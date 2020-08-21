Probably the headline speakers are the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were briefly charged for waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters this summer.

AD

AD

So far, the first night of the speakers does not appear particularly geared toward addressing the top issue dominating voters’ lives — and dragging down the president’s reelection chances: the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday night will also feature a nurse in rural Virginia, although it’s not clear whether she will be talking about the pandemic or the president’s health-care plans (he wants the Supreme Court to get rid of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement). A coffee shop owner in Montana who qualified for a popular loan program meant for small businesses will also talk.

Here’s what else we know about the schedule and how the convention will work.

Monday’s speakers include

As mentioned, Scott, Gaetz, Jordan, Haley, Trump Jr., Guilfoyle and the McCloskey couple in St. Louis. Also:

AD

Ronna McDaniel: The Republican National Committee chairwoman

AD

Steve Scalise: The No. 2 House Republican from Louisiana

Vernon Jones: A controversial state representative in Georgia who is a Democrat and has endorsed Trump, a likely counter to the Republicans who spoke against Trump at the Democrats’ convention

Amy Johnson Ford: A nurse in rural Virginia

Tanya Weinreis: A rural Montana coffee shop owner

Natalie Harp: An advisory board member for Trump’s campaign

Charlie Kirk: A 26-year-old conservative activist who has written a book about Trump and founded a pro-Trump college organization. (Joe Biden is leading younger voters by double digits in most polls.)

AD

Kim Klacik: A GOP congressional candidate in Maryland

Sean Parnell: A GOP congressional candidate in Pennsylvania who is trying to take back a district that voted for Trump in 2016 but that Democrats won in a special election with Rep. Conor Lamb shortly after Trump took office. (The district has since been redrawn to be friendlier to Democrats.)

AD

Andrew Pollack: The father of a Parkland, Fla., shooting victim who supports Trump

When is the Republican National Convention?

The public-facing part of the convention will start Monday. It was originally scheduled to be four days long, with speakers all day and into the evening. But the convention will be significantly pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of thousands of attendees, there will be a couple hundred.

AD

The actual nomination will happen in Charlotte on Monday, Aug. 24, with events scheduled for the following three days and ending with Trump giving his speech on Thursday, Aug. 27 — although from the White House, not with his party in Charlotte. (There will be a crowd in person for the speech.)

The roll-call vote to formally renominate Trump and Pence will be Monday morning in Charlotte, not during the prime-time lineup. First lady Melania Trump will speak Tuesday, Vice President Pence on Wednesday and Trump on Thursday.

AD

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has said Trump will make appearances in the prime-time lineup each night. She told Fox News there will be prime-time events from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time.

AD

McDaniel told The Washington Post in an interview that she believes the convention will convey an optimistic and uplifting tone, which could be a difficult balance to strike in the middle of a pandemic and economic downturn for which the president is getting poor marks.

The Washington Post will carry the convention live each night.

Where is it?

A mix of places. A smaller gathering of party officials and delegates will meet at a convention center in Charlotte to renominate Trump, on Monday. But he will be several states away, in Washington, D.C. Trump says he will probably deliver his Thursday night acceptance speech from the White House. Pence is expected to speak from Fort McHenry in Maryland.

AD

AD

When Republicans were worried that coronavirus-related restrictions would keep them from having large in-person events, they said they were moving to a city in another swing state, Jacksonville, Fla. But they later canceled events there as well when coronavirus cases rose.

Still, the New York Times reports that many speakers, wherever they are, will address a live audience.

Who will speak?

The convention speakers are usually a mix of party luminaries, rising stars and non-politicians whose stories exemplify something the party wants to highlight.

In addition to the McCloskey couple in St. Louis, a Kentucky teen whose interaction with a Native American on the Mall went viral last year (and who later sued and settled with The Post and CNN over coverage of it) will speak, in an apparent jab at media coverage of the political right.

AD

AD

A number of Trump’s adult children will speak each night. On Thursday night, Ivanka Trump will speak, raising legal concerns, given that she is also a White House adviser. (The White House said she will speak in her personal capacity as the president’s daughter.) Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, who was a central figure in the president’s Ukraine scandal that led to his impeachment in the House, will speak Thursday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson were also slotted for speaking roles. That, too, is “a move that critics have argued further blurs the lines between the presidential campaign and official business,” The Post’s Seung Min Kim and Felicia Sonmez wrote.

Other politicians to appear include South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez and Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the latter of whom is in a tough reelection race. Each night will also feature some of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, such as Gaetz and Jordan, as well as Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.), Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) from the House and Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

AD

AD

We will also hear from non-politicians who are popular on the right: the father of a Parkland, Fla., shooting victim who supports Trump; a former Planned Parenthood employee turned antiabortion advocate, Abby Johnson; Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence Trump commuted after lobbying by Kim Kardashian West; prominent evangelical pastor Franklin Graham; and the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White.

The Post reports that each night Republicans will have a speaker who was born in Venezuela or Cuba to talk about their negative experiences with socialism, part of a strategy to cast Democrats in a similar leftist light.

Republicans decided only last month that they wouldn’t be able to have a traditional convention. It looks like their planning is going right up to the last minute. The Daily Beast reported that less than a week before the convention, TV network executives said “they were still almost completely in the dark about basic details of next week’s RNC, including its format and its roster of speakers.”

AD

To capture the president’s penchant for staging reality TV-like spectacles, the New York Times reports that two producers from his former TV show, “The Apprentice,” are helping put the convention together. That could include Trump himself speaking in every night leading up to his nomination speech in the 10 p.m. hour, the Times reports.

Why is it in Charlotte?

Parties like to hold their conventions in swing states. Before the pandemic, the Democrats picked Milwaukee, hoping to win back Wisconsin after Trump flipped it red in 2016.

As for the Republicans’ choice, no state is shaping up to be as swingy as North Carolina this fall. The Democrats’ nominee, Joe Biden, is leading by six points in an average of high-quality polls from June and July in the state, although strategists on both sides warn that will tighten.

There’s a competitive Senate race that could help decide which party controls that chamber: Sen. Thom Tillis (R) vs. Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is running for reelection, although he’s doing well in the polls against Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (R). Democrats are also trying to flip the state legislature there.

There are a lot of reasons for both parties to focus on North Carolina in November, and Republicans are hoping to use this convention to launch all of that.

What actually happens at a convention?

When we’re not in a pandemic, there are meetings and gatherings and lobbying and partying. The main official business is nominating the party’s candidate.

Usually, thousands of delegates gather in an arena to do that. The delegation from each state is called upon, someone from the state extols its greatness and then announces how many delegates it is pledging for each candidate.

Democrats did that roll-call vote virtually. On Monday, Republicans will have a vote in person among a much smaller number of delegates, a little more than 330 — six delegates from each state and territory.

What precautions are they taking for coronavirus?

Attendees will be tested for the coronavirus before they travel to Charlotte, they will have their temperatures checked and symptoms tracked daily, and masks will be handed out and required. (North Carolina requires masks in public.) The RNC will also bring doctors on site but doesn’t plan on testing people on the premises regularly, unless needed. (However, the Charlotte Observer reports that local health officials say they plan to test everyone upon entering the convention, although those results won’t be immediately made public.)