Let’s explore three main issues that polls show are weaknesses for Trump and how the convention has handled them.

1. Coronavirus

There is perhaps no bigger weakness for the president than the public perception of how he has handled this pandemic. A majority of Americans are concerned about themselves or their family catching the virus, according to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, and a majority of them support Joe Biden.

AD

AD

Speakers at the Republican convention on Monday and Tuesday mentioned Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, but it wasn’t driving the narrative the way it was for Democrats.

And on Tuesday, the White House’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, offered an extremely rosy assessment of an economy in which 16 million Americans are still out of work: “Americans are going back to work. There is a housing boom,” he said, “There is an auto boom. A manufacturing boom. A consumer spending boom. Stocks are in record territory.”

AD

AD

On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump offered what was really the convention’s first direct address of the pain this pandemic is causing so much of the nation. “The invisible enemy, covid-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us,” she said. “My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one, and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering.”

But it felt more like an interlude to the main programming, which has been more focused on culture wars.

2. Black voters and racial injustice issues

When George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May while in police custody and his death was captured on video, there was a seismic shift in how Americans talked about racial injustice.

AD

Suddenly, it wasn’t just a “Black person problem.” White Americans embraced this cause, too. Polls showed Black Lives Matter protesters were supported by a majority of Americans, and a stunning 69 percent of Americans said in a Washington Post-Schar School poll that the killing of Floyd represents a broader problem in law enforcement. Numbers such as those are one reason congressional Republicans made an effort to pass police reform legislation.

AD

Trump has always taken a different tack. He has sided with police unions over protesters, federal agents used chemical irritants to forcibly remove protesters near the White House before the president walked across the street for a photo op at a church, and he routinely conflates peaceful protests with violence.

Including at this convention. Some speakers of color — notably Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley — tried to frame the Republican Party as a welcoming place for minorities. But the overall message is that Black Lives Matter protesters = crime = an invasion of White neighborhoods.

AD

“Look at what’s happening in American cities, cities all run by Democrats,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday. “Crime, violence and mob rule.”

This, too, could be dragging down the president’s reelection. A New York Times-Siena College poll in June found that 59 percent of suburban voters disapprove of the job he’s doing and his handling of racial protesters.

3. Women

This election will probably be won and lost by female voters, especially those in the all-important suburbs we keep talking about. But as The Washington Post has reported, the Trump campaign privately believes that women are a weak spot for the president.

AD

Besides the coronavirus, some strategists and polls suggest that Trump may be missing the mark in communicating with suburban women when he talks about Black Lives Matter protesters as criminals. The suburbs are already diverse, and mothers and fathers also participated in these protests this summer. In addition, Trump continues to refer to this voting bloc in anachronistic, arguably offensive terms, such as “suburban housewives.”

Melania Trump’s speech was meant to counteract all that. She tried to humanize the toll of the pandemic and made a plea to mothers to teach children about the dangers of social media. But how much change can one high-profile speech have? Especially when the other women in the president’s life, such as his daughter Tiffany Trump, didn’t serve as character witnesses for the president but rather echoed his fiery rhetoric, as The Post’s Josh Dawsey noted on Tuesday.