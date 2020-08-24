“These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” a Biden campaign official told Fox News.

At the White House

🚨CONWAY TO LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE: “Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Trump and one of his longest-serving aides, is leaving the White House at the end of the month,” Ashley Parker scooped last night.

She told Trump of her decision on Sunday night in the Oval Office: “Conway, whose title is counselor to the president, was Trump’s third campaign manager in 2016 and the first woman to successfully manage a presidential bid to victory,” per Ashley.

George Conway, a conservative lawyer and an adviser to the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC, also announced he is stepping back from Twitter and the Lincoln Project.

"We disagree about plenty,” she wrote of her and her husband, “but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for at least a few months … For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

The campaign

GO(P) IT ALONE: When presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump accepted the nomination at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, the four-day spectacle was defined by anger, discord and revolt as Never Trump forces made their final stand.

GOP officials quashed attempts to deny Trump the nomination. They put a stop to an insurrection of delegates who moved to change party rules to unbind GOP delegates — an effort led by former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli.

Several prominent Republicans skipped the affair entirely, including the party’s last two White House nominees: then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Mitt Romney. Corporate sponsors bailed on the event, too. And Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), whose father Trump accused of being connected to John F. Kennedy's assassination, declined to endorse Trump during his prime-time speaking slot and encouraged Republicans to “vote your conscience. ”

Four years later, Trump unmistakably controls the Republican Party. Cruz is now a doting ally. Cuccinelli serves in the Trump administration. You'll hear this week from Mike Pompeo, who once warned choosing Trump was a vote for authoritarianism but is now the secretary of state. Other Cabinet secretaries will be speaking, too. And gone is ex-House speaker Paul D. Ryan — replaced by a more trusted, Starburst-gifting intermediary: “My Kevin.”

This year’s convention, planned by two producers of “The Apprentice,” not only commemorates Trump’s hostile takeover of the party but the president himself will remind voters each and every night that it’s his grand party. The “talent in chief” will speak on all four nights, with members of his family making prime-time appearances as well.

It’s a bold approach for a president who is trailing Joe Biden in the polls by double digits, has the lowest favorability ratings among the four candidates on the tickets this fall and is overseeing a pandemic that has killed 170,000 Americans.

“ … whom aides described as the week’s “talent in chief,’” the in contrast to the Democrats’ virtual event, voters could expect something more akin to a regular convention, with a focus on live onstage moments featuring Mr. Trump,” the New York Times’s Michael Grynbaum and Annie Karni report.

Trump will accept the nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday evening before a live audience of hundreds of people, according to our colleagues Phil Rucker and Dan Balz — “even at the risk of flouting public health guidelines.” It’s another potentially problematic and ethically dicey approach as the president seeks to change the minds of voters who overwhelmingly disapprove of his handling of the pandemic.

“Trailing in the polls and struggling to find a message, [Trump] is leveraging one of the most powerful assets he has left — his White House office — in service of his reelection bid, obliterating the lines between governing and campaigning and testing legal boundaries in ways that go well beyond his predecessors,” our colleague David Nakamura reports.

“First lady Melania Trump will make her own address from the Rose Garden, which she recently renovated. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Ja’Ron Smith, both White House aides, are also featured convention speakers, as is [Pompeo], violating long-standing tradition that the nation’s top diplomat remain removed from partisan politics. ”

Further: " … Pompeo will be addressing the RNC from ‘an undisclosed location’ in Jerusalem, per a source familiar with his plans,” reports " … Pompeo will be addressing the RNC from ‘an undisclosed location’ in Jerusalem, per a source familiar with his plans,” reports Axios's Jonathan Swan

Former undersecretary of state for political affairs, Wendy Sherman, tweeted:

Trump's allies previewed the president's message — and his hopes for a second term — which he has struggled to articulate himself:

“The Republican National Convention will be a convention of the people,” Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law and a senior adviser to his campaign, told Power Up in a statement . “President Trump has truly put America First during his first four years in office, and his second term agenda will continue that tradition by creating more jobs, eradicating coronavirus, standing up to countries who have taken advantage of us like China, and protecting American workers.”

“The big contrast you’ll see between the Democrats’ doom-and-gloom, Donald Trump-obsessed convention will be a convention focused on real people, their stories, how the policies of the Trump administration have lifted their lives, and then an aspirational vision toward the next four years,” Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, told Dan and Phil in an interview.

“I think we’re going to see something that is going to be very uplifting and positive, that’s what I’d like it to be,” Trump said Saturday on Fox News’s “Next Revolution.”

Trump criticized Joe Biden for “what he didn’t say”: “Didn’t talk about law enforcement, didn’t talk about what’s happening in all these Democrat-run cities like Chicago, New York, Portland and many others. I thought that would have been a big — big factor,” Trump said in the interview.

Other notable RNC guests include Alice Johnson, “whose life sentence for federal drug and money-laundering charges was commuted by Trump in 2018 after personal urging and lobbying from reality television star Kim Kardashian West,” our colleagues Seung Min Kim and Felicia Sonmez report.

More: “…. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the Parkland, Fla., shooting in 2018 and has advocated for school safety measures while defending gun rights.”

“ Also scheduled to speak are Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who made headlines in June when they stood outside their mansion in a gated community and pointed guns at protesters marching past them. The McCloskeys were each charged last month with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.” per Seung Min and Felicia.

