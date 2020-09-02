Trump, in his Tuesday visit to Kenosha, Wis., the city that is reeling from the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the subsequent protests and killings of two protesters, allegedly by a counterprotester, called on Americans to understand that police officers who shoot Black people sometimes make mistakes under pressure.

“They’re under a tremendous … I said it yesterday. I said it last night. They’re under tremendous pressure. And they may be there for 15 years and have a spotless record and all of a sudden they’re faced with a decision. They have a quarter of a second, quarter of a second to make a decision. And if they make a wrong decision one way or the other, they’re either dead or they’re in big trouble. And people have to understand that they choke sometimes. And it’s a very tough situation, right? It’s a very tough. Then people call them bad and horrible and they made a bad decision, but if you think of it, when they have … And I know you practice this all the time, where you give people literally a quarter of a second to make a decision and a lot of them can’t make that right decision.”

The president offered the choking defense earlier this week during an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, attempting to give grace to law enforcement officers who kill or seriously wound Black people.

“The police are under siege,” Trump said in the interview that aired Monday. “They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do. And one bad apple or choker, you know they choke.”

“Shooting a guy in the back many times — I mean couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?” the president asked. “In the meantime, he might have been going for a weapon. You know there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot put.”

Trump has spent the past several months attacking protests in American cities that have in some cases turned violent as portending what’s to come if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins. These warnings are meant to connect particularly with suburban voters, especially white women — a demographic that the campaign is hoping will make public safety a top voting concerns. Portraying anti-racism activists as the real danger to America — not police — is a way Trump is seeking to reinforce his message that he is the law and order candidate in this race.

He has also, time and time again, denied that racism in society or law enforcement. In fact, when asked in July about police violence against black people following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer, Trump dismissed the data and instead argued that white people are killed more by law enforcement without including context.

On Tuesday when the president was asked if he believed that systemic racism was a problem in America, he avoided the question and returned to his talking point of attacking anti-racism protesters.

“Well, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject,” Trump said. “We should talk about the kind of violence that we’ve seen in Portland and here and other places, it’s tremendous violence.”

The defense that law enforcement officers keep shooting Black people due to being under immense pressure is pretty thin — especially when viewing video evidence of the incidents. Given that Black people are shot in such situations at a much higher rate than White people may only prove that there is an underlying bias. Deep-seated bias could explain why officers are more likely to be so distressed that they “choke” more frequently when dealing with Black people. This is in line with the “bad apples” defense, which is viewed by those seeking to decrease these in a barrier to addressing what really at the root of the problem here.

