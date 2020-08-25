The last time Donald Trump addressed a Republican National Convention, he made a promise that If elected, as soon as he was sworn in, “safety will be restored.” The chaos of President Barack Obama's final years, from “attacks on our police” and “terrorism in our cities,” would be an unhappy, but fading, memory.

“Americans watching this address tonight have seen the recent images of violence in our streets and the chaos in our communities,” Trump told delegates four years ago in Cleveland. “Many have witnessed this violence personally. Some have even been its victims. I have a message for all of you: The crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end.”

Nearly four years into his presidency, Trump is making the same argument. The first day of the Republican National Convention, including two-and-a-half hours of prime time and nearly five hours of speeches and voting, was a whirlwind of often-contradictory messaging — calls for Black empowerment mingled with opposition to anti-discriminatory housing rules, an ongoing pandemic portrayed as a problem the president had solved already, attacks on Democratic nominee Joe Biden's anti-crime record twinned with accusations that he would defund America's police. California, New York and the city of St. Louis were described less as parts of America but as breakaway republics that Trump would reconquer in a second term.

“If Democrats cared for the forgotten men and women of our country, they'd do exactly what President Trump is doing,” the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said near the close of Monday night. “It all starts by rejecting the radicals who want to drag us into the dark and embracing the man who represents a bright and beautiful future for all.”

There are seven-and-a-half hours left of this RNC's programming, the last time either major party will have to pitch itself with no media filter or instant response. The party's task is harder than any facing an incumbent president since 1992, when George H.W. Bush entered his party's convention badly trailing in polls. Then, as now, a supermajority of voters were unhappy about the direction the country was heading in.

The button-down convention format is a major asset for Republicans, replacing Trump's often-rambling campaign speeches with tightly controlled messaging — for four days. Reminders of the president's foreign policy and trade policy, which can get lost when the president describes them, were loaded into the well-received keynote from Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The contrast was unmissable Monday, when the president's visit to the party's Charlotte roll call vote turned into a 52-minute monologue about everything from the number of televisions on Air Force One to saying Democrats would “rig this election” by misstating how vote-by-mail works.

Trump appeared for only a few minutes in Monday's prime time, in video packages that revealed both his underplayed strengths and his tendency to veer off message and attack his perceived enemies. In one clip, he talked with former hostages who had been freed during his presidency, the kind of issue he often argues is ignored by a biased media. In another, he stood in the White House with workers who had been responding to the pandemic, including nurses and postal workers, and the president grew defensive.

“We're not getting rid of our postal workers, you know?” Trump said. “They'd like to put that out there. If anyone does, it's the Democrats.” Hours earlier, Democrats had grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about changes that had slowed down mail delivery and blocked overtime pay; a few days earlier, every House Democrat and a few dozen Republicans had passed $25 billion in emergency USPS funding.

The exchange emphasized a problem that Trump has and many Republicans don't: Voters don't think that he's honest. Polling has found that just a third or so of Americans, mostly consisting of the president's strongest supporters, believe that he tells the truth.

Biden has told some infamous falsehoods, from a 1987 claim that he graduated at the top of his law school class to a claim just this year that he was arrested in South Africa when trying to visit an imprisoned Nelson Mandela. But to Republicans' frustration, and in a contrast with feelings about Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, voters think the Democratic nominee is “honest and trustworthy,” while Trump isn't.

Even one of Monday's most effective speeches, from the father of a child killed at the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., went up to the line of calling Biden a liar, but swerved away. Andrew Pollack treated Biden's false claim of talking to the shooting's survivors when he was vice president as less of a lie, and more circumstantial evidence of senility.

“He doesn’t even seem to know when this shooting happened; he said that he was vice president when it happened,” Pollack said. “Mr. Biden may not know who was vice president that day, but I do.”

At other points, it wasn't clear who was in charge of the country, or what problems could be accurately blamed on Biden. While several speakers insisted that Biden would be led around by radicals who wanted to “defund the police,' Vernon Jones, a conservative Georgia Democrat who'd endorsed Trump, said that Trump had ended “once and for all the policy of incarceration of Black people, which has decimated our communities, caused by none other than Joe Biden.”

