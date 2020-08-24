DeJoy was hired to be a “transformational leader” who would make “dramatic changes” to the Postal Service to make it financially viable, according to Duncan’s written testimony.

In his prepared remarks, Duncan rejected criticisms that the Postal Service had intentionally tried to disrupt the mail voting process for the November election, and said changes made by DeJoy were intended to improve “ingrained inefficiencies in Postal operations.”

“Throughout this process, the Board’s focus has been on ensuring that the Postal Service operates more effectively and efficiently,” Duncan’s testimony reads. “Unfortunately, some have sought to argue that these long-needed reforms are intended to disrupt the ability of voters to use the mail for voting. … Nothing could be farther from the truth.”

Duncan, former chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2007 to 2009 and former president and chief executive of the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, is scheduled to testify at the House hearing Monday morning on the Postal Service.

In his testimony, Duncan is expected to explain the years-long financial challenges of the Postal Service and the search process that took place once the former postmaster general, Megan Brennan, notified the Board of Governors of her impending retirement last fall.

The postmaster general reports to the bipartisan Postal Board of Governors, which directs and controls the agency’s operations and expenses. The board comprises nine governors who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Duncan was appointed by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate in August 2018.

According to Duncan’s testimony, two outside search firms helped the internal search committee review more than 212 candidates. The board unanimously selected DeJoy for his experience in the private sector as a logistics executive who could help the Postal Service save money and improve its service, according to Duncan.

“The Postal Service has experienced more than a decade of financial losses, and this year again is closing in on another $11 billion in losses. There must be dramatic changes if the Postal Service is to succeed,” Duncan’s testimony reads. “Mr. DeJoy was selected to be that transformational leader, who can help strengthen the Postal Service for the long term.”