The other success story was that of Russia. The country bought ads on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, part of an interference effort which, in some circles, is given more credit for Trump’s victory than Parscale’s direct electoral efforts. Russia parlayed its investment into a perception that it could strategically deploy the social media network to shape American democracy.

This isn't actually what happened. What happened is that Russian actors, operating under the aegis of a group called the Internet Research Agency, invested a proportionally tiny amount of money — less than $200,000 — in Facebook ads that ran from 2014 to 2017. The ads constituted a small and almost certainly irrelevant component of the overall interference effort.

AD

AD

Where Russia had more luck was in throwing out memes that sought to amplify the social-media conversation.

“Facebook estimated the IRA reached as many as 126 million persons through its Facebook accounts,” the report on Russian interference compiled by then-special counsel Robert S. Mueller III indicated. In the scale of all American Facebook activity over a multiyear period, this is perhaps a bit like dumping a cup of water into Lake Huron. But it’s more than the ads themselves got.

That's the thing about Facebook. The fundamental risk isn't that some nefarious actor is going to invest millions of dollars to persuade people to believe something false. The risk is that Facebook users themselves will seize upon false information and pass it around without restriction.

AD

On Thursday, the company announced that it would halt new political advertising in the last week before the November election. To casual observers, this may seem like a remarkable effort to constrain political rhetoric as the election approaches. In reality, though, it's like a dieter declaring that, on Labor Day, they will not buy and eat any cakes.

AD

In explaining the new rule, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained how the new limit will work.

We’re going to block new political and issue ads during the final week of the campaign. It’s important that campaigns can run get out the vote campaigns, and I generally believe the best antidote to bad speech is more speech, but in the final days of an election there may not be enough time to contest new claims. So in the week before the election, we won’t accept new political or issue ads. Advertisers will be able to continue running ads they started running before the final week and adjust the targeting for those ads, but those ads will already be published transparently in our Ads Library so anyone, including fact-checkers and journalists, can scrutinize them.

This makes sense, but you can see the obvious loophole: a campaign or a political action committee can start running ads eight days before the election that will keep running through Nov. 3. (Eat that cake you bought on Sunday!) Zuckerberg's goal isn't to block influence over the election; it's to block the injection of false information during the last week that his team wouldn't be able to police in enough time to halt transmission.

AD

To use a topical analogy, Zuckerberg's introducing mandatory mask-wearing, not issuing a stay-at-home order. Transmission will be restricted, but the risk still exists.

This analogy actually works well if we expand it outward. In coronavirus terms, Facebook is a large room with a low ceiling and no air conditioning, in which everyone is shouting loudly at once into everyone else’s face. It is a superspreader event by design. Its marketing team offers this to campaigns and businesses as a positive: share your message quickly, effectively and broadly! But it also means that millions of people engage with a conspiracy theory that posits global elites are trafficking and torturing children. The QAnon virus began off Facebook in the same way that cholera originated somewhere besides the Broad Street pump: It started somewhere else, and then it found a useful home to spread.

AD

Which is why other changes Facebook is introducing are actually far more useful for containing negative effects targeting the election. It will, as best it can, tamp down on misinformation about voting and the spread of the coronavirus. And it will introduce the functional (if not literal) equivalent of banning large-group gatherings, setting a limit on the number of people or groups with which a message can be shared.

AD

“We’re reducing the risk of misinformation and harmful content going viral by limiting forwarding on Messenger,” Zuckerberg writes. “You’ll still be able to share information about the election, but we’ll limit the number of chats you can forward a message to at one time.”

He notes that this is something that was implemented elsewhere in the Facebook-owned app WhatsApp. Specifically, it was introduced in India to halt misinformation which spurred a number of lynchings.

AD

Zuckerberg also announced that the site would attempt to limit voter suppression efforts, something that formed a small part of Russia’s 2016 outreach as well as that of the Trump campaign. This is harder than it sounds, in the way that blocking spam emails is harder than it might seem. But, again, it’s better than nothing.

AD

What Facebook isn’t doing, it’s worth noting, is limiting the ability of billion-dollar political campaigns to run hundreds of thousands of ads on its platform. The 2020 equivalent of Parscale could still leverage Facebook in essentially the same way. It is simply introducing a release valve for preventing those campaigns from advertising false claims.