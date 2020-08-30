“The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing,” Trump tweeted in response to one such video posted by New York Times reporter Mike Baker, who wrote that the Trump supporters “shot me too.”

AD

AD

“The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer. The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!” Trump wrote. He ended his string of tweets mid-morning with a call for “LAW & ORDER!!!"

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden, said Sunday morning that Trump has incited violence.

“He has encouraged his supporters to go out, to be aggressive,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.” “It is better for this president if there is more anarchy, more violence, more chaos. He has at every opportunity tried to fan the flames here. And that is the reason we are living in Donald Trump’s America.”

Acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf blamed “local and state officials not allowing law enforcement to do their job and really to bring this violent activity night after night after night to a close.”

AD

AD

On ABC’s “This Week,” he said, “All options continue to be on the table, specifically as we talk about Portland."

“The president has been very clear on this, as you know. We [are] happy to provide resources to bring this violence to an end, violence that, again, across the ideological spectrum, left or right, the violence needs to end,” he said.

Wolf urged protesters from both sides to remain peaceful.

“Once you cross the line to violence, that is what’s concerning to the Department of Homeland Security. That’s what I’m focused on, making sure that we bring any type of violence in any of our cities to a close,” he said.