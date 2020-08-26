Setting that aside for a moment, though, the video featured a particularly remarkable comment from one man.

“I’ve seen it before where people have used a Bible as a prop," says the FBI agent who arrested the pardoned man and has since become his close friend. "It took me about 30 seconds to realize that this was not a prop with Jon.”

The irony practically smacked you in the face. There is one high-profile American political figure, after all, who very recently used the Bible as a prop. His name was Donald Trump.

Authorities in June controversially cleared Lafayette Square outside the White House of racial-justice demonstrators, clearing the way for Trump to stand in front of a church while demonstratively brandishing a Bible. Whatever one thinks of Trump’s personal faith journey, he was objectively using the Bible as a prop. Yet here was Trump’s own convention suggesting that is not a thing you should do.

That was hardly the only time in which this week’s GOP convention has seemed confused about the man whose candidacy it is supporting. At various other points, the programs have betrayed either a striking lack of a self-awareness or a desire to gaslight us all.

Later Tuesday, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (R) stoked the embers of the impeachment drama. She rehashed long-debunked claims about the Bidens and Ukraine and accused them of self-dealing, saying that “numerous press reports that have shown other close Biden family members benefited from Joe’s 47-year political career.”

As The Post’s Philip Bump wrote, though, plenty beyond the actual facts made this exercise fraught. For one, Bondi spoke even as multiple members of the Trump family were set to speak — and shortly before a video featured Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, both of whom are senior White House advisers. There is also the fact that Bondi in 2013 accepted an illegal $25,000 donation from the Trump Foundation, shortly before declining to investigate increasing claims of fraud by Trump University, a setup which led to unproven accusations of a bribe. And finally, Bondi has served as a registered lobbyist for the government of Qatar, despite having served on Trump’s White House impeachment team and Trump having promised to prohibit officials from lobbying for foreign governments.

Two members of Trump’s family also offered remarks Tuesday night that were thick with irony.

First lady Melania Trump offered a more detailed account of her (still murky) immigration story than she generally has, praising her parents’ role in helping her realize her American Dream. Left unsaid: Her parents became citizens by virtue of the same process — often labeled “chain migration” — that President Trump has derided.

Melania Trump also tried to pitch her husband as rough-edged but genuine, saying, “We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president.” Except her husband has an unprecedented track record of false and misleading claims, numbering more than 20,000 as president.

The president’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, decried this kind of fact-checking, along with the media’s and tech companies’ increasing moves toward combating such misinformation, as biased — “misinformation” in and of itself.

“Rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs, this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct,” she said. “This has fostered unnecessary fear and divisiveness amongst us. Why are so many in media and technology and even in our own government so invested in promoting a biased and fabricated view?”

Again, legitimate concerns about the media censorship aside, the Trump family would be on more solid ground here if only their patriarch did not have such an awful record of his own misinformation and fabrications. It would also be helpful if he did not have such a penchant for divisive rhetoric and conspiracy theories, and offer regular praise for cable news hosts who provide some of the most slanted and credulous coverage of his presidency.

Another example came Monday night, when former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley attacked Joe Biden by zeroing in on the Obama administration’s foreign policy record.

“Obama and Biden let North Korea threaten America; President Trump rejected that weakness, and we passed the toughest sanctions on North Korea in history,” Haley said. “Obama and Biden let Iran get away with murder and literally sent them a plane full of cash; President Trump did the right thing and ripped up the Iran nuclear deal.”

Whatever one thinks of how the Obama administration handled these things, to say Obama and Biden “let North Korea threaten America” is pretty rich. Trump employed very tough language about the country early in his presidency but has since cozied up to Kim Jong Un, even joking about how they “fell in love.” When Kim threatened the United States with an unwelcome “Christmas gift" last year, Trump practically laughed it off and continued to speak of Kim affectionately. When Kim later announced plans to expand his nuclear arsenal, Trump again offered muted and positive comments.

As for Obama and Biden letting “Iran get away with murder,” Trump has quite literally let Saudi Arabia get away with the murder of Washington Post global opinions columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump has suggested serious retribution isn’t an option or isn’t worth it because of the U.S. business relationship with the Saudis.

