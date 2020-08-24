So we learn that, while Trump’s acceptance speech will air as scheduled during the final night of the Republican convention on Thursday, we can also expect to hear from Trump at some point on Monday. And at some point on Tuesday. And Wednesday. At some point, that is, on each night — the latest in the uncountable breaks from tradition Trump’s presidency has spawned, but perhaps the least surprising.

But, then, what else is the convention going to cover but Trump? The Republican Party on Sunday announced that the entirety of its policy platform this year amounts to “enthusiastically support[ing] the President’s America-first agenda.” The 2016 platform is still in effect, broadly, though presumably without the numerous condemnations of the sitting administration.

This is useful to Republican policymakers (and lobbyists) given that it erodes the ability to later measure their actions against what the party had articulated as its goals. The deficit soared? Well, technically, there's no new platform reinforcing calls for a balanced budget, so … Trump's never been a fan of detailed policy positions, explicitly for that reason.

But it also means that the Republican Party’s official position on education includes two outcomes, as articulated in the bullet-pointed agenda the campaign released Sunday:

Provide School Choice to Every Child in America

Teach American Exceptionalism

The first point means “expand school vouchers.” The second means “we hear what is being said in conservative media about schools teaching critical assessments of American history and would like you to know we hear it.” Children are being left behind? Give them a voucher for a charter school and Sean Hannity’s new book and we should be all set.

Since former vice president Joe Biden won the Democratic Party's nomination to run against Trump, there have been a number of assessments of the race which suggest that a vote which comes down to a referendum on Trump is a vote that Trump loses. Yes, it's true that Trump voters are more enthusiastic about voting for him than Biden voters are about their candidate. But that gap doesn't matter much when Biden voters are extremely enthusiastic about voting against Trump. There was a gap in enthusiasm about candidates in a recent Pew Research Center poll, but Democrats and Republicans expressed the same amount of enthusiasm about voting because Democrats are enthusiastic about voting on Trump, too.

So we’ve heard some reports about what to expect during the Republican convention this week that focus on the case for Trump’s reelection independent of Trump. Hence that last-minute release of the second-term agenda, an agenda that follows several occasions on which Trump was asked to describe his plans for a second term without his offering a clear answer. An agenda released hastily enough that it included, under the section labeled “drain the swamp,” an agenda item reading only “Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses.” Later, they prefixed the intended “End.”

The focus of the convention, Trump's team tells us, is positivity, an effort to contrast their vision with the Democrats' negativity.

“Democrats want to make this look like a dark America,” the Trump campaign's press director Erin Perrine said in an interview this weekend. “What you will see from the Republicans this week and from President Trump is American greatness. … A beautiful week of what America is all about."

Presumably, then, less of the grim intonations we heard from Trump in 2016, when he decried the “crime and violence” that “afflicted” the country. Presumably, then, none of the “I’m the only thing standing between the American Dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos” rhetoric that Trump offered … on Friday.

One of the reasons that Trump’s verbiage in 2016 was effective on engaging his base was that most Americans saw the country as on the wrong track. Now, though, public sentiment is no better, with only 1 in 8 Americans saying that they’re satisfied with how things are going in the country. Even if Trump’s team wants to portray a positive vision for the next four years, there’s no guarantee Trump will adhere to it and there’s no guarantee it will resonate with people not already in the fold.

That has always been Trump’s strategy for reelection, though: focus like a laser on the flock. The convention’s agenda includes plenty of material that will resonate with those tracking the culture wars stoked by conservative media (including, of course, what schools are or aren’t teaching). Having Trump speak on each of the four nights may not woo many Democrats, but it will very likely energize his existing supporters. Despite concerns from pundits that a Trump-centric election bodes poorly for the incumbent, Trump’s never run anything but a Trump-centric election and has only rarely offered any indication that he is interested in stepping out of the spotlight, no matter how useful. After all, he was told in 2016 that he’d need to change his behavior, and look how that turned out.

Politico's Tim Alberta asked longtime Republican consultant Frank Luntz to explain what it means to be a Republican in the moment.

“I don’t know how to answer that. There is no consistent philosophy,” Luntz told him. “You can’t say it’s about making America great again at a time of Covid and economic distress and social unrest. It’s just not credible.”

“I don’t know the answer,” he added later. “For the first time in my life, I don’t know the answer.”