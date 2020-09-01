They are also ideas that Americans seem increasingly willing to abandon. That’s particularly true among one subset of the population: Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who hold views centered on concern about the growing non-White minority.

Research published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences articulates the link between what author Larry Bartels of Vanderbilt University describes as “ethnic antagonism” and views that run contrary to core democratic principles.

Bartels’s research involved asking respondents whether they agreed with each of four statements:

“The traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it."

“A time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands.”

“Strong leaders sometimes have to bend the rules in order to get things done."

“It is hard to trust the results of elections when so many people will vote for anyone who offers a handout.”

Most Republicans and Republican-leaning independents agreed with the first statement, that it might be necessary to use force to save the “traditional American way of life.” Nearly three-quarters agreed that election results should be treated with skepticism, given the numbed of “handouts” people receive. Respondents were significantly more likely to say they agreed with the other two statements than that they disagreed.

Bartels was interested in determining what factors overlapped with support for those statements. A number of basic demographic factors — education, amount of interest in politics, region — didn’t yield any significant differences.

Looking at education, for example, agreement with the four statements is flat, regardless of the respondent having no high school diploma (left side of the education section) or holding a postgraduate degree (right side).

Bartels looked at other factors, too, such as how respondents viewed President Trump or how favorably they viewed Fox News. Positions like thinking that Black Americans or immigrants get more than their share of government resources or seeing discrimination against Whites as a problem matching discrimination against Blacks were categorized as contributing to a respondent’s “ethnic antagonism” value. And the higher that value registered, the more likely respondents were to agree with the anti-democratic statements.

In an email to The Washington Post, Bartels described anti-democratic sentiment in the Republican Party as “grounded” in this sort of skepticism about or hostility to non-White Americans.

“Even in analyses including elaborate measures of partisan attitudes, views of President Trump, economic conservatism, cultural conservatism, and political cynicism," he wrote, “ethnic antagonism stands out remarkably clearly as the most powerful factor associated with willingness to resort to force in pursuit of political ends and support for ‘patriotic Americans’ taking the law into their own hands and ‘strong leaders’ bending rules.”

There’s obviously overlap between different groups differentiated by Bartels, something we can see based on what other research has shown. Trump supporters, for example, have frequently expressed more concern that Whites are the subject of racial discrimination. Concerns about immigrants accessing government resources was a strong motivator of both the tea party movement a decade ago and Trump’s 2016 coalition.

A driving force for these views, Bartels speculates (with obvious reason), is the country’s shifting demographics.

“One of the most politically salient features of the contemporary United States is the looming demographic transition from a majority-White to a ‘majority-minority’ country,” he writes. Several years ago, reminding White Americans of that prospect significantly altered their political attitudes. Now, Trump and Fox News remind them, implicitly or explicitly, on an almost-daily basis.

(Bartels found “no consistent difference” in the relationship between ethnic antagonism and agreement with the anti-democratic statements depending on the respondents’ views of Fox News.)

“For those who view demographic change as a significant threat to ‘the traditional American way of life,’ ” he adds, “the political stakes could hardly be higher.”

About half of those younger than 18 in the United States are non-White, according to the Census Bureau.

Again, agreement with the anti-democratic statements was not entirely dependent on this sort of antagonism; those views of race and immigration were predictive of support. Nor is this all entirely hinged to Trump. After the 2012 election, Mitt Romney dismissed his loss to President Barack Obama as being in part a function of “gifts” that Obama gave to young and non-White voters — a statement that overlaps neatly with the fourth statement above.

Nonetheless, the picture that Bartels’s research paints is a bleak one.

“It’s impossible to say whether or how those sentiments might translate into anti-democratic behavior,” he wrote to The Post, “but they certainly provide a troubling reservoir of potential public support for ugly behavior by extremists and would-be authoritarians.”