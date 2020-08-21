Here are four early takeaways from Friday’s hearing.

1. DeJoy says it’s “an outrageous claim” that he’s trying to impact how people vote

DeJoy early on there have been no changes to how election mail gets handled. He twice called the suggestion that the changes he’s made to regular mail are designed to have a negative impact on the election “an outrageous claim.” He said he will make sure election mail can be treated like first-class mail without the corresponding stamps.

He also said he plans to vote by mail this November, and has done so before.

DeJoy spent significant time defending the recent controversial changes he implemented at USPS. He said everything from cost-cutting measures to a reorganization of leadership, to taking away hundreds of mailboxes and mail sorting-machines are either routine or necessary to keep the organization financially afloat.

He said he didn’t even know about the removal of mailboxes and sorting machines until there was a public uproar. “When I found out about it … we looked at the excitement it was creating, so I decided to stop it,” he said

DeJoy denied he’s significantly curtailed overtime pay to postal workers, and he defended limiting extra trips by postal workers to retrieve mail to be delivered as having no impact on delivery of mail.

“So this isn’t some sort of devious plot on your part,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the chairman of the committee that is holding the hearing, said.

About the Postal Service’s recent warning that 46 states and D.C. might not get their ballots mailed out to voters and back on time, DeJoy said that’s been a problem for years, and the Postal Service was trying to warn state election officials that many some deadlines for ballot applications that aren’t feasible.

“There are times ballots are sent out the day before the election,” DeJoy said. “It’s almost impossible for … the ballot to get to the voter, and for the voter to vote to get back in time for the election. So this was a very, very well thought out effort to safeguard the election, not to get in the way.”

2. He’s considering “dramatic changes” to the Postal Service after the election

He confirmed in broad terms new Washington Post reporting that he is considering big changes to how the Postal Service operates after November, much larger than previously known, which The Post reports “could lead to slower mail delivery in parts of the country and higher prices for some mail services.”

“We are considering dramatic changes to improve services to the American people,” DeJoy said, when pressed by Democrats whether he is considering this.

DeJoy didn’t go into detail, but The Post reports changes could affect future elections, like requiring election ballots to use first-class postage.

3. DeJoy said mail delays are a separate issue — and that he won’t put back sorting machines

“There was a slowdown in the mail when the production did not meet the schedule,” he said, rather vaguely explaining recent delays in mail delivery, which have resulted in thousands of ballots and ballot applications during the primary not being delivered. He added employee availability is a “significant issue” because of the pandemic.

Some Democrats and experts want him to put back the nearly 700 mail-sorting machines that have been removed, to speed things up. DeJoy said he wouldn’t because they’re not needed. (Mail volume is down, he said, and they need to make room for package sorting equipment.)

Democrats were not satisfied with his response about the mail delays. “Frankly, they coincided with the time you took office,” Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), said.

And Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) got DeJoy to acknowledge he didn’t do any studies on how the changes affected seniors and veterans, who rely on the Postal Service for medication and checks.

4. This comes down to mistrust about the president’s intentions

There’s a clear before-and-after in election experts’ concerns about how smoothly mail voting will go. Facing an election polls show he could lose, Trump has been falsely degrading voting by mail for months now. But when Trump said recently he would reject congressional funding to help the Postal Service deal with all this precisely because he didn’t want to expand vote by mail, that’s when experts’ alarm bells went off. (The White House has since backtracked on funding and said it is “certainly open” to the $25 billon in funding Democrats have proposed.)

But that’s why DeJoy can assure Congress and Americans until he’s blue in the face that the Postal Service isn’t trying to sabotage the election, and many of them won’t be convinced. He also said he hasn’t talked with the president or the Trump campaign about these changes (though he did have broad discussions with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin). What DeJoy says will do little to assuage concerns about the president exerting influence on this for his own political benefit.