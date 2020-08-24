It’s likely that other senior members of the Republican Party were quite happy that the roll call had a lower profile. After all, someone somewhere decided to run the thing at lunchtime on a Monday, not exactly suggesting a deep-seated desire to have people tune in. The Democrats, by contrast, did their roll call in prime time last Tuesday.

Like so much else of the Democratic convention, the roll call was also well-tailored for sharing on social media, with delegate totals announced from each state, providing a platform for viral moments like the Rhode Island calamari guy, the statement from the parents of Matthew Shepherd and the energy of North Carolina’s Cozzie Watkins. The Republican roll call was just one representative after another standing in front of a step-and-repeat with the convention hashtag. The spiciest it got was the North Carolina guy’s jacket and the tricorn hat on the lady from Delaware.

But that, too, probably isn’t why the GOP buried the roll call in its lineup. A more likely reason? Like the Democrats, their roll call captured an only-slightly exaggerated sense of who their party represents: an awful lot of white men.

Three-quarters of the Republican presenters were men. All but two appeared to be white. The Virgin Islands, represented in the Democratic roll call by a small group of Black men and women, didn’t have in-person representation at the Republican convention.

By mostly pre-taping their roll call videos in each state, the Democrats had the advantage of allowing multiple people to participate in the effort. That meant that, while just under two-thirds of the delegations included white representatives, a higher percentage of the 57 states and territories — 7-in-10 — included someone who was non-White. Only about 3-in-10 included only men, the same percentage that included only women.

Data from Pew Research Center shows how those representations compare to the parties themselves. The Democratic Party, for example, is about 40 percent non-White. The Republican Party is only about 20 percent non-White — making it more densely white than the Democratic Party was 24 years ago. (Note the thin dotted line, below.)

The reason? Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans are much more heavily Democratic than Republican. For Black and Hispanic Americans, that’s been true for a while. Among Asian Americans, it’s been an increasing trend over the past few decades.

That the Democratic roll call was also less homogeneously male is also a reflection of the parties’ compositions. Women are much more likely to be Democrats than Republicans, the opposite of men.

The Republican Party has made a halting effort to argue that their party can be a political home to non-White Americans, an effort formalized after the 2012 loss of Mitt Romney and largely discarded after Trump’s 2016 win. Trump, including in his appearance at the event in North Carolina on Monday, has repeatedly tried to argue to argue that Black voters should naturally embrace what he’s done for the community. (That argument is iffy on the merits.)

During the roll call on Monday, the party presented itself as it has long looked: heavily white and male. There were conservative media celebrities like the My Pillow guy and Corey Lewandowski, but they, too, fit the same pattern. Even tributes to the centennial of women earning the right to vote were tinged with irony: The representative from Tennessee boasted of the state’s role in giving women the right to vote — and he noted that his yellow tie was meant to pay symbolic tribute to that effort.