Nearly four years later, Trump is citing ongoing “lawlessness” for why Americans should not change the country’s leadership, mirroring much of the rhetoric he routinely used in 2016. You can watch examples of this rhetoric in the video above.
Trump has warned increasingly in recent weeks that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would permit “lawlessness.” This week, Trump said that the country “would go to hell” and that there would be “riots like you’ve never seen” in a Biden administration. But there is little evidence that Trump’s “law and order” message has helped close his polling deficit against Biden.
Trump has been reluctant to acknowledge racial disparities in policing or the underlying causes of protests in America, instead harping on a message that mirrors what he campaigned on putting an end to in 2016.
“I think people are calling for structural change, and then you could take the people … that you won’t see and that aren’t protesting, but they want change also,” Trump said Tuesday in Kenosha, Wis. “They want to see law and order. That’s the change they want.”
It was the same change that Trump promised four years earlier at the Republican convention.
“I have a message to every last person threatening the peace on our streets and the safety of our police: When I take the oath of office next year, I will restore law and order to our country,” Trump said as the convention hall cheered. “Believe me, believe me.”