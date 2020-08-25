“So we’re not going to tear down monuments and forget the people who built our great nation,” he continued. “Instead, we will learn from our past so we don’t repeat any mistakes.”

Trump Jr.’s assertion about the left is broadly untrue, attributing to a large group a belief held by a tiny participating minority. Some in the Black Lives Matter movement have pushed for the removal of monuments to Confederate leaders or former enslavers. A much, much smaller subset believes that historical figures like George Washington should be included in that latter group.

The broad majority of those targeting public monuments instead focus on people like Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, who is not fairly described as a person “who built our great nation.” Quite the opposite, in fact. There’s also an important distinction to be drawn between “removing a statue of a guy” and “erasing any memory of that person’s existence.” I cannot see a statue of Stonewall Jackson in front of me at the moment, but I am aware he lived. I have access to plenty of information about what he did during his life that isn’t contingent upon his receiving an honor bestowed on relatively few historical figures. Just as Trump Jr. tarred a large group with the motivations of a small one — a phrase that could serve as show summaries for most of Fox News’s prime-time programming — he’s similarly accusing that group of seeking far more than they actually do.

This argument has moved to the center of Republican politics in the past few months, a handy counterpoint to calls for the nation to address its past. Just as President Trump pivoted to a focus on Confederate statues in 2017 after coming under fire for his response to violence in Charlottesville, the party has decided to focus on “cancel culture” as a counterpoint to calls for a reckoning on America’s past and on systemic challenges in law enforcement.

How central is this idea that the American story is under threat? The Trump campaign’s bullet-pointed agenda for education consists of only two points: expand school vouchers and “Teach American Exceptionalism.” That’s it. Those are the two proposals to fix our schools, one of which centers on the idea that America must be defended.

“By reelecting Trump, we will ensure that our kids are raised to love America, not taught to hate our beautiful country,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk said earlier in the evening, according to his prepared remarks.

Polling from the Pew Research Center released on Tuesday, though, offers a more complex view of the issue. Pew asked respondents which better captured their opinion, that “the U.S. may not have been perfect, but focusing on its historical flaws makes the country weaker” or that “it makes the U.S. stronger when we acknowledge the country’s historical flaws.”

Seven in 10 respondents chose the latter phrasing.

There were notable gaps by race and party. Black Americans chose “makes us stronger” by a 67-point margin, compared with a 54-point margin between the options among White Americans. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly chose “makes us stronger.” Republicans and Republican leaners were more evenly split. But even among Trump supporters, a majority said that acknowledging our flaws makes the country stronger.

Of course, there’s plenty of wiggle room on how the question should be interpreted. Trump Jr., for example, would probably argue that maintaining monuments will facilitate that strengthening. The Trump campaign agenda, though, and comments like Kirk’s can’t as easily avail themselves of that nuance. Even if Kirk’s hyperbolic claim captured the state of education in the United States, most Americans — and most Republicans — think that there’s value in confronting the country’s past.