Jones was off-script; his prepared remarks said that Trump had ended “mass incarceration,” which was an overstatement of what the First Step Act had achieved, and he appeared to have ad-libbed the line about Biden. But not long after, Sen. Tim Scott said that “in 1994, Biden led the charge on a crime bill that put millions of Black Americans behind bars,” another clash with the don't-defund-the-police message, and with Trump Jr.'s insistence that Biden simply “didn't do much” but run for president.

At times Monday morning and evening, it was as if the Republicans had hit “save” on the political situation of February 2020 and were trying to wipe out the past six months. Bernie Sanders was in command of the Democratic primary, unemployment was at 3.5 percent, and a dozen or so coronavirus cases were, according to the president, about to “go down to zero.” In an interview with Washington Post Live on Tuesday, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri laid out the complicated Republican pitch.

“Were you better in January of this year than you were three years ago or four years ago?” Blunt asked. “Almost every American, if they look at that question, would say we absolutely were better off.”

That was the message at the first night of the convention, but it epitomized the Republican problem. An incumbent president was arguing that he had fixed most of what he ran to fix, and that where he hadn't, it was too risky to let someone else try. It could be summed up this way: “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can." But that was how Michelle Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention last week, arguing that no matter what Trump said, he couldn't deliver on what he promised.

On the trail

CHARLOTTE — The practical part of the Republican convention, which unfolded over five hours in this city's convention center, found the party in a confident mood. Delegates stood up and cheered from their tables when Vice President Pence addressed them. When the president arrived, many rushed to the front of the room, cheering “four more years” until the president jokingly suggested they chant for “12 more.”

Trump received 2,050 delegates with no opposition, having dispatched three primary challengers without breaking a sweat — and with unusually high Republican primary turnout. (It didn't hurt that some state Republican parties kept challengers off the ballot.) While the campaign had released 50 priorities for a second term Sunday night, the president referred to only a few of them on Monday, touting an executive order to lower prescription drug costs and saying he’d “create 10 million jobs in the first 10 months” of a new term.

“I hope you realize the difference between Republican and Democratic conventions,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the convention’s chairman, said after Trump’s 52-minute speech. “Our candidates show up!”

There was no “virtual” element to the Charlotte event, with every announcement and delegate speech delivered from inside the city’s convention center. Appearing before “RNC 2020” banners, standing alone, delegation leaders used their speaking time to tout their states’ history, praise the president or issue dark warnings about a Democratic victory.

“We have crime ravaging our streets,” New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy said as the state delivered its 94 delegates. “That is what America will see if a Biden-Harris regime runs our country.”

Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow and leader of the Minnesota delegation, described the protests and unrest in the state this summer as results of “disastrous Democratic leadership.” Arkansas’s delegation boasted that in 2016, Trump had defeated “former resident Crooked Hillary,” Alabama’s delegation reported that its voters had the “highest approval of President Trump” of any state, while Arizona’s reported that “miles and miles and miles of big, beautiful wall” had been built on the president’s orders.

“He isn’t defunding the police; he is defending the police,” said Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters, introduced as the party leader in Trump’s adopted home state. “Americans want an operator at the other end of that 911 call.”

The criticism of Democrats extended even to the convention’s opening invocation and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Alaska delegate Peter Goldberg, who led the pledge, reported that “at least two caucuses” at last week’s Democratic National Convention “removed two words, under God, from the Pledge of Allegiance,” and that Republicans never would.

“We know that at their previous convention, God was almost totally removed from the platform. That could not, would not, ever happen here!” Goldberg said of the Democrats. “There is no comma before ‘under God.’ "

The prayer was delivered by Vermont delegate Jay Shepard, who invoked his Catholic faith and warned that some politicians, who he wouldn't name, did not truly live as Catholics.

