Biden is leading Trump with Black, Latino and Asian-American voters. Trump and his campaign would like to chip away at that, but also to reassure White voters who aren’t comfortable with Trump’s handling of race.

Speakers went about this from a few angles, rebutting that Trump is racist, that his policies have been bad for Americans of color, and seeking to demonstrate that non-White people have a place in the Republican Party.

Herschel Walker, former NFL player, took Trump’s personal attitudes on race on most directly.

“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,” Walker said. “The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R.-S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, argued that “it’s critical to paint a full picture of the records of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.” He gave an accounting of Biden’s own

This election is about your future ... Joe Biden said if a Black man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly Black. Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community. Joe Biden said poor kids can be just as smart as White kids. And while his words are one thing, his actions take it to a whole new level. In 1994, Biden led the charge on a crime bill that put millions of Black Americans behind bars... President Trump’s criminal justice reform law fixed many of the disparities Biden created and made our system more fair and just for all Americans.

Kim Klacik, GOP candidate for Maryland’s 7th District, hopes voters in Baltimore and the surrounding suburbs choose her to occupy the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, a frequent Trump critic. The president regularly criticizes Democrats for their leadership of America’s cities, communities that Trump usually paints negatively. Klacik argues that she and other Republicans can help improve Baltimore under a Trump administration.

We want safety in our neighborhoods. We want jobs and innovation, like tapping the potential of the Port of Baltimore to create manufacturing jobs for Americans. We want lower taxes. We want school choice. We want a chance to get ahead, not just get by! That’s what President Trump promised. And that’s what Trump delivered! I want Baltimore to be an example to Republicans around the country that we can compete in our inner cities if we reach out to the citizens and deliver real results. President Trump is bringing this country back roaring. And he’s bringing the American spirit to life — for all Americans.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son and a campaign adviser who specializes in antagonizing the left, also took on the issue — specifically when it came to the issue of police violence against Black people, adding a big “but.”

“What happened to George Floyd is a disgrace,” he said. “And if you know a police officer, you know they agree with that, too.”

“But we cannot lose sight of the fact that our police are American heroes,” Trump added. “They deserve our deepest appreciation.”

Scott and Haley in particular made the case for the GOP as a whole as a welcoming place for minorities.

“In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country,” said Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and an Indian American who is arguably the most prominent woman of color in the GOP. She has often argued that the party is the best place for people like her.

“My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a black and white world,” Haley said. “We faced discrimination and hardship. But my parents never gave in to grievance and hate.”

And Scott credited the Republican Party to creating a space where his family could experiences the opportunities that come with being American.

“Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” he said. “And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last.”

“There are millions of families like mine across this nation — full of potential seeking to live the American Dream,” he added.