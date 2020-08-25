Then, as the pandemic ground on and it became clear that the United States hadn’t effectively contained the virus, his approval rating fell. As his approval rating fell, so did his position in 2020 polling: former vice president Joe Biden’s lead grew from around five points to eight or nine points by early August. There was an obvious link between how the country viewed the federal government’s response to the pandemic and Trump’s political fortunes. So, for his political team, narrowing that gap necessarily meant changing the public’s view of how he’d approached the pandemic.

That effort was manifested in part by a brief video segment which aired Monday during the first night of the Republican convention. It aimed to cast Trump as the sole voice of reason in the fight against the pandemic, a president who took necessary action and was rewarded with praise from his political opponents.

Probably needless to say, the video was broadly misleading.

It began by calling out Trump’s perceived opponents.

“From the very beginning, Democrats, the media and the World Health Organization got coronavirus wrong.”

That Washington Post article from Feb. 1 was cleverly headlined — and not inaccurate. On the first day of February, with very few recorded novel coronavirus cases in the country, it was the seasonal flu which was killing Americans. The novel coronavirus was starting to appear in force, undetected, but, at the time, it wasn’t the immediate threat. And notice the “for now”: Our health reporters understood that things could change.

But that’s sort of beside the point. If comparing the coronavirus to the flu in early February was a sign of the media getting the pandemic wrong, what are we to make of this tweet, from more than a month later?

“The World Health Organization said authorities have found no clear evidence of human to human transmission.”

The video then quotes John Torres, a physician, speaking on NBC News:

“Overall, most people should not be terribly concerned about it. Everything’s fine here.”

Then several Democratic elected officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, encouraged people to go about their lives as normal.

All of this falls into the same category as the criticism of The Post: It uses comments or assertions from well before the pandemic was shown to be widespread as a way of implying that watchdogs and critics were misleading the public.

That WHO tweet, for example, was on Jan. 14, when there was much more uncertainty about how the virus worked, and when most of the cases were still in China. Torres’s comments were from a Jan. 24 broadcast.

Pelosi’s encouraging people to come to San Francisco’s Chinatown — an effort to mute anti-Chinese sentiment as the virus gained attention — was later, on Feb. 24. Two days, in fact, before Trump said that the number of cases in the country would be “going to be down to close to zero.” Cuomo’s statement that the virus would likely not “be as bad as it was in other countries” and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s encouragement for residents to “go about your lives” both came March 2.

In hindsight, that was, in fact, bad advice. The city became the epicenter of coronavirus deaths because people went about their lives. Had things shut down sooner, thousands of lives would have been saved.

But the criticism is hollow coming from Trump, for two reasons.

The first is that Trump himself continued to downplay the threat the virus posed. On March 6, he claimed that the virus would “go away,” something he’s repeated dozens of times since. On March 23, he said that parts of the country were “lightly affected.” The White House didn’t endorse broad economic shutdowns until March 29, more than a week after Cuomo had already acted to close down activity in his state.

The second reason the criticism fails, though, is that the positions held by local leaders depended on their understanding of how widespread the virus was — an understanding hampered by the failure of the federal government to deploy an effective test for the virus. The reason South Korea got its initial outbreak under control while the United States didn’t was that South Korea quickly rolled out widespread testing. Thanks to stumbles at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States wasn’t testing people at the same rate as South Korea was relative to population until mid-April.

The video, however, presents Trump as the sole voice of reason on the pandemic.

“One leader took decisive action to save lives: President Donald Trump. Banning travel from China and coronavirus epicenters. Biden charged xenophobia, but President Trump was right.”

The ad doesn’t go as far as some of the speakers at the convention did, claiming that Biden accused Trump of xenophobia specifically because the administration announced limits on travel from China. (Biden’s criticism wasn’t directly linked to the announcement.)

It also leaves out important details. The ban, announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, wasn’t universal. The New York Times estimates that tens of thousands of people traveled from China to the United States after the limits were put in place. What’s more, the virus’s global spread meant that it was already permeating the country at other places, a point raised at the time by experts. That the country lacked the ability to test for the virus meant that those other cases could and did lead to massive outbreaks.

“Signing the Cares Act, providing immediate relief to American families, workers and businesses. Declaring a national emergency.”

The Cares Act, as the video suggests, was passed by the Senate 96 to 0 and by a voice vote in the House. It was, in other words, bipartisan congressional legislation which Trump’s campaign team hopes to take credit for.

Trump did announce a national emergency on March 13, two days after the Oval Office address pictured in which he announced new restrictions on travel from Europe. (And, accidentally, on cargo shipments from Europe.)

What the video doesn’t mention is that on March 12, Trump again downplayed the risk, insisting that the country was “in great shape. Compared to other places, we are in really good shape, and we want to keep it that way.” As he spoke, the virus was spreading undetected, likely infecting tens of thousands of people a day.

The video also leaves out Trump’s other comments when he announced the national emergency, as when he said, “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the lack of testing. His team also announced a plan spearheaded by tech firms which would quickly roll out a national system of tests, something that could actually match Trump’s repeated claims that anyone who wanted a test could get one. But that system didn’t actually exist and was never nationally implemented.

“Tapping into $42 billion in existing emergency funding. Quickly getting crucial personal protective equipment to the states. Signing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, ensuring that American families and businesses impacted by the virus received the strong support they need. Launching Operation Warp Speed to fast track a vaccine in record time.”

Here, again, the video plucks out what successes it can. Another piece of congressional legislation that Trump signed into law: emergency funds made available by his March 13 declaration. Naming the still-young effort to develop a virus “Operation Warp Speed” — a bit of marketing that critics worry demonstrates that Trump would rubber-stamp a flawed or untested vaccine that might be useful for political purposes.

In the middle, the video buries a success that largely wasn’t. Yes, the federal government did encourage the production of personal protective equipment for health-care workers, but Trump opted against broadly using the Defense Production Act to compel companies to do so. There was an effort to produce and distribute material across the country, but it was flawed, secretive, scattershot and insufficient. Trump at one point even encouraged states to seek out their own supplies to combat the pandemic, leaving them little choice but to do just that.

The video doesn’t explicitly mention two other successes that Trump himself likes to talk about: the scaling-up of ventilator production and the deployment of military assistance to build field hospitals or provide hospital ships.

It’s probably for the best that it sidesteps the ventilator question. Trump was slow to use his authority to force production of the devices, and states scrambled to make do with what they could. Trump often talks about how no one went without a ventilator, which isn’t entirely true since some patients were forced to double-up on one device. As doctors learned more about covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, the need for ventilators waned.

The video does reference military assistance as it transitions into a section depicting grateful state leaders praising Trump’s efforts.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D): “He said everything that I could have hoped for. Promise made, promise kept.”

Then Cuomo again: “He is ready, willing and able to help. He has been responsive. He’s done a lot of good things. What the federal government did was a phenomenal accomplishment.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is shown making similar comments.

Newsom’s and Cuomo’s praise come from the period at the outset of the pandemic when both California and New York were scrambling for what resources they could get. Both have since been much more critical of Trump’s efforts.

A New York Times review of the administration’s handling of the pandemic included a claim that Newsom had been told he had to call and ask Trump personally for help. Newsom later denied the report, though he admitted that his staff might have had a different conversation with the White House.

“Soon we will emerge safer, stronger and greater than ever,” the video concludes.