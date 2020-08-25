The “will she run for president when Trump is gone?” buzz has never left her since.

That’s why Haley was one of the most politically interesting figures to speak on the first night of the Republican National Convention — or arguably any night. She appeared to be trying to strike the balance again as someone who unquestionably supports Trump but who also secretly might be looking forward to the day when he’s not president anymore.

AD

How’d she do? Let’s look at some of her main themes in the speech and analyze how well they could carry forward to her own national political campaign.

1. Foreign policy is her strength — but she relied on stretched or omitted facts as she claimed accomplishments

Haley talked about how the Trump administration imposed the “toughest sanctions on North Korea in history” and “took on [the Islamic State] and won.” By contrast, she said, the Obama administration “sent Iran a plane full of cash.”

AD

Haley leaves out potentially damaging facts for her side, such as that Trump became the first U.S. president to have in-person negotiations with a North Korean leader and that experts believe North Korea continues to move forward its nuclear program. Or that the campaign against the Islamic State was a continuation of the effort led by the Obama administration. Or that the money flown to Iran under former president Barack Obama was to settle a decades-old debt.

Haley also proudly talked about playing a role in helping Trump move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a controversial largely symbolic move that plays well on the right and would seem geared toward helping her in any crowded Republican primary.

AD

In all, her central foreign policy message against Democrats was similar to what Republicans leveled at the Obama administration eight years ago, that they are too willing to accommodate other countries.

AD

“This president has a record of strength and success,” she said. “Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS, great for communist China. And he's a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain and abandon our values.”

That “Democrats are weak abroad” argument stuck around for all of Obama’s presidency, but it also didn’t work to defeat Obama.

And it could get more difficult for Haley to argue these things after working for a president who has met with and even praised some of the world’s most notorious dictators and given Russian President Vladimir Putin the benefit of the doubt over his own intelligence agencies about Russian election interference in 2016.

2. Her argument against Biden is similar to Trump’s

Let’s say Biden were to win in November. If Haley were to run for president four years later, her campaign would depend on being able to effectively argue that he wasn’t doing a good job. On Monday, she was campaigning to keep Biden out of office for Trump, which is different. But her attacks on Biden are still worth noting.

AD

AD

Most speakers focused on trying to cast Biden as a pawn to socialism. Haley did that too, but she also framed Biden as the cog in the wheel for Democrats’ failures over the past decade.

Biden, Haley argued, is the common thread in the Democratic Party then and now. Which, of course, is true. He’s been on Democrats’ national ticket three of the four past presidential elections.

“Last time Joe’s boss was Obama,” she said. “This time it would be Pelosi, Sanders and the squad,” she said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and four newer, more liberal members of Congress. “Their vision for America is socialism. And we know that socialism has failed everywhere.”

3. She tried to reframe Republicans’ approach to race, with mixed results

Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants, and before she became ambassador, she was the first female and first minority governor of South Carolina. So while other, White speakers on Monday night used racially charged language to warn of violence in suburbs, Haley took a risk and declared that, as The Fix’s Eugene Scott writes, the Republican Party is a welcoming place for minorities.

AD

AD

She did this by talking about her own story as a successful American Dream — and implicitly framing Black Lives Matter protesters as somehow weak for complaining or talking about this.

“It’s now fashionable to say that America is racist,” Haley said. “That is a lie. America is not a racist country. This is personal for me. I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave into grievance and hate.”

Rather than acknowledge the central message of Black Lives Matter protesters (which polls show a majority of Americans agree with), Haley then appeared to conflate them with summertime shootings in cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C.

AD

AD

“And of course, we value and respect every Black life,” she said. The Black cops who’ve been shot in the line of duty, they matter. The Black small business owners who have watched their life’s work go up in flames. They matter. The Black kids who’ve been gunned down on the playground. Their lives matter, too. And their lives are being ruined and stolen by the violence on our streets."

Black Lives Matters supporters would argue that argument in itself is racist.

Finally, Haley talked about one of the most trying and tragic events in recent South Carolina history, the 2017 massacre at a Black church in Charleston. Haley was governor then and called for taking down the Confederate flag from the South Carolina State House grounds. “After that horrific tragedy, we didn’t turn against each other,” she said Monday night. “We came together, Black and White, Democrat and Republican.”