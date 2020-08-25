Led by Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is working as a fundraiser for the president's campaign, the Trump acolytes fairly shouted their warnings about a frightening America filled with rampaging protesters, violence and scant police if Joe Biden is elected. They lavished praise on dad, tailoring the story of his handling of the pandemic to his liking and expounded on the president's dystopian narrative of an America under Democratic rule.

“They want to destroy this country and everything that we have fought for and hold dear. They want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see and think and believe, so they can control how you live,” Guilfoyle told viewers of Democrats from an auditorium in Washington.

“Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness monster of the Swamp,” Trump Jr. said. “For the past ­half-century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between.”

But family is a double-edged sword: Trump's kin may be the best spokespeople for a father who has placed his adult children in high-profile administration and campaign jobs, but they've accumulated significant baggage over his tenure as intense drama plays out around them.

“So many Trumps are speaking — I think only Ringo is missing — that it seems the president has made the Republican Party the Trump Organization 2.0,” Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio told Power Up.

“The businesses, everyone knows, were run by a very small cadre of execs and Trumps dominated the ranks. This is because the president only trusts those who are tied to him by blood and financial interest, ” D'Antonio explained. “His sister's remarks, as revealed by The Post, reveal what family members really think of [the president] so he knows there must be pressure applied to keep the kids in line. Where they are concerned the pressure is their interest in inheritance.”

“Also, unfortunately for [the kids], they fell into the president's long practices game of bringing people so close that they are stained by their association. They have each lost respect of old friends and associates and can find support only in their father's world. All of these factors mean they may be the only ones guaranteed to do what he demands.”

Ouch: “People seem much more interested in what the president’s family members say when they aren’t on a stage with him. I'm not sure we will hear 'cruel, phony, and liar' at the RNC but it would be more honest,” a spokesperson for Mary Trump, Chris Bastardi, told us.

Mary has drawn the president's ire with a tell-all book , “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

She also released to The Post the tape recordings of Maryanne Trump Barry disparaging he brother.

The New York Times's Jason Zengerle reported yesterday that while Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both currently work in the White House, “she has told friends that she’s looking forward to returning to New York and to her lifestyle brand.” Ivanka is set to introduce her dad before his keynote speech Thursday night.

Trump Jr., however, has found a new purpose in politics and embraced his status of one of the GOP's rising stars. He “does not want to go back to the way things were before,” Zengerle writes. “He has been electrified, and transformed, by his father’s presidency. He has largely given up the duties that go along with his title as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization in exchange for full-time politics.”

Our colleague Sarah Ellison writes of Trump Jr.'s transformation: “Despite his father’s plan that he stay behind the scenes with his brother Eric and run the family business, Don Jr. has found a central role in the Trump universe, but not as a businessman or a poised and focused politician.”

“Rather, he has become one of his father’s most aggressive and reliable defenders — a bombastic regular on Fox News, and a skilled meme-maker who relishes trolling the libs, flirting with some of the darker corners of his father’s base in the process. Don Jr. may well be the future of Trumpism after all — if Trumpism turns out not to be a political philosophy but a media-savvy culture-war incubator.”

“Don is a bigger asset to the future of the party than his father, regardless of the outcome of the election,” Sam Nunberg, an early Trump adviser, told Sarah.

Case coronavirus: While Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were throwing red-meat to the base, they had fact-checkers busy last night with unsubstantiated claims about Trump's handling of the pandemic. Polls have shown Americans believe Trump has botched the handling of the pandemic and the U.S. has the world's highest death toll due to the virus.

“'As the virus began to spread, the president acted quickly and ensured ventilators got to hospitals that needed them most,' the president’s son said, making no mention of the millions of Americans sickened and killed or the complaints from governors that they were not receiving the necessary equipment. ‘There is more work to do, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,’" the New York Times's Jonathan Martin, Alex Burns and Annie Karni write.

Trump Jr. also overstated the impact of his father's actions and decision to shut down travel from China, according to our Post fact checker , according to our Post fact checker Glenn Kessler : “The virus was already spreading through the United States, and there is little evidence it saved lives, especially because the Trump administration did not rapidly set up an effective testing regime like many other countries.."

Don Jr. also bragged about his father building “the greatest economy our country has ever seen.”

“Before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and sent unemployment soaring, Trump’s supporters could certainly brag about the state of the economy in his first three years as president,” Kessler reports. “But they run into trouble when they made a play for the history books to say it was the best economy in U.S. history. As we already noted, Trump inherited a thriving economy. Moreover, by just about any important measure, the economy under Trump did not do as well as it did under Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson or Bill Clinton.”

Coming attractions:

Melania Trump will speak tonight, along with Eric and Tiffany Trump.

Lara Trump , the president’s daughter-in-law who is also a campaign adviser, will speak tomorrow.

