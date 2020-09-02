Or, perhaps, you've sent a message to Trump's supporters.

On Tuesday, Fox News aired the second part of Laura Ingraham's interview with Trump. At one point, she asked pointedly about the popular vote, clearly pushing Trump to encourage Republicans even in heavily blue states to turn out to improve his post-election arguments about having a mandate for a second term.

“Do you think [Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s] going to win the popular vote?” Ingraham asked. “People say it’s important for you to win it, not because you wouldn’t be president but because it sends a message to the country and that itself calms down. So, if conservatives or Republicans in blue states that would — ‘it kind of doesn’t matter if I vote.’ What do you tell them tonight?”

Note where she lands here. Ingraham's not asking about Biden winning the popular vote. She's asking Trump to send a message to Republicans to turn out to the polls.

But she should have realized that Trump wasn’t going to simply acquiesce to the possibility that he might lose the popular vote. He has spent the past 1,394 days claiming that he could have won the popular vote if he really wanted to and/or that he actually did win the popular vote, if you really think about it.

Speaking to Ingraham, he chose the latter argument.

“I think I could win,” Trump said. “I think I did win the popular vote on a true sense. I think there was tremendous cheating in California. There was tremendous cheating in New York and other places.”

It is true that, if it were not for California, Trump would not have lost the popular vote. But, then, if you slice off any one-eighth of the country that skews heavily toward one party or the other, you’re going to affect the popular vote outcome.

It is not true that there was “tremendous cheating” in California, despite Trump’s repeated claims to that effect. You know one way that I know that? Donald Trump has been the president of the United States for more than three years and has repeatedly made clear that he thinks he can dispatch the Department of Justice to investigate things that he’d like to see investigated. Yet at no point has there been any news release from the FBI announcing a sweeping crackdown on voter fraud that occurred in 2016. At no point has there been any demonstrated fraud of even 500 votes in the state, much less a few million. Trump tried to cobble together a voter fraud commission early in his presidency, but that fell apart due to a combination of ineptitude and disinterest from state governments which recognized that this wasn’t a good use of their time.

Trump hasn't previously suggested that there was rampant fraud in New York because, again, there wasn't. New York's voting rules are in fact much more stringent than California's, something Trump learned firsthand back in 2004 when, camera crew in tow, he went to vote and kept getting turned away from polling places. The result was Trump filling out a provisional ballot (which was eventually counted) and the second-most political significant “Access Hollywood” clip in history.

Trump just says this stuff. He just makes these claims, as casually as he asserts that his approval among Republicans is a steady 96 percent, which it isn’t. He does so largely out of insecurity, wanting to rationalize that 2016 loss and inoculate his supporters against a repeat performance in November.

That's led to justifiable concern that Trump's supporters will refuse to accept the results of the election. New polling from Suffolk University and USA Today offers some consolation on that point, though: Trump supporters are less likely than Biden supporters to say they wouldn't accept the results. Of course, they're also more likely to think Trump will win, which makes that much easier to say.

In Trump's response to Ingraham, he didn't simply regurgitate his old claims about rampant fraud. He also offered a novel rationalization for why he thinks he won the popular vote.

“And if you take a look at the libertarian, they always talk about [Green Party candidate] Jill Stein. Jill Stein took, what, half a percent. They talk about Jill Stein. Well, I have a libertarian — I’m somewhat libertarian. I have to be honest with you,” Trump said. “[Sen.] Rand Paul will tell you that. I have a libertarian candidate on last time that got, what, 4.5 or so percent. Those are all Republican voters. They’re wasting their vote because they have to vote for us.”

So, what Trump’s trying to do here is say that really he should be given the 3.3 percent of the vote which went to libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in 2016, which would — conveniently! — put him at 67.4 million votes, 1.6 million more than Hillary Clinton.

But the thing about that is that Johnson voters could have voted for Trump if they really wanted to. And apparently they didn't want to.

If we’re playing this game though, you should similarly award Stein’s votes to Hillary Clinton since “those are all Democratic voters” (except that they weren’t, but bear with us). And you could also give Clinton Evan McMullin’s votes, since the independent candidate was only in the race to protest Trump. Do that and Clinton gets 68 million votes, winning the popular vote all over again.

All of this, every word of the above, stems from two impulses. The first is Trump’s impulse to never accept a loss as legitimate, to insist, no matter how ridiculous the insistence, that actually he won. The second impulse is Ingraham’s, to try to boost Trump’s political position in whatever way she can, which in turn triggers Trump’s impulse.

Except within his own party, Trump has never been seen positively by a majority of America. He’s always been under 50 percent favorability and always under 50 percent average approval. He didn’t get a majority of the vote in 2016, and it seems unlikely that he will in 2020 either, given the polling.