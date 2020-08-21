As a result, Trump, the Republican National Committee and their two affiliated committees crossed the $1 billion mark even before the Republican National Convention takes place next week.
As Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden head into the final months of the general election campaign, they have both ramped up their fundraising and spending efforts, launching multimillion dollar ad campaigns
Trump’s reelection fundraising in July outpaced Biden’s with a staggering $165 million raised between the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and affiliated committees, according to figures released by the campaign.
The Republican National Committee reported its best-ever online fundraising month in July through Trump and the party’s robust online base of donors who have remained steadfast over the past four years.
Biden, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees raised $140 million in July, comparable to the amount they raised the month prior, according to the campaign’s figures. The joint fundraising committee figures will be filed with the Federal Election Commission in October.
The two campaigns and their affiliated parties entered August with the most comparable cash-on-hand figures than they have reported so far, as Biden continued to close his cash gap with Trump. Trump reported entering August with more than $300 million, and Biden reported about $294 million.
The RNC posted a strong fundraising month, with $55.3 million raised for the party, compared to $16.3 million raised by the DNC. The DNC had $1.5 million in debt, while the RNC had none.