“Let us not be deceived by those that were once close to you, but have turned away in favor of embracing political ideology, yet claiming Catholic beliefs and words,” Shepard said. “We pray you change their hearts.”

Biden, the fourth Catholic to be nominated by a major party for president, supports abortion rights and had last year abandoned his support for the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of taxpayer money to fund abortion.

All of this was aired on C-SPAN, but only some of it was aired on cable news, and almost none appeared on the major networks. By downscaling their convention much later than Democrats, who spent months planning their “virtual” events in Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Delaware, Republicans had also scrapped the in-person events that happen around the RNC.

So, while Democrats spent months hammering out a platform, coming up with something that most of Bernie Sanders's delegates voted against in protest, Republicans opted for no platform at all. Instead, at the small summer meeting attended by RNC members before the convention, the party agreed to pass no platform until 2024, letting the president's campaign define the 2020 agenda.

“The RNC, had the Platform Committee been able to convene in 2020, would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the Party’s strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration,” the resolution passed on Monday read. “The media has outrageously misrepresented the implications of the RNC not adopting a new platform in 2020 and continues to engage in misleading advocacy for the failed policies of the Obama-Biden Administration, rather than providing the public with unbiased reporting of facts.”

That was a reference to something many voters probably had missed. Even before the convention was scaled back, there were plans to scale back the platform, perhaps passing the party's 2016 document with a few minor changes. Some media outlets had made fun of that plan, pointing to references to the “current administration” that were obviously out of date. But by ditching a new platform altogether, the party avoided potentially messy fights, such as whether to advocate statehood for Puerto Rico, as the 2016 platform did, or to call for the total repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which the 2012 and 2016 platforms did repeatedly.

Ad watch

Joe Biden, “Failure.” The Democratic nominee’s ads continue to start most of their critiques of the Trump administration with its coronavirus response. Here, North Carolina pastor James Gailliard walks through his emptied church and says it was not the virus, but a “failure of leadership” that kept it closed. “He has failed Black and brown people in his response to covid, and in his overall perspective on public health,” Gailliard says of Trump.

Donald Trump, “Joe Biden Voted for NAFTA, Killing American Jobs.” This digital ad uses a design theme that the Biden campaign and its allied super PACs have deployed again and again: a red line moving ominously higher and higher along an X-axis. Here it represents manufacturing jobs lost since the passage of NAFTA 27 years ago, and quotes from Biden are played as the line moves, some of them a bit less potent than what you hear in negative ads. (“Both the arguments for and against NAFTA are vastly, vastly, vastly overblown,” Biden says in one clip.)

Jesse Mermell, “Clear Choice.” A leading Democrat in Massachusetts's upcoming 4th District primary, Mermell nods at the crowded nature of the field, in a race that has struggled for headlines amid local news furloughs, with a camera trick that has her appearing in different parts of the screen to describe different aspects of her record. “We approve this message, because you've got some good options,” Mermell says, “but one clear choice.”

Jake Auchincloss, “Responsibility.” Another Democrat in that 4th District race emphasizes his experience as a Marine in this spot, contrasting it with a clip that has made it into many Democratic ads: the president saying he didn't “take responsibility at all” for the fallout from the coronavirus response. “In the Marines, leadership means it's on you,” Auchincloss said. “I'll stand up to Donald Trump's hateful agenda.”

Alex Morse, “Closing Ad.” The liberal challenger in Massachusetts's 1st District has gotten reintroduced to voters in a way he never would have chosen: defending himself from flimsy scandal accusations. His final digital ad emphasizes his story of struggle and loss, and his tenure as one of the youngest small-town mayors in the country, before pivoting to his central argument: Rep. Richard E. Neal has been too cozy with business interests. “Richard E. Neal knows how Washington works,” he says, “but I want to change how Washington works.”

In the states

If it's Tuesday, there's an election somewhere. Today it's in Oklahoma, where the long Republican primary in the 5th District will come to an end and the party will nominate a challenger to Rep. Kendra Horn, one of the country's most endangered Democratic freshmen.