Ivanka Trump will follow on Thursday from the White House to introduce her father .

The people

CONVENTIONAL WISDOM: What else happened on night one.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) closed the night on a powerful note: Scott noted his historic career as the only Black member of Congress to have served in both houses played out within a generation of his grandfather leaving the third grade to pick cotton.

Scott also lit into Biden's comments about Black voters and the former senator's past positions on criminal justice: “In 1994, Biden led the charge on a crime bill that put millions of black Americans behind bars,” he said. “[Trump's] criminal justice reform law fixed many of the disparities Biden created and made our system more fair and just for all Americans.”

Former Mitch McConnell chief of staff Josh Holmes:

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley emphatically declared that “America is not a racist country”: Haley said of growing up in South Carolina “I was brown girl in a black and white world. We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave in to grievance and hate.”

Some also noticed Haley, who may have her eyes on a 2024 presidential bid, steered around the word “Confederate”: As governor of South Carolina, Haley help lead the effort to remove the Confederate battle flag from the state's capitol grounds after a mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in 2015.

Trump bizarrely praised Turkey's leader after a pastor spoke about being imprisoned there: “Trump told a pastor who was held by the Turkish government for nearly two years that the country’s leader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was ‘to me … very good,’" Seung Min Kim reports.

The exchange was pretaped: Trump spoke with pastor Andrew Brunson and five other former detainees about their experiences and lives after the Trump administration help secure their release.

The video was one of two appearances Trump made last night from the White House: “ Never in recent times has a president used the majesty of the White House to stage a nominating convention,” the New York Times's Peter Baker reports.

A pair of St. Louis lawyers who went viral also spoke last night: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who have said they drew their guns to defend their home on a private street, falsely warning Democrats want “abolish the suburbs.”

But what drew particular attention was their blunt message about who should be able to live in the suburbs:

COMING TONIGHT:

Melania Trump: Her 2016 speech turned into a minor crisis when reporters found the future first lady cribbed some of her lines from then-first lady Michelle Obama.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will upend tradition in a speech from Jerusalem: The nation's top diplomat is facing criticism for disregarding the norm cautioning against mixing diplomacy and domestic politics.

One of Trump’s signature foreign policy actions was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017, and relocating the United States Embassy to the city from Tel Aviv a few months later, upending decades of American policy and flouting an international consensus,” the Times's Isabel Kershner and David M. Halbfinger report. As for the location, “recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is also set to speak: Her address will undoubtedly be overshadowed by the derecho that recently devastated the state.

Reynolds is part of a history-making trio of Republican women in Iowa: She became the first woman elected Iowa governor in 2018; Sen. Joni Ernst became the first woman to represent Iowa in Congress in 2015 (she'll be speaking later this week); and now-former state speaker Linda Upmeyer, who became the first woman to hold the gavel in the in 2016

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez: Elected in 2018, she is the first Latina lieutenant governor in the state's history.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron: He is the first Black attorney general in the state's history.

Other notable speakers: Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who served on the president's impeachment defense team and is the first female attorney general in the state; Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.); and Nicholas Sandman, a Kentucky student who took part in a viral protest and later sued multiple national news organizations, including The Post, for their coverage.

On the Hill

DEMS GRILL POSTMASTER GENERAL: “Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers that the U.S. Postal Service would not undo the cost-cutting moves he instituted earlier this summer to restore mail processing capacity before the November election, sparring with Democrats in a heated hearing before the House Oversight Committee,” Jacob Bogage, Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Erica Werner and Christopher Ingraham report.

How we got here: “DeJoy in July mandated that trucks that transport mail from processing facilities to distribution centers adhere to stricter schedules, leaving mail behind if they were running late or it had yet to be sorted. He also ordered that mail handlers depart for their routes sooner even if mail had not arrived.”

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) continued her tradition of catching some Trump appointees unprepared: “I'm glad you know the price of a stamp, but I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency,” Porter said after DeJoy struggled to identify the price for many routine postage items.

The only two prices for mail on which he was questioned were the cost of a first-class stamp (55 cents) and the weight limit for priority mail (70 pounds).

Outside the Beltway

FALWELL REVERSES ON RESIGNING: “Jerry Falwell Jr. agreed to resign as president of Liberty University on Monday, according to the university’s general counsel, after a series of sordid scandals rocked the school he has led since 2007,” Susan Svrluga, Sarah Pulliam Bailey and Michelle Boorstein report.

But then Falwell told his attorneys to hold off: “The school’s executive committee met Monday and plans to meet again [this] morning, followed by a conference call with the full board of trustees,” our colleagues write. Falwell did tell The Post that his future is “up in the air.” He remains on paid leave. If this wasn't crazy enough, Monday was Liberty's first day of classes.