Except even in the same interview, she relayed an inexplicably false claim while defending President Trump — as she has many times before.

Sanders claimed in the interview and a separate video posted to social media that she was in the room while Trump “let a parent know that their son had been killed” — a verbatim talking point from both. The latter video had more than 3 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sanders added in the ABC interview, “At no time, other than that moment, have I seen the president show his heart more, show his vulnerability more than in that time.”

But what she was describing is not how things are handled. The military has a policy of informing the families of dead service members in person, not over the phone — much less having the president himself notify them.

The New York Times’s Annie Karni reports that Sanders admitted the calls were not actually informing the families of the deaths but rather expressing condolences:

The news of a death is never delivered on the phone. Each branch of the military has its own protocols for notifying next of kin, but all require a field grade officer of equal or higher grade than the member whose death they are notifying to do so in person. A chaplain or medical personnel is also expected to attend, in person, if possible, but notification is expected to be completed within eight hours of learning about the casualty. Ms. Sanders said in a text message on Tuesday that the calls she was referring to in the video were condolence calls, not notification calls.

The problem with what Sanders said is not so much how she got it wrong — though that’s still bad — but in how she held it up as evidence of Trump’s support of the military. If the president is such a big backer of troops and sympathetic to the war dead — which was called into question by the Atlantic’s report last week and by subsequent confirmations of Trump’s alleged comments — why the need to exaggerate on this particular point? And that goes double for an interview in which Sanders was pitching herself as the “honest” arbiter of what actually transpired behind closed doors in the White House.

It’s also particularly remarkable that this came from Sanders, whose role was spokeswoman for the White House. The best spokespeople will take the truth and massage it in a direction that is favorable to their boss. Sanders went way beyond that — and in a way that was rather immediately obvious to people who understand how military deaths are handled.

It certainly raises the question: To the extent Sanders is vouching for Trump’s stance on dead soldiers, how much does she really know? If she truly thinks Trump was informing military families of these deaths, was she really paying attention?

Beyond that, there’s the matter of Sanders’s well-demonstrated lack of candor. It’s one thing to get something like this wrong, despite being a spokesperson who is supposed to choose your words carefully. But it’s another to have been someone who has quite clearly invented claims to bolster your boss.

And that’s precisely what Sanders did, according to the Mueller report. It said Sanders admitted that her claims that “countless” FBI employees had supported Trump’s controversial firing of then-FBI Director James B. Comey weren’t actually true:

When a reporter indicated that the “vast majority” of FBI agents supported Comey, Sanders said, “Look, we’ve heard from countless members of the FBI that say very different things.” Following the news conference, Sanders spoke to the President, who told her she did a good job and did not point out any inaccuracies in her comments. Sanders told this Office that her reference to hearing from “countless members of the FBI” was a “slip of the tongue.” She also recalled that her statement in a separate press interview that rank-and-file FBI agents had lost confidence in Comey was a comment she made “in the heat of the moment” that was not founded on anything.

One of many problems with Sanders’s account then, as with today: She not only said this, but then she backed it up more than once.

Look: Flacks have tough jobs. They have to try to square their bosses’ comments with the records and with what might come out. There is a certain amount of dishonesty that is perhaps to be expected. But generally speaking, they should say things they can at least pretend are or were true.

Particularly dumbfounding is how this new claim from Sanders, who might soon run for governor of Arkansas, wound up not just in a televised interview — in which slips of the tongues can indeed happen — but in a video she promoted on social media.