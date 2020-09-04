The memo was released on Friday.

It also tells all federal agencies to identify all methods possible to cancel contracts that involve teaching that America is an “inherently racist or evil country.”

“The President has directed me to ensure that federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions,“ the memo states.

AD

AD

Vought writes in the memo that “it has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

He then refers to a press report that says federal employees “have been required to attend trainings where they are told that ‘virtually all White people contribute to racism’ or where they are required to say that they ‘benefit from racism.’"

It could not immediately be learned what training sessions Vought was referring to in the memo.

The memo later says that “the President, and his Administration, are fully committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals in the United States.”

AD

The memo comes after Trump has put himself at the center of an intense national debates about race, politics tactics, the Civil War, and the Confederate flag. Democrats have long taken aim at Trump’s comments about race, including his false assertion that President Obama was not born in the United States.