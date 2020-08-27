On Wednesday, a lawmaker, an administration official and a buzzy congressional candidate made the case that the president’s agenda is in the best interest of people of their generation. The night before, 34-year-old Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron showed just how formidable a force he could be in a post-Trump GOP, regardless of which direction the party takes.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R.-N.Y.), who is 36 and was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she won her seat in 2014, attached herself to the Trump orbit with her forceful defense of the president. She’s one of a handful of members of the House with a speaking role this week, and she revisited her signature issue: opposition to the president’s impeachment.
Since his first day in office, President Trump has fought tirelessly to deliver results for all Americans, despite the Democrats’ baseless and illegal impeachment sham and the media’s endless obsession with it. I was proud to lead the effort standing up for the Constitution, President Trump, and most importantly the American people. This attack was not just on the President, it was an attack on you - your voice and your vote.
And Madison Cawthorn, the GOP candidate favored to win a North Carolina congressional seat this fall, spoke about the role young people have played in shaping America. Cawthorn, who is paralyzed, cut a memorable figure, appearing not behind a podium but in his wheelchair on stage, cited the contributions of young politicians in America’s history. In making his points he made a handful of factual errors about the ages of Founders and their roles.
“I just turned 25,” he said. “When I’m elected this November, I’ll be the youngest member of Congress in over 200 years.” That part is correct.
Kayleigh McEnany, who is 32 and rose to the position of White House press secretary after regularly defending Trump on cable news, spoke about her experience as a young mother and her desire to raise her daughter in “President Trump’s America."
Cameron’s standout speech was the clearest pitch for young Americans as a whole, and it was notable that the party had a Black man deliver that pitch, given how broadly unpopular it and Trump are right now among non-White Americans.
We are defenders of life and of individual liberty. And we carry the mantle of Eisenhower and of Reagan to be a force for good in this world, and one that must always be reckoned with.That’s my Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, that believes America is an indispensable nation … an Evergreen Tree, standing tall in a turbulent world.And that’s why I am voting for Donald Trump for President.
Trump put the GOP in power in the White House with a pitch that resonated most with older, White Americans and rural populations. Many voters who were drawn to the president backed him due to a nostalgic view of America that valued the past as something worth recreating. This message was not popular with young people, a group that tends to have higher views of diversity than older generations.
Of course, the past was not as “great” of a time for women, people of color, LGBT people and other individuals from historically marginalized groups. But not all young voters feel this way. Trump won about four in 10 White millennials in 2016 and this week’s speakers prove that the president’s message still resonates with a segment of the demographic. Their hope is that even more young voters will hear a vision of America that is so attractive that they promote it years after Trump has left the Oval Office.