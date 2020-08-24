By early November, researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimate that an additional 50,000 to 120,000 people will have died of covid-19, bringing the death toll to somewhere between 225,000 and nearly 300,000 people — or as many as 1 in 1,111 Americans.

The number of deaths depends on what Americans do between now and then. If people wear masks every time they leave the house, the number of deaths will slow. If we instead broadly ease mandates aimed at containing the virus, they’ll accelerate.

AD

AD

What America does between now and then, meanwhile, seems to depend on how they view President Trump.

Over the weekend, CBS News released a poll conducted by YouGov looking broadly at the presidential contest. It included a number of questions about the coronavirus pandemic — understandably, since the pandemic is the primary driver of the presidential contest.

Among the more remarkable results? About 3 in 10 Americans think the number of deaths from the coronavirus so far is acceptable. That includes 1 in 10 Democrats and a majority of Republicans.

To some extent, this is a function of skepticism that the tally is accurate. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans think that the number of deaths is lower than what’s been reported, an idea fostered by allies of Trump and personalities on Fox News. That’s inextricable from the other reason Republicans are so sanguine about the death toll: They understand that the question was inherently a question about Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Some Republican supporters of the president see all of this as blown out of proportion and also think Trump has, as he asserts, done everything possible to address the pandemic.

AD

AD

It raises the question, though: How many deaths is too many?

When the White House first called for a shutdown of most economic activity in March to slow the spread of the virus, it produced a graph showing how containment measures could lower the eventual death toll. If nothing was done, coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx explained, there could be more than 1.5 million deaths. With effective containment measures, the total would be somewhere in the 100,000 to 240,000 range.

That projection was over the course of the pandemic and assumed that daily case totals would rise and then fade. Instead, the number of deaths each day rose, fell, rose again and then stayed flat. The current IHME projection has more than 240,000 American deaths of covid-19 by the time Election Day arrives.

The announcement that containment would result in no more than 240,000 deaths established that as the mark of success for the administration. It prompted people such as Trump superfan Bill Mitchell, a right-wing radio host, to declare that a death toll under 200,000 would mean that Trump was “the greatest president of all time.” Mitchell would later transition into a position of denial about the number of deaths the virus was causing.

AD

AD

Trump himself repeatedly boasted that the number of coronavirus deaths wouldn’t be anywhere near the benchmark his team set in March. Week after week in April and May, he’d proclaim that the death toll would not expand much past where it was, and, week after week, he was proved wrong. There was no consideration of how the recorded death toll captures only a portion of the total mortality, just a constant shift of the goal posts.

Earlier, we noted that acceptance of the death toll among most Republicans is likely a function of both skepticism about that number and support for the president. Those things co-mingle, with the latter driving the former. If you support Trump and accept his presentation of facts, there must be a reason that things aren’t as bad as they seem. So it becomes much easier for people such as Mitchell or Fox News’s Laura Ingraham to question the data than the president.

Unexplored in that CBS poll result are those 4 in 10 Republicans who see the death toll as unacceptable. Some portion of that group likely blames people besides Trump for the number of deaths: state governors, for example, or other government officials. (Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to not approve of the job done by the government’s chief infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci.)

AD

AD

In other words, for most Republicans, there isn’t a line in the sand past which the death toll is too high — just as, for many Democrats, there may not have been a line at which they would have said Trump was doing a good job. It’s a microcosm of Trump’s presidency, really. Trump supporters have regularly been asked to reject or to wave away questions about his tweets or his actions or his comments or other new negative developments. Grimly enough, the death toll of the virus is simply another thing in that swollen universe. Much of Trump’s base, like him, is simply hoping that things don’t get much worse.

Some good news on that front: On Saturday, for the first time in nearly four weeks, the seven-day average of new coronavirus deaths dropped back under 1,000. To hit 240,000 deaths by the election, the country would need to average 923 deaths per day; if new deaths trend lower, that becomes less likely.

At least, looking only at confirmed deaths. Last week, the New York Times reported that the number of deaths in the United States was already about 200,000 above where it would normally be, giving some sense of how many deaths from covid-19 have gone uncounted. Whether the official tally hits 240,000 before Election Day remains to be seen, but there’s no question that the actual number of deaths will exceed that figure.