One of the main problems Trump faces at the moment is that the issues about which Americans feel the most urgency are the ones for which they prefer Biden to be president.

Gallup regularly asks Americans what they identify as the most important problem facing the country. There are some constants, like the economy, but it ebbs and flows month over month as issues emerge and then fade from prominence.

The pattern looks like this. Don’t worry about what the colors represent; we’ll get to the important ones in a minute.

For example, one important problem is general concern about the economy. Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of people at the beginning of Barack Obama’s presidency who identified the economy as the most important problem the United States was facing. After all, this was when the effects of the recession were still causing massive layoffs.

As the years passed, concern about the economy faded, as shown by the narrowing of the section on the graph. By 2015, about 13 percent of the country viewed the economy as the most important problem on average. That swelled to 15 percent in 2016, as the presidential election was underway, but then it all but evaporated. (Partisanship plays a role here, as it does everywhere.)

Notice that unemployment trailed general economic concerns a bit. For most of Obama’s first term, though, it was a significant concern.

You may have noticed something remarkable about these numbers: even as unemployment has spiked and the economy stalled this year, that hasn’t been identified as a significant problem in the view of the American public.

Why not? Because, instead, the concern is focused on the pandemic, which spurred that economic difficulty. Gallup has a general category for disease that includes concerns about coronavirus (as it included concern about the Ebola virus, which accelerated just in time for the 2014 midterm elections).

Again, this is not a strong suit for Trump. In poll after poll, including our own, Biden has an advantage in dealing with the issue.

Our poll, released before the conventions, did show that Americans generally thought Trump would be better at dealing with crime. But crime simply isn’t something that most Americans see as a significant problem.

The line gets a bit thicker there at the bottom as Trump and his allies have focused on it. But it’s simply not something most Americans are prioritizing. And, for what it’s worth, post-convention polling suggests that Trump’s focus on the subject hasn’t done much to aid his campaign.

In 2016, Trump had much better luck at steering the conversation to subjects where he fared well. He focused heavily on immigration, for example, making the border a central part of his campaign rhetoric. To a large extent, he was parlaying concern that arose in mid-2014 when the number of unaccompanied children arriving at the border spiked after an increase in crime in Central America.

During his presidency, he kept a focus on immigration, both in attempting to throw out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Obama had instituted and, of course, in pushing to get a wall built on the border. With the advent of the pandemic, though, immigration has faded as an issue of concern.

Trump likewise gained a lot of political capital from his hard-line position on terrorism as a candidate. That was made easier by several terrorist incidents in the United States and internationally and by the existence of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

An extended campaign targeting the Islamic State, though, limited its reach, culminating in the collapse of the caliphate last year. Terrorist incidents have since declined.

In 2016, about 3 in 10 voters identified terrorism and immigration as the most important issues facing the country. Trump won about two-thirds of those votes.

Other issues that were a focus of Trump’s presidency have similarly faded. Health care was a focal point of Republican politics for years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act early in Obama’s presidency. Once it went into effect (and after the Obama administration had resolved problems plaguing the program’s website), concern about health care faded.

It swelled again in 2017, when Trump and congressional Republicans tried to repeal the law, but then-Sen. John McCain’s no vote on a Senate bill ended that effort — and kicked off a period in which health care faded as a commonly cited problem.

One thing that replaced it was concern about race relations. Until the summer of 2014, race relations were not generally identified as an important problem for Americans. The deaths of several Black men while in police custody that year, though, prompted the start of the Black Lives Matter movement and began a new national conversation on race.

Trump worked that conversation into his 2016 campaign, too. When five police officers were killed by a man claiming to support Black Lives Matter that July, Trump seized on the incident as a way to talk about how tumultuous the country was under Obama’s leadership.

During his presidency, race has been a constant undercurrent. At times, it has become a significant focal point, as it did after the death of an anti-racism protester in Charlottesville, in 2017 and as it has recently, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Again, this is an area where Americans have more confidence in Biden’s approach than Trump’s. But perhaps the most worrisome for Trump among the problems Americans identify is one that always lands in the upper tier of concerns.

Americans continually believe that the government itself is an important problem.

In 2016, Trump was able to capitalize on dislike of politicians. But notice what happened from 2016 to 2017: Concern about government and politicians ballooned. Some of that isn’t a function of Trump becoming president. But it’s easy to assume that most of it is.

That, more than anything, is the factor driving this election. It is heavily a referendum on Trump, with his base enthusiastic about voting for him. But polling also repeatedly shows that voting against Trump is a central part of Biden’s support.