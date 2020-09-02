It’s been just shy of a week, and there haven’t been many polls released that incorporate the effects of the Republican convention, if any. But on Wednesday we did get one such swing-state poll, from Monmouth University. The good news for President Trump is that, relative to Monmouth’s July poll, he has improved 9 points against former vice president Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. The bad news? Biden still leads, though within the margin of error.

Conway’s prediction hasn’t yet manifested itself. Unless, of course, Monmouth isn’t “credible.” (Trump seems to think it is.)

It is nonetheless good news for Trump’s campaign that the margin in Pennsylvania is single-digits. But particularly when coupled with other new polling released Wednesday, it is not the sort of good news that will inspire a lot of celebration at Trump campaign headquarters.

The improvement for Trump was largely among men, independents and voters under the age of 50.

That last demographic is a bit puzzling. Biden now leads with younger voters by nine percentage points in Pennsylvania, a relatively small lead given how younger voters generally vote. Granted — and no offense intended — 50 isn’t generally considered “young” in political polling.

But those shifts are also possible in part because of how good Monmouth’s July poll was for Biden. It came out July 15, when FiveThirtyEight’s average of polling in the state gave Biden a 7.7-point lead. Monmouth had Biden up 13. Last Thursday, before Monmouth’s poll began, the FiveThirtyEight average had Biden up 5.5 points; the new Monmouth poll has him up 4 points.

The question for the Trump campaign is how it improve on that margin in a state the president won by about a point in 2016. In other words, there’s been a five-point shift since then, according to Monmouth’s poll, which matches the national shift. How does Trump eat into that lead, particularly given that this poll incorporates any boost from the Republican convention?

One consideration in answering that question is looking at Trump’s ability to increase his support among the 6 percent of voters who have no opinion or plan to back a third-party candidate. The challenge for him, though, is that he hasn’t demonstrated much ability to expand his base either nationally or in states over the course of his presidency.

Consider the state of the Pennsylvania race four years ago. Then, Monmouth gave Hillary Clinton an eight-point lead over Trump. But Trump was at only 40 percent support, compared to Clinton’s 48 percent. Now, Trump’s at 45, and Biden is at 49 — meaning a smaller universe of people the president can pull to his column, since there are half as many people not choosing him or Biden. Trump’s doing nine points better with Republicans than he was four years ago, suggesting that the party has consolidated around him more now than it had then. But that’s to be expected and again reinforces that he has less space to gain ground.

Trump’s strategy has been, to a large extent, to turn people off of Biden, choosing either not to vote or to pick Trump as the lesser of two evils. With both conventions over, there has been an increase in the percentage of Pennsylvanians who say they view Biden very unfavorably — but also an increase in the percentage who view him favorably. Trump’s favorable numbers have gone up in the state, but most Pennsylvanians still see him unfavorably.

In Pennsylvania, Biden’s net favorability is plus-2, meaning 2 percent more voters view him positively than negatively. Trump’s at minus-7. In 2016, Clinton was at minus-15.

New polling from Selzer and Co., conducted by Grinnell College, shows a broader erosion in views of Biden since March. But the same pattern holds: Biden’s not as positively viewed as he was, but Trump’s not doing significantly better.

In order to erode Biden’s position, Trump’s convention focused heavily on presenting a Biden presidency as dangerous. The convention featured speaker after speaker alleging that Biden would allow crime to fester in the suburbs and violence to expand outward from protests in America’s cities.

The polls don’t suggest that these messages resonated much. Monmouth asked about the risk posed to the suburbs, and only about 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians see it as a major problem if “different people [move] into nice neighborhoods” — a remarkable euphemism. About a quarter of respondents said they were at least worried about this happening where they lived, without much difference between the parties.

In another poll, conducted by YouGov, respondents were asked if they thought the violence that has followed some recent protests would improve or get worse depending on who won the election. Despite Trump’s insistence that he is the only bulwark against such behavior (an argument undercut somewhat by the fact that he is currently the president), most respondents see better odds of improvement under Biden.

To put a fine point on it: Trump has spent weeks arguing that a Biden presidency poses a significant threat, culminating in his convention last week. He’s done so in the starkest possible terms.

Yet Biden still leads nationally by about the same amount as he did before the conventions and still leads in a key swing state. He’s still viewed more positively, and key Trump arguments don’t seem to be gaining much traction.