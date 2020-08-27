And, what’s more, “President Trump does not dabble in identity politics.”

Now there are a lot of things you can say about the president which might prompt some skepticism. You might be skeptical, for example, about the assertion that he keeps his promises. That he’s transparent. But there are few claims that could be made about Trump which should more immediately spur doubt than a claim that Trump doesn’t deploy “identity politics.”

What Carson was aiming to do was to bolster the idea that Democrats are overly, intently focused on issues of race and gender and, further, deploy race and gender and sexual orientation for political purposes. What Carson is saying is that Trump doesn’t do this.

If Trump didn’t do that, he wouldn’t be president.

Trump’s 2016 campaign was predicated on identity politics, born of it. His assertion that immigrants from Mexico were rapists and criminals spurred a broad backlash — and endeared a fervent group of supporters who powered Trump to the nomination and helped win him the presidency.

But even setting that aside, it had only been about 40 minutes since Trump’s reelection campaign explicitly used a racist trope in its efforts to convince voters to support him.

A bit before Carson, a packaged video documenting purported party switchers was shown at the convention. It included a young white man with a large earring who admitted, with a grimace, that he’d supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the 2016 election.

And then he had an epiphany.

The segment began with an aerial shot of public housing projects in New York City.

“I was renting a room in this woman’s apartment,” the young man said. “She had three or four kids from three or four different fathers. She was my age. Most of them were incarcerated. I asked her, what do you do? She goes, I’m in the system."

The video transitioned to show two Black women, one cradling her knees and the other standing by a window in despair.

“It feels like Democrats sort of get people hooked on this drug of free money where they basically say, you know, if you want your fix, you have to keep voting for us,” he concluded.

The women who were interspersed into the man’s comments were not otherwise speakers. They were not identified; the look of the snippets suggest that the images come from stock video footage.

In other words, a young white man regurgitated a hoary old stereotype about people on public assistance and, while he didn’t identify the race of the woman from whom he was renting an apartment, the campaign’s video made the point explicit. That point: Black people trade Democratic votes for government money.

Versions of this story have been told for decades. Most notably, Ronald Reagan told a version centered on an apocryphal “welfare queen,” a Black woman who lived a life of luxury on taxpayer dollars. The story was a vivid exaggeration of an actual, exceptional case and Reagan deployed it to make a point similar to Trump’s about race and government spending.

That was no accident. A key Reagan strategist was Lee Atwater, who in 1981 explained that talking about issues like forced busing and government spending was a more abstract way of using explicitly racist language to engage White voters against Black Americans. (I’m putting Atwater’s actual wording in much more generous terms than it deserves.)

What the Republican convention aired on Thursday was little different from what Reagan presented to rile up White voters. Ostensibly, the video was meant to encourage Democratic voters to vote Republican. But having a young White man present a dubious story about renting a room from a women who fits so many stereotypes as images of suffering Black women are shown? That’s identity politics in a raw, ugly form.

There’s been a debate for the last four years over why Trump’s campaigns make overtures to Black voters. Does he actually think that he can defy recent history and win many over? Does he simply hope many Black voters will stay home — something he celebrated publicly the month after he won the 2016 election? Or is he simply trying to assure White voters that he isn’t racist, as most Black Americans believe?

The video featuring that young man was, like much of the convention, pretaped. Someone made the decision to use that snippet of his story. Someone decided that this combination — public housing, his story, suffering Black women — would be an effective tool for ensuring Trump’s reelection.