Last night, the Republican National Committee released a resolution regarding the party's platform – the resolution being there is no new platform: “The RNC, had the Platform Committee been able to convene in 2020, would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the Party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration,” according to the resolution.

“RESOLVED, That any motion to amend the 2016 Platform or to adopt a new platform, including any motion to suspend the procedures that will allow doing so, will be ruled out of order,” the one page resolution concludes.

Shortly thereafter, the Trump campaign announced Trump's “2nd term agenda: fighting for you!" The brief email blast sketched out some broad goals: “On Sunday night, the campaign released the broad outlines of its second-term goals — eradicating Covid-19, creating jobs, ending America's reliance on China, cutting drug prices, expanding school choice and defending the police — and promised to tease them out further over the next week," Politico's Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw report.

“A working group of top aides spent the last several weeks reviewing proposals attempting to answer that very question. They’ve discussed ideas to lower capital gains and income taxes, adopt new immigration measures, strike new trade deals and ax additional regulations.”

The clock is ticking: “We’re running out of time to refocus messaging properly,” a top Republican fundraiser and Trump supporter told Cook and McGraw. “The voters we want to reach in swing states and the Rust Belt are primarily concerned with how we will get their jobs back from China and keep their streets safe.”

M.I.A.: Notably missing from the line-up? Republican senators facing competitive reelection bids. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), for example, was a proponent of bringing the convention to Charlotte in his home state. But he'll be "a no-show Monday when Trump stops at the Charlotte Convention Center to thank the 336 RNC delegates meeting there for nominating him to a second term,' the Charlotte Observer's Tim Funk reports.

“ Besides missing Trump in Charlotte, Tillis is not on the list of speakers for the televised portions of the Republican National Convention, which will run Monday through Thursday nights,” according to Funk.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was also not scheduled to speak – at least initially, according to a statement released by an aide last week. But in a reversal, McConnell's campaign said he'd provide taped remarks for the program, reports USA Today's Phillip Bailey.

"To be clear, McConnell wants Trump to lose (and) the GOP to somehow hold the Senate," Kentucky attorney John David Dyche, who wrote a McConnell biography in 2009, speculated in a speculated in a tweet last week . “That would make him the top Republican (and) Biden would be the ideal Democratic president for him to do some legacy-salvaging last-term deals with. But he can’t completely cut the cord with Trump...yet.”

Outside the Beltway

VIDEO SHOWS WISCONSIN POLICE SHOOTING BLACK MAN: “Police officers in Kenosha, Wis., shot a Black man multiple times as he tried to get into a vehicle, cellphone video of the incident shows. The man, identified by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) as Jacob Blake, is in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department,” Jaclyn Peiser reports.

What we know so far: “The shooting happened after 5 p.m., when officers responded to a domestic incident, police said. Witnesses told the Kenosha News that Blake was trying to break up a fight and that police first attempted to taser Blake."

“Witnesses said he was unarmed and shot in the back," Kenosha News's Terry Flores reports. “A video that has since gone viral on social media shows the man walking away from officers and going around the vehicle to get inside. While the man is entering the vehicle the video shows an officer firing a gun at the man inside the vehicle. A woman in the video is screaming as he is being shot."

“ Seven shots are heard, followed by a car horn, presumably from the man's head falling forward,” the the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Meg Jones reports.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said early Monday that the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave," per Jones.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Blake's three sons were in the car when officers shot him:

The shooting set off unrest in Kenosha that continued into this morning: “Large crowds soon gathered at the scene of the shooting. A live stream from podcaster Koerri Elijah showed small fires in the street and a person, possibly an officer, lying prone on the ground, surrounded by officers,” per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Kenosha County implemented an emergency curfew at 10:15 p.m. but crowds continued to assemble: “Before 2:30 a.m., the live stream showed a truck had been set on fire in the parking lot of a car dealership on Sheridan Road, a few blocks from the courthouse.”

Gov. Tony Evers (D) said he is praying for Blake: “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers wrote in a series of tweets late last night.

In the media

BIDEN, HARRIS HAVE FIRST JOINT INTERVIEW: They “pushed back on accusations that they would defund police departments and increase taxes on the middle class or that the presidential nominee is facing mental decline, three narratives that Republicans have promoted and are expected to focus on as their convention begins,” Annie Linskey reports.

On the GOP's portrayal of him as doddering: “Watch me,” Biden said. He also said he is “absolutely” leaving open the idea of serving two terms in the White House.

Dems are also planning a full week of counterprogramming: “Democrats are preparing to release videos each day highlighting what they view as Trump’s biggest failures and showcasing the stark contrast between the president and his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Top party officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, will speak each day,” Matt Viser and Toluse Olorunnipa reported over the weekend.

In the agencies

TRUMP TOUTS FDA'S PLASMA AUTHORIZATION: "The president announced he had helped break through a regulatory ‘logjam’ to grant emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat covid-19, a ‘powerful therapy’ that he claimed ‘had an incredible rate of success,’ despite the fact that his own scientists are calling for more studies to definitively show it works,” Carolyn Y. Johnson, Laurie McGinley, Josh Dawsey and Seung Min Kim report.

Some scientists and other experts expressed concern about the decision: “The Infectious Diseases Society of America released a statement noting that while there are ‘some positive signals that convalescent plasma can be helpful in treating individuals with covid-19,’ the society believed its benefits needed to be demonstrated in clinical trials that randomly assign patients to receive either plasma or a placebo before it is authorized for wider use.”