I want to make it absolutely clear — something very clear about all of this — rioting is not protesting, looting is not protesting, setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting, it’s lawlessness, plain and simple, and those who do it should be prosecuted.

Violence will not bring change, it’ll only bring destruction. It’s wrong in every way. It divides instead of unites, destroys businesses, only hurts the working families that serve the community. It makes things worse across the board, not better.

No, it’s not what Dr. King or John Lewis taught and it must end. Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames.