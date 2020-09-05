On Friday night Trump encouraged people to vote in-person even if their mail-in ballots are on the way, portraying the system as untrustworthy and saying, “They’ll lose your vote.”

“So if it hasn’t been counted, if it doesn’t show up, go and vote and then if your mail-in ballot arrives after you vote — which it shouldn’t, but possibly it could, perhaps — that ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast and tabulated,” Trump said.

“This way you’re guaranteed to have your vote counted,” he said. “So send it in and then see and then vote and let’s see what happens.”

The president and many of his supporters have opposed mail-in voting’s expansion even amid the pandemic. Trump has repeatedly warned without evidence that the shift will lead to mass fraud and has also suggested it will hurt Republicans’ chances by leading more Democrats to cast ballots.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night, nor did the Republican National Committee, which along with conservative groups has sought to limit the expansion of mail-in ballots this fall.

Trump’s earlier advice to vote twice, given Wednesday at a White House event, prompted the North Carolina State Board of Elections to underscore in a statement that casting two votes or attempting to do so is a felony and that soliciting someone to double-vote is also illegal.

The board’s executive director said people should not show up at polling places to check their ballots were received, listing other ways to inquire about the status of one’s vote and saying that going in-person “would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading covid-19.”

The board did not respond to an inquiry Friday night.

Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting have left election officials as well as social media platforms rushing to combat misinformation. The president’s remarks Friday echoed Thursday tweets that Twitter flagged as violating its rules on “civic and election integrity,” specifically for “encouraging people to potentially vote twice.”