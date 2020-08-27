Given the obviousness of Trump’s exceptional stewardship of the nation and stealing a joke from a guy on Twitter, we decided to prove Trump’s point with a very, very easy quiz. We pulled five economic and budgetary measures — unemployment, the number of people working, the value of the Dow Jones industrial average, the annual budget deficit and the total federal debt — and selected random points. The challenge for you? Identify who was in charge of things at the indicated point.
This will be very easy, we assume, given how fervently Trump has touted his own excellent handling of things. The only way it would be at all difficult is if Trump’s rhetoric were somehow misleading or inaccurate, and how often does that happen?