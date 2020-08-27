To hear President Trump tell it — over and over again — the economy was in a shambles when he came to office in January 2017. His predecessor, Barack Obama, had presided over the slowest economic recovery on record. That was good in one way, to hear Trump tell it: it allowed the current president to then build the greatest economy in world history. A lot of people think the best economy in world history was that of the ancient Sumerians; no, it was the American economy from 12 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2017 until, like, late February.

Given the obviousness of Trump’s exceptional stewardship of the nation and stealing a joke from a guy on Twitter, we decided to prove Trump’s point with a very, very easy quiz. We pulled five economic and budgetary measures — unemployment, the number of people working, the value of the Dow Jones industrial average, the annual budget deficit and the total federal debt — and selected random points. The challenge for you? Identify who was in charge of things at the indicated point.

This will be very easy, we assume, given how fervently Trump has touted his own excellent handling of things. The only way it would be at all difficult is if Trump’s rhetoric were somehow misleading or inaccurate, and how often does that happen?

Can't see the quiz?