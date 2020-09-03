“I predict, a week from now, Trump-Pence will be way up in the polls in many of these swing states, in the credible polls,” Conway announced. “And the other side will not know how to adjust.”

We went over this on Wednesday, as well, largely because of that amusing “credible” qualifier. What’s credible to the Trump team is good news, as the president has made clear. Meaning that the surfeit of bad news that has come out in state polls will almost necessarily render them as “noncredible” in the administration’s eyes.

But the polls we’ve gotten, including ones from the network on which Conway made that prediction, tell a clear story: The race hasn’t changed much in the last two weeks. And that means that Trump not only doesn’t have big leads in swing states, he doesn’t have leads at all in most of them.

We pulled current and historical FiveThirtyEight polling averages in 11 states to see how Trump’s position compares with the candidates in the past five presidential contests. In two of those — 2004 and 2012 — the races featured incumbents seeking reelection. And in almost every state in almost every year, the Republican candidate was doing better than Trump is.

Of the 11 states, Trump has a lead in only two, Georgia and Ohio. His biggest lead is in Ohio, where he’s up two points. That’s also the state that has seen the biggest shift over the past two weeks in the FiveThirtyEight average, improving a bit under three points.

It’s also a state that he won by eight points four years ago.

At this same point in the past five contests across those 11 states, Trump is doing better than the Republican candidate in one-fifth of scenarios. That includes outperforming the Republican in four of five contests from 2000 to 2016 in Minnesota, the sole exception being 2004, when George W. Bush was doing better this far from Election Day. And, again, Trump still trails in the state.

If we look at the evolution of the race in each state over time, we see a consistent pattern: The state of the race in 2020 is more favorable to the Democratic candidate over and over again (as demonstrated by the black line indicating that this year is trending toward the bottom of most of the state graphs).

What’s also noticeable in those graphs is how steady the polling has been in the states. The polling average depends on the number of polls being conducted, and there has been a dearth of polls in many states this year. But there have been a number of polls in these states recently, which, when weighted by FiveThirtyEight, offer a depiction of a steady race. A race in which Trump continues to trail in significant ways.

He and his team would be the first to remind readers that state polls in 2016 anticipated that he would lose Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, all states he won by less than a percentage point. And that’s fair. In fact, Trump is doing slightly better in each of those states than he was four years ago. But if the polls don’t miss the result this year, he is also trailing former vice president Joe Biden in each of those states by an average of six points. He is not “up big.”