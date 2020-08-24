According to internal Postal Service data released Saturday by the House panel investigating the agency, on-time mail rates abruptly fell starting at the end of June.
DeJoy testified Friday before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He told senators he was “extremely highly confident” his agency could handle a massive vote-by-mail program in the fall. He denied as “outrageous” claims that his cost-cutting was a deliberate effort to help President Trump get reelected by slowing the delivery of ballots.
DeJoy reaffirms Postal Service will prioritize ballots
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy vowed in his opening statement to the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the U.S. Postal Service would prioritize election mail as the November election draws near and said he would pause “any immediate efforts that might be utilized to tarnish the Postal Service brand, particularly as it relates to our role in the democratic process.”
His remarks, submitted Monday morning, largely mirror his testimony to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he testified Friday. He told senators that he did not ban overtime — which he repeated in his statement to the House committee — or curtail it. He also repeated that the Postal Service would continue to treat election items mailed at bulk rates with first-class privileges.
DeJoy, in his opening statement, decried a “false and unfair” narrative that he said could “undermine public confidence in the electoral process.”
“Managing the Postal Service in an efficient and effective manner cannot succeed if everything is politicized; this was a key insight that led to the creation of an independent Postal Service in the first place,” he said. “In such an atmosphere, it becomes impossible for the Postal Service to do the job that Congress has tasked us to do, and that it is my solemn duty to uphold.”
President Trump earlier this month said he would seek to block funding for the Postal Service to try to hamper its ability to process mail-in ballots. Trump’s comments, along with DeJoy’s controversial cost-cutting agenda, have turned the nation’s mail service into a political football.
DeJoy cracked down on overtime hours, according to internal USPS documents circulated to mid-level management and obtained by The Washington Post. He also banned extra trips to ensure on-time mail delivery. The Postal Service also removed close to 700 mail sorting machines and dozens — by some estimates, hundreds — of public collection boxes.
DeJoy said those removals would be suspended until after the election, but he also told the Senate committee that he would not reinstall any equipment or roll back his policy on extra mail delivery trips.
DeJoy was hired to be a ‘transformational leader’ and make ‘dramatic changes,’ Postal chairman set to testify
DeJoy was hired to be a “transformational leader” who would make “dramatic changes” to the Postal Service to make it financially viable, according to Duncan’s written testimony.
In his prepared remarks, Duncan rejected criticisms that the Postal Service had intentionally tried to disrupt the mail voting process for the November election, and said changes made by DeJoy were intended to improve “ingrained inefficiencies in Postal operations.”
“Throughout this process, the Board’s focus has been on ensuring that the Postal Service operates more effectively and efficiently,” Duncan’s testimony reads. “Unfortunately, some have sought to argue that these long-needed reforms are intended to disrupt the ability of voters to use the mail for voting. … Nothing could be farther from the truth.”
Duncan, former chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2007 to 2009 and former president and chief executive of the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, is scheduled to testify at the House hearing Monday morning on the Postal Service.
In his testimony, Duncan is expected to explain the years-long financial challenges of the Postal Service and the search process that took place once the former postmaster general, Megan Brennan, notified the Board of Governors of her impending retirement last fall.
The postmaster general reports to the bipartisan Postal Board of Governors, which directs and controls the agency’s operations and expenses. The board comprises nine governors who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Duncan was appointed by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate in August 2018.
According to Duncan’s testimony, two outside search firms helped the internal search committee review more than 212 candidates. The board unanimously selected DeJoy for his experience in the private sector as a logistics executive who could help the Postal Service save money and improve its service, according to Duncan.
“The Postal Service has experienced more than a decade of financial losses, and this year again is closing in on another $11 billion in losses. There must be dramatic changes if the Postal Service is to succeed,” Duncan’s testimony reads. “Mr. DeJoy was selected to be that transformational leader, who can help strengthen the Postal Service for the long term.”
The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.