But less than four months later, Trump was encouraging voters to do just that.

“So send it in early and then go vote,” Trump told supporters in North Carolina on Wednesday. “You can’t let them take your vote away. These people are playing dirty politics.”

If completed and done intentionally, voting twice is illegal (and a Class I felony in North Carolina). It would also constitute the sort of voter fraud that Trump has long railed against as president. You can watch examples of this in the video above.

At the first meeting of his voter-fraud commission in 2017, Trump touted the principle of “one citizen, one vote.” (The commission disbanded after two meetings and released no evidence of widespread voter fraud.)

One day before the 2018 midterm elections, he warned against “illegal voting.” Months later, he said he condemned “any voter fraud of any kind” when asked why he had not condemned alleged fraud in North Carolina.

On Thursday, Trump tried to clarify that he was telling voters only to verify that their ballot had been counted, as opposed to telling them to vote twice.

It was similar to the clarification Trump tried to make earlier this year when asked why he voted by mail in Florida in the March presidential primary, even as he falsely warned that mail-in voting leads to widespread voter fraud.

“I could vote by mail for that because I’m allowed to,” Trump said in April. “Well, that’s called out of state. … I happen to be in the White House, and I won’t be able to go to Florida to vote.”