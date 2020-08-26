Pence noted that Trump has “certainly kept things interesting” and emphasized their difference in styles. But he said Trump’s motivation is clear.

“Over the past four years, I’ve worked closely with our president. I’ve seen him when the cameras are off,” Pence said. “Americans see President Trump in lots of different ways, but there’s no doubt how President Trump sees America. He sees America for what it is: a nation that has done more good in this world than any other, a nation that deserves far more gratitude than grievance. And if you want a president who falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted, then he’s not your man.”

The “grievance” line was particularly notable, given how much time Trump spends on such things.

White House officials Kellyanne Conway and Kayleigh McEnany both spoke of private moments with Trump. McEnany noted that Trump reached out to her when she underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2018, before she became White House press secretary.

“As I recovered, my phone rang again,” McEnany said. “It was President Trump calling to check on me. I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world, carrying about my circumstance.”

Conway spoke of Trump’s empathy and attentiveness to those struggling with issues like drugs.

“I have seen firsthand many times the president comforting and encouraging a child who has lost a parent, a parent who has lost a child, a worker who lost his job, an adolescent who lost her way to drugs,” Conway said. “'Don’t lose hope,' he has told them, assuring them that they are not alone and that they matter.”

At another point, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, a North Carolina native, spoke of being surprised at the family she married into.

“My seventh-grade English teacher,” Lara Trump said, “used to tell us, believe none of what you hear, half of what you read and only what you’re there to witness firsthand. The meaning of those words never fully weighed on me until I met my husband and the Trump family. Any preconceived notion I had of this family disappeared immediately. They were warm and caring. They were hard workers and they were down to earth. They reminded me of my own family. They made me feel like I was home walking the halls of the Trump Organization.”

The GOP convention has sought to marry Trump’s hard-charging and combative style with this kind of testimonial about who he truly is. Lara Trump’s comments are particularly interesting, in that she suggests we should judge things based upon what we’ve witnessed ourselves, even as she and others say that what you see is not necessarily what you get with Trump.

At the least, it’s an interesting attempt to soften Trump’s rough edges for voters who have issues with his personal behavior.

2. An abortion focus — and questioning Biden’s faith

Abortion came up relatively little in the first two nights, apart from a speech by a former Planned Parenthood employee on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night, though, it was front-and-center — including some extreme and unfounded claims about Biden.

Successive speakers — Sister Deirdre Byrne and former college football coach Lou Holtz — both characterized Trump as being without compare on opposing abortion rights, with Byrne calling him “the most pro-life president that this nation has ever had.” Both also cast the Biden-Harris ticket as being the most pro-abortion rights ticket in history.

Holtz even questioned the faith of Biden, who is a practicing Catholic and whose faith was a focal point in last week’s Democratic National Convention.

“The Biden-Harris ticket is a most radically pro-abortion campaign in history,” Holtz said. “They and other politicians are Catholic in name only and abandon innocent lives."

The claim echoed Trump’s own recent commentary on Biden and faith, in which Trump said Biden “hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God.”

Byrne also claimed, “President Trump will stand up against Biden-Harris, who are the most anti-life presidential ticket ever, even supporting the horrors of late term abortion and infanticide.”

Biden has not, in fact, expressed support for late-term abortion, let alone killing babies. He has said he supports codifying Roe v. Wade into law and the standard set by Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which affirmed a legal right to abortion until a fetus is viable.

The focal point was also evident in a couple other speeches. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said Democrats like Biden and Harris want to shut down the country “but keep the liquor stores and abortion clinics open.” And the mother of a child with Down syndrome who spoke about school choice, Tara Myers, first noted that she was advised to abort her son.

The programs this week have made a concerted appeal to women — particularly suburban women among whom Trump is struggling — and Wednesday suggested it viewed abortion as key to that effort.

3. More extreme contrasts with Biden-Harris

Abortion wasn’t the only issue on which Republicans sought to paint the Biden-Harris ticket as the most extreme in recent history — if not history, period.

The president of the National Association of Police Organizations, Michael McHale, said the choice was also that stark on support for law enforcement.

“The differences between Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris are crystal clear,” McHale said. “Your choices are the most pro-law enforcement president we’ve ever had or the most radical anti-police ticket in history.”

It was also the case on farmers.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said: “I can’t recall an administration more hostile to farmers than Obama-Biden, unless you count the Biden-Harris ticket."

To bolster her point, Ernst said, “The Democratic Party of Joe Biden is pushing this so-called Green New Deal. If given power, they would essentially ban animal agriculture and eliminate gas powered cars.” That latter bold claim aside, Biden in the Democratic primaries embraced many of the tenets of the Green New Deal, but not some of the more drastic ones.