Trump no longer has the advantage of either being seen as a blank slate or as being able to point to his business acumen as a central qualification for the job. He’s extensively unpopular, though not much more so than he was shortly after he was inaugurated. Former vice president Joe Biden has a large lead over Trump — a larger lead, in fact, than any Democrat had coming into the conventions in modern history. And the coronavirus pandemic has proved to be a resilient frustration for the president, both in terms of the still-rising death toll and dampening his approval rating.

Now, though, Trump and his party have four days (three, after Monday) in which to make whatever case they wish to the American public. The party conventions are always an opportunity for candidates to reshape how the race is viewed, and last week’s Democratic convention was no exception. Viewers then were shown a particular view of both Biden and Trump: the former endearing; the latter, alarming. The goal was to energize Democrats to see the need to vote and to create space for Republican skeptics of the president to consider a vote for Biden — or just to skip voting. To do so, the party presented a tailored case about who each candidate was, a case rooted in reality.

What the Republicans did on the first night of their convention Monday was to accurately reflect who their candidate was in another way. The president who has lied or misrepresented information more than 20,000 times since taking office was buffed to near unrecognizability. Nearly three years of concerted, practiced disinformation and dishonesty has reached the natural culmination of its utility.

The Trump that viewers were asked to support was a Trump with a single-minded focus on his job and not on Twitter or Fox News. It was a Trump whose support for Black Americans was repeatedly demonstrated, not one who had repeatedly emphasized White victimization and embraced racist language. It was a combination of emphasizing successes that weren’t unique to Trump, cherry-picking other successes to present them as the apex of any possible achievement, and simply misrepresenting what he had done, as with his response to the pandemic.

Again, this is what campaigns and conventions do. What was different Monday was the breadth of the effort, the sheer scale of the effort to recast three-plus years of Trump’s presidency into something that might lift his approval rating out of the low 40s. But even with mostly taped segments, unintentionally honest moments seeped in, as when Trump, in a recorded segment, praised the autocratic leader of Turkey even while highlighting his efforts to free an American who had been held prisoner by that country. Or when a couple from St. Louis, speaking shortly after NFL legend Herschel Walker waved away concerns about Trump’s approach to race, declared with a metaphorical wink that Democrats would bring “crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods.”

For all of the work done to overhaul Trump’s candidacy, though, it paled next to the straw man erected to represent his opponent. Elect Biden, viewers heard, and the country would all but collapse. Protests such as those in Portland, Ore., would become the norm with Biden unwilling to intervene. Why? Not because Biden and the Democrats have to find a way to better rhetorically separate the Black Lives Matter movement from protests that turn violent. No, it’s because he is a confused old man being led around by the nose by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — the latter represented in her headscarf multiple times in a video shown at the convention, wink wink wink. When Trump on Friday declared that he was the only barrier to anarchy and chaos, it seemed like Trumpian hyperbole. But Monday night, it was an incessant refrain from multiple speakers.

A sitting member of Congress, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), claimed that should Biden win, the Democrats “will disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door.” It’s hard to even see that phrasing as intentionally hyperbolic, given the rest of the evening’s commentary. If that’s just elbow-nudging hyperbole, then what should we make of campaign adviser (and potential future Trump) Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Peronesque presentation?

“They want to destroy this country, and everything that we have fought for and hold dear,” she said loudly. “They want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see and think, and believe, so they can control how you live!"

Gaetz has mastered the I’m-just-joshing manner of saying outrageous things that he clearly either means or hopes people will believe. But there was no hint of irony in Guilfoyle’s remarks, just a straightforward assertion that the election of Biden would lead to the destruction of the United States.

Part of the challenge Trump’s campaign faces is that neither of these representations of the candidates is particularly believable. That’s the point of the conventions and of framing the race: get voters to accept what it is that they’re being shown. Sure, there will be Trump supporters who argue that everything which aired was accurate and there will be Republicans trying to find their place in the reshaped political landscape who try to embrace what they’re seeing. But it’s unclear the extent to which normal voters, should any be watching, will sincerely accept that the moderate guy who worked for Barack Obama is secretly allowing communists to infiltrate the country.