On June 30, Republican activist Terry Neese got the most votes in a nine-way primary, boosted by advertising and an endorsement from the Club for Growth. The runner-up was state Sen. Stephanie Bice, whom the Club pilloried for backing a tax increase that was passed by the entirely Republican-run legislature. And the policy disagreements between the two of them were minor: Either candidate is ready to run as an ally of the president, in a district he carried comfortably.

The resulting race has been a scramble for advantage on character. At the final pre-primary debate, Bice attacked Neese because the front door of her company “has a sign that says no firearms allowed,” while Neese scoffed that anyone could doubt her Second Amendment bona fides.

“Have any of you looked at my commercials and seen the gun that I carry?” Neese said. “I carry a .44.”

The Oklahoma City-based district, which backed Trump by 13 points, actually shifted left in 2016: Mitt Romney had won it by 18 points. The vast majority of votes today will come from Oklahoma County, which Neese carried by nine points in the primary. Bice actually did worse in the district's other two counties, Pottawatomie and Seminole; anything less than an upset in the city and its suburbs will deliver a victory to Neese, who also won the endorsement of June's third-place finisher, businessman David Hill.

Republicans are targeting this seat in November no matter who wins the primary, but as in many districts that flipped two years ago, Democrats will start with a cash advantage. Horn finished the primary with $2.6 million in the bank; Neese and Bice each headed into this runoff with less than $100,000 left to spend.

Candidate tracker

During last week’s Democratic National Convention, President Trump made public appearances and public statements every day. Joe Biden isn’t taking that approach. The Democratic nominee kept quiet Monday and Tuesday as his campaign held surrogate events under the banner of Believers for Biden and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Biden.

In other words, Biden was saying nothing about the property destruction in Kenosha, Wis., after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who is now paralyzed from the waist down. Biden had commented on the shooting yesterday, arguing again for racial reconciliation.

“These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children,” Biden said in a statement. “Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us.”

But Biden was quiet Tuesday, as Trump was tweeting about protests and urging again that Democratic governors and mayors crack down, something Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was in the process of doing by calling out the National Guard.

“We again request Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown), the Governor of Oregon, and Mayor @TedWheeler of Portland, to call up the National Guard like should have been done 3 months ago,” Trump tweeted. “They must stop calling these anarchists and agitators ‘peaceful protestors.’ Come back into the real world! The Federal Government is ready to end this problem immediately upon your request.”

Meanwhile, the campaign of Kanye West continued its struggle for ballot access. He was removed from the Missouri ballot after thousands of signatures were successfully challenged, and he missed the filing deadline for Wyoming, where he lives in a growing compound and where his campaign is technically based. West qualified for a spot on Idaho's ballot, but as of this afternoon, it was unclear whether he would file for a spot in Oregon, which requires 17,893 valid signatures for access, more than West has turned in for any state. As has been true for weeks, West is disqualified from too many ballots to be eligible for 270 electoral votes.

Dems in disarray

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has made her fourth endorsement of the cycle of a challenger to one of her Democratic colleagues, backing Holyoke, Mass., Mayor Alex Morse in his race against Rep. Richard E. Neal.

“When AOC took on an entrenched incumbent, she changed the Democratic Party for the better,” Morse tweeted after Ocasio-Cortez's PAC Courage to Change announced its support. “It would be an honor to serve alongside her in Congress to fight for progressive change that benefits working families.”

Morse, whose campaign has gained traction since an attempt to smear him was uncovered by The Intercept, was already supported by Justice Democrats and a number of other groups that have focused on electing liberal primary challengers since this cycle, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed three other Justice Democrats this year — Jessica Cisneros, who narrowly lost a race in Texas; Jamaal Bowman, who unseated Rep. Eliot L. Engel in New York; and Marie Newman, who defeated Rep. Daniel Lipinski of Illinois.

The Trailer spent this past weekend in Massachusetts, following Morse and other Democrats. Look for a full report in the Thursday edition.

