After the coup attempt, its target, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, placed blame on his former ally Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric who now lives in Pennsylvania. The arrest of Brunson, then, gave Erdogan an opportunity.

“You have one pastor, as well,” Erdogan said in a speech in 2017. “Give [Gulen] to us. … Then we will try [Brunson] and give him to you.”

After the coup attempt, Erdogan had quickly moved to consolidate his power. He announced a state of emergency, locking up thousands of opponents, real and perceived. He targeted government bureaucrats and the media, becoming one of the countries with the most journalists in prison. Turkey, seen as an exemplar of democracy in the Middle East, began to slip toward autocracy with its president’s encouragement. In April 2017, a national constitutional referendum gave Erdogan sweeping new authority.

Considered in the abstract, all of this seems to point to a natural American response: condemnation over Erdogan’s transition away from liberal democracy and an engaged effort to free Brunson from his unwarranted imprisonment.

To some extent, that’s what happened. Brunson was freed in October 2018 after the Trump administration applied economic sanctions against the country. At trial, several witnesses recanted their testimony, leading Brunson to be convicted but sentenced to time served. Within hours, he was headed back to the United States.

In a video segment produced for the Republican convention Monday, Trump offered an unusual assessment of the affair.

“I was held in Turkey for two years, and you took unprecedented steps, actually, to secure my release,” Brunson said, speaking to Trump. “And your administration really fought for me. And I don’t — I think if you hadn’t done that, I may still be in Turkey.”

“Twenty-eight years, right?” Trump said. “They had you there for — they had you scheduled for a long time, Andrew.”

“Yes,” Brunson said.

“We had to get you back,” Trump continued. “And I have to say that, to me, President Erdogan was very good. And I know they had you scheduled for a long time, and you were a very innocent person, and he ultimately, after we had a few conversations, he agreed. So we appreciate that. And we appreciate the people of Turkey.”

“To me, Erdogan was very good” is an odd construct for the president of the United States to use in describing an autocrat, much less to the person that leader had imprisoned. (Much less in a recorded segment, where it could certainly have been edited out, if desired.) It not only suggests that the situation was resolved because of Erdogan’s generosity, but also that the generosity was a function of Trump himself and not the U.S. government.

This, in fact, is a distinction that Trump has repeatedly tried to reinforce in recent weeks.

“We are a respected country again,” Trump said during a speech in Pennsylvania last week. “They said that one of the leaders called up, top top leader of one of the countries. He asked me to call President Erdogan of Turkey, who I get along with very well. He said, ‘Sir, please, would you do me a favor? Call Erdogan.’ I said, ‘Why can’t you do it?’ He says: ‘You’re the only one he respects. You’re the only person he respects.’

“I tell you this story. I like telling very personal stories,” Trump continued. “But they did say that. ‘You’re the only one he’ll listen to.’ I said, ‘Is that because of the United States?’ They said, ‘No, it’s because of you.' So that’s not so bad.”

It’s pretty bad, actually, if not surprising.

That Trump sees personal connections with foreign leaders — particularly autocratic ones — as the most important component of his relationships with them isn’t new. When he traveled to Helsinki in 2018 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he described his relationship with the Russian leader in personal terms.

“I’ve been nice to him,” Trump said. “He’s a competitor. … He’s not my enemy. And hopefully, someday, maybe he’ll be a friend. It could happen.”

Putin may be actively trying to undermine the United States, but he’s not Trump’s personal enemy. So that’s not so bad.

Trump’s relationship with Erdogan is more complex than his relationships with many other foreign leaders. When the Trump Organization launched a new property in Istanbul, Erdogan was there, earning a tweet of thanks from Ivanka Trump. In an interview with Breitbart News in December 2015, when Trump was already a candidate for the Republican nomination in 2016, he admitted that he had “a little conflict of interest because I have a major, major building in Istanbul, and it’s a tremendously successful job.”

During that election, a senior adviser to Trump, Michael Flynn, was actively working for the Turkish government. On the day Trump was elected, Flynn wrote an op-ed for the Hill.

“The U.S. media is doing a bang-up job of reporting the Erdogan government’s crackdown on dissidents,” Flynn wrote, “but it’s not putting it into perspective.”

Shortly before the election, Flynn reportedly advocated for kidnapping Gulen and expatriating him to Turkey.

Once Trump took office, he quickly embraced Erdogan. After the referendum in April 2017 granting Erdogan near-autocratic powers, the State Department was critical of the vote. Trump called Erdogan to congratulate him.

He also quickly invited Erdogan to the White House. During that visit in May 2017, Trump and Erdogan reached a deal which would lead to Brunson’s release involving the simultaneous release of an accused Turkish spy being held by Israel. That deal later fell apart.

After leaving the White House, Erdogan went to the home of the Turkish ambassador in D.C., where his bodyguards — apparently at his encouragement — assaulted a number of anti-Erdogan protesters. Police charged several of the bodyguards with criminal charges, but those charges were dropped in March 2018 shortly before a meeting between then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Erdogan.

While Trump was pressuring Erdogan on Brunson, Erdogan was pressuring Trump on Gulen — and on a slowly unfolding criminal case brought by the Southern District of New York that implicates both Erdogan and a Turkish state bank in an effort to sidestep sanctions imposed on Iran.

One of the advocates for Erdogan’s position early on was Rudolph W. Giuliani, now Trump’s personal attorney. In late 2017, Trump reportedly asked Tillerson to work with Giuliani to figure out a deal to drop charges against a gold trader named Reza Zarrab. Tillerson didn’t, and Zarrab eventually flipped, implicating Erdogan and others.

Trump clearly put a significant emphasis on resolving the issue in Erdogan’s favor. When Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) was prank-called last August by a Russian radio host who was pretending to be the Turkish secretary of defense, Graham assured the impostor that Trump “was very keen on the bank case."

Former national security adviser John Bolton claimed in his recent book, “The Room Where It Happened,” that Trump had promised Erdogan that the situation would be resolved. After Erdogan gave Trump a note insisting that the bank was innocent in May 2018, Trump reportedly sought to assure the man he has called his “dear friend.”

“Trump … told Erdogan he would take care of things, explaining that the Southern District prosecutors were not his people, but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people,” the book says.

Earlier this year, Attorney General William P. Barr fired the U.S. attorney who led the Southern District. By then, though, the bank had already been indicted. After Erdogan persuaded Trump to withdraw from northern Syria last October, allowing Turkey to crack down on Kurds in the region, Trump sent him a letter warning him, in essence, not to go overboard. Erdogan dismissed the letter, angering Trump — and the indictment followed about a week later.

All of these reports suggest a relationship in which Erdogan often has the upper hand, despite the comparative strengths of the two nations he and Trump lead. Erdogan’s ability to position Trump as a personal friend has at times seemingly allowed him to leverage the United States itself. To Trump, though, this is a good thing: that Erdogan calls Trump constantly and directly, that he offers him friendship, is more important in some ways than, say, imprisoning a pastor.