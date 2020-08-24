What is less understandable is why Trump’s team has been insistent that this week’s Republican convention will be somehow more optimistic. Say what you will about Trump, but his political rhetoric is not known for its efforts to be inspiring and uplifting. Yes, he often reads prepared remarks that include phrasing about how America’s greatest days are ahead, but he generally feels much more comfortable depicting the country as being under threat from forces that only he can contain.

So it is that we can expect Trump and other speakers this week to spend an awful lot of time on one issue in particular: crime.

The Trump campaign has been talking about crime for more than a month now, leveraging outbreaks of violence that followed Black Lives Matter protests in May and June as the natural state of affairs should former vice president Joe Biden win the presidency. That Trump’s ads depict violence in the streets that occurred during his presidency is an irony at which his ad team clearly shrugs. What’s in store is more of this, they argue, demanding that America therefore be skeptical of the guy who isn’t president and not the guy who is.

But as with so many things in politics, there’s a reason for that. Polling released last week from The Washington Post and our partners at ABC News shows that concern about crime is a point of weakness for Biden.

We presented Americans with five different issues — the economy, safety from crime, health care, the coronavirus pandemic response and race relations — asking them if they thought each would be better or worse if Biden were currently president. On two, Biden has a clear advantage: race relations and the pandemic. On two — the economy and health care — views were mixed, with about-equal percentages saying “better” and “worse.”

On crime, though? Respondents were seven points more likely to say things would be worse than better.

One thing that’s emerged as something of a tell in the consistently polarized polling of our era is responses from Democrats or Republicans that come closest to a shrug are ones where partisans are least confident in their side. So, in the polling above, we see that more than a third of Republicans say that race relations would be about the same if Biden were president, suggesting that this is an area where they aren’t terribly confident in Trump.

For Democrats, we see a similar phenomenon when it comes to safety. Nearly half of Democrats say that “safety from crime” would be about the same under Biden — and the difference between “better” and “worse” on the question is only 40 points. (Among Republicans, the difference between “better” and “worse” on race relations was 34 points; on the pandemic, 44 points.)

There have been increases in violence in a number of cities in the past several months, which Trump and his team have leveraged to reinforce questions about Democratic leadership of cities and, by extension, Democratic leadership in general. That Trump manages to remain insulated from the effects of that increase is rather remarkable, particularly given how often he criticized Barack Obama for protests when Obama was president.

Perhaps more remarkable, though, is that Trump manages to run even with Biden on the economy. The implication is that the collapse of the economy during the pandemic is not broadly something for which Trump is getting blame, unlike the pandemic response itself. He doesn’t fare any better than Biden, but it does suggest that his handling of the economy isn’t a detriment to his case.

This may be an area in which the Republican convention depicts a positive message. It will probably attempt to do so with the coronavirus response, too, though to diminished effect.