One time, I’d managed to siphon off a larger-than-normal amount, prompting my mother to get particularly annoyed at me. True to form, I denied the scurrilous accusation, a particularly difficult-to-defend assertion given the obvious decrease in volume. Soda, as you may know, does not simply disappear from a closed container. and this particular container was missing quite a bit of soda. But I was committed, pushing forward with my denials until I demanded the right to a trial by a jury of my peers; to wit, my older sister.

We had a trial and I presented evidence that the amount of soda believed to be missing would constitute only about two ice-filled glasses, an amount small enough that it was certainly feasible my mother herself had unwittingly consumed the soda without realizing it. I made my case and presented it to my sister for her verdict.

She instantly declared that I was guilty. Because obviously I drank the soda.

The point of this story is both to reveal what a dorky kid I was and to make a point about human behavior. Sometimes we say things that are obviously not true, but then have to keep making the same assertion even as it becomes increasingly untenable. There are about 14 Shakespeare plays centered on this concept and at least one arachnocentric aphorism. Lying begets lying.

On a related note, President Trump’s approval rating among Republicans is not 96 percent.

He keeps saying it is, over and over, as recently as Thursday evening. Since mid-April, he’s tweeted nearly two dozen times that 96 percent of Republicans approve of the job he’s doing. There’s no deviation from that figure, as you might expect if it was based on actual polling. Polls have margins of error, and margins of error introduce variability. But to hear Trump tell it, he’s been at a flat 96 percent approval among Republicans since April 10, even as his overall approval has varied between 40.1 percent and 44.4 percent in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.

What was his approval rating before April 10, you may ask. Well, starting in early October 2019, it was 95 percent — over and over, two dozen times. Before that, it was 94 percent over about a three-month period. And before that, it was 93 percent, over about a six-month period.

In other words, Trump’s approval rating among Republicans has, according to Trump, increased three points over the past 20 months, and those increases were discrete, happening on three occasions. That the latter increases correspond to periods in which his presidency was threatened — first with the advent of the impeachment inquiry and second with the spread of the coronavirus — is just a coincidence, I’m sure.

Where’d that initial 93 percent rating come from? The first time he mentioned it was in February 2018, when he touted that level of support as measured in a straw poll conducted at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Which is a bit like doing Hall of Fame balloting from a random group of people at Yankee Stadium.

This year, CPAC’s straw poll had him at 95 percent approval, but that’s what he was already telling everyone anyway.

This is not a scientific or representative poll, by the way, and it is not, as far as I know, something that is conducted over any extended period of time. Which suggests strongly that he’s just making it up.

It further suggests that as time passes, he’s bound to this idea that his support from Republicans is both stratospheric and climbing — a combination that you don’t have to be Icarus to see presents some challenges. I am very confident that, before the election, Trump will suddenly announce that his approval rating is 97 percent, or maybe higher, but he is definitely running out of headroom.

So what is Trump’s approval among Republicans? Well, polling conducted by The Post and ABC News has his recent approval at 82 percent, with two-thirds of Republicans strongly approving of the job he’s doing. That’s 14 points lower than what Trump says, a difference that a statistician would call “significant.”

It’s also lower than Trump’s peak of 93 percent approval with Republicans, which he hit in our May poll. Closer to what Trump was claiming — but still lower.

It’s not the case that Trump makes up all of his poll numbers. In addition to the 96 percent approval he touted Thursday, he included that 51 percent approval from Rasmussen Reports, a result that lands about 10 points above the average of other polls.

Trump liked that result so much that his team made a little picture that included the figure.

He does this a lot, too. By last March, he’d tweeted about hitting 50 percent in (almost always) Rasmussen polling at least nine times; I’ve lost count since then. Again, you don’t have to be a math whiz to see the problem with hitting 50 percent approval over and over: It either means you’re not convincing anyone of anything or that your approval keeps going down before you finally drag it back up.

What Trump’s thumbs-up tweet about Rasmussen didn’t mention was that Rasmussen also released its assessment of his approval among Republicans. According to the consistently Trump-friendly pollster, his approval among Republican likely voters is 78 percent.

However robust my skepticism, I know by now that the proper response in situations involving dubious assertions is to appeal to a different authority. So I texted my sister and asked if she found Trump’s assertions about his approval among Republicans plausible.

“No,” she replied.