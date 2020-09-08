“Watch what happens” this year, he said — implying that the results would be significantly different once voters got the chance to vote on him personally.

As it turns out, that’s what his opponents are banking on, too. In 2016, about 4.4 million people who had supported Barack Obama in 2012 didn’t vote at all. Some percentage of that group, it’s safe to assume, didn’t vote because they assumed Trump wouldn’t win or because they didn’t think his presidency would be much different from that of Hillary Clinton. The general understanding of what happened in 2018 is that voters, given a second chance to weigh in on Trump-as-president, did so.

AD

AD

What hasn’t been clear, though, is how many of those 2018 voters were ones who were suddenly spurred to the polls (or to stay home) and how many changed their minds. New data from Pew Research Center, released Tuesday, offers insights into that question.

Overall, about half of those who voted in 2016 also voted in 2018, according to Pew’s data. That group favored Democratic candidates for the House by nine percentage points over Republican candidates.

To Trump’s point, fewer of his voters turned out in 2018 (74 percent) than did supporters of Clinton (78 percent). That alone helps push the results in 2018 to the left, relative to the two-point margin Clinton enjoyed in the popular vote. Add in that 7 in 10 third-party voters in 2016 also cast ballots in 2018, again favoring Democratic House candidates, and you start to see what happened two years ago.

But then there are those voters who didn’t vote in 2016 but did in 2018 — a group that made up 11 percent of 2018 voters. (Those who had voted third-party in 2016 made up about half as much of the electorate in 2018 as those who didn’t vote at all in 2016.) This is the tantalizing prospect for Democrats: that people who sat out 2016 will come out to weigh in on Trump and, as they did in 2018, do so heavily in favor of Democrats. (2016 non-voters preferred Democratic House candidates by nearly 30 points in 2018.)

AD

AD

Full data from Pew shows how different demographic groups shifted between 2016 and 2018. In nearly every case in which there are data from both elections, the groups voted more heavily Democratic. Pew’s data include changes in the composition of the electorate within demographic categories, which isn’t a perfect way of measuring shifts in turnout. But it does allow us to see, for example, that men made up 45 percent of voters in 2016 and 49 percent of the electorate two years later — a significant increase in the density of men coming out to vote. At the same time, they went from favoring Trump by 11 points to favoring Democratic House candidates by two points.

Here are the groups for which Pew has data.

The groups that grew more heavily Republican from 2016 to 2018, interestingly, are generally ones that voted in big numbers for Trump in 2016. In other words, it’s not necessarily the case that Trump’s most fervent supporters stayed home two years ago.

That said, a number of groups that supported Trump in 2016 ended up voting more heavily for Democratic House candidates two years later. This might be what Trump’s relying on, support from groups such as men, who were more likely to vote for a Democrat in the midterms but would vote for him to have a second term. That’s a risky gamble, given that the 2018 electorate was more heavily made up of suburbanites, wealthier voters and married women than in 2016 — all of whom preferred Democrats more than Republicans two years after more heavily voting for Trump.

Some of that was voters changing their minds. Some of it was Trump voters staying home. Some of it was anti-Trump voters turning out.

AD

AD

That’s a large part of what Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is banking on: getting more of those 4.4 million non-voters from 2016 to turn out in 2020 to vote for him. That 1 in 10 of them did turn out in the midterms and that they heavily backed Democratic candidates should give Biden’s team reason for optimism.