden said Thursday. He said that his administration would “develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately,” a goal that’s clearly not being met. As cases surged last month, test turnaround times were often more than a week. That inhibits the ability to contain the virus, as people are forced to either quarantine without knowing if they’re contagious or risk infecting people while going about their daily lives.

AD

AD

How do we know the Trump administration isn’t already doing what Biden demands? Because Trump keeps talking about how the administration will expand rapid testing, even as he boasted, less than a week ago, that 80 percent of tests come back in only three days.

On Biden’s other points, the administration is also not yet doing what he’s calling for.

Are we “making the medical supplies and protective equipment our country needs?” No. Kaiser Health News reported this week that shortages of personal protective equipment still exist. A nonprofit formed in March to provide health-care providers PPE in lieu of federal action still has thousands of unfilled requests.

Has the government “made sure our schools have the resources they need to be open, safe, and effective?” No. After being pressed by Trump to reopen to allow parents to return to work, school districts across the country are being forced to shut back down after new coronavirus infections. If schools had the resources needed to reopen, they would be able to remain open.

AD

AD

Is the public “getting the information they need and deserve” from experts? In some cases they are, given that people like Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease doctor, is still giving interviews. But his statements are often undercut or misrepresented by a president who still insists that the virus is simply going to go away.

Is there a national mandate to wear a mask? No. What’s more, Trump rarely wears one and has only sporadically endorsed the idea. That, of course, also reflects the failure of the government to listen to experts, who’ve frequently called for such action.

Had the steps Biden is calling for been implemented in March, it’s almost certainly the case that the scale of the pandemic here would have been much smaller. Had they been implemented in May, that holds true.