Moreover, despite President Trump’s repeated (false) claim of having the greatest economy in U.S. history, annual growth of the gross domestic product always fell short of the lofty promises he made during the campaign. It was 2.4 percent in 2017, 2.9 percent in 2018 (matching Barack Obama’s best year in 2015) and 2.3 percent in 2019. Campaigning in 2016, Trump had claimed he could achieve 4 percent growth a year.

So we were a bit surprised to see this comment by the treasury secretary that before the virus, the United States was on track to “pay down debt over time.” U.S. government debt held by the public was projected to climb, year after year, even though Trump in 2016 had boldly claimed that he would eliminate the entire federal debt —then $19 trillion — in just eight years.

What’s this about?

The Facts

We engaged in a long back-and-forth via email with a treasury official. First of all, apparently Mnuchin was referring to the predicted ratio of debt to the GDP, not an actual reduction in the debt. “It is extremely rare for actual debt levels to be reduced outright,” the official said. “There have only been a handful of quarters in which debt levels have gone down outright, and those are often due to quirks around issuance schedules and Treasury cash management.”

Hmmm. A reminder, this is what Mnuchin said on TV: “We were creating growth that would pay down the debt over time.”

But okay, let’s assume Mnuchin really was referring to the ratio of debt to the size of the economy. The debt-to-GDP ratio is considered a good guide to a country’s ability to pay off its debts. The World Bank has calculated that 77 percent public debt-to-GDP is about the highest a developed country should have before debt begins to hamper economic growth.

The treasury official forwarded the administration’s mid-session review issued in July 2019. It shows the debt held by the public was anticipated to increase to $24 billion by 2029, but the ratio of public debt to GDP would fall from 78 percent to 70 percent.

But who was making this prediction? The Trump administration! It estimated long-term growth of 2.8 percent, even though other estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, the Blue Chip panel of private-sector forecasters and the Federal Reserve anticipated annual growth of 1.8 to 2 percent. That makes a big difference in how large the economy would be in 10 years.

Moreover, the debt projections in the mid-session review were out of date just days after it was published because the administration cut a spending deal that was estimated to add $1.7 trillion in debt over 10 years.

With different economic assumptions, the CBO budget estimate issued just a month later, in August 2019, projected that the debt-to-GDP ratio actually would rise from 78 percent to 95 percent in 2029. The CBO predicted that the economy would be $4 trillion smaller than under the Trump forecast, while the increase in the debt would be much higher — completely reversing the trend claimed by the administration.

The treasury official noted that the administration was assuming all of its policy proposals, such as on immigration and regulation, were going to be adopted, in contrast to other forecasts that did not make those assumptions. But it still means the administration is being pretty generous in thinking that it will successfully enact its policies — and that the policies will be gloriously successful.

“The bottom line is that 2.8% GDP growth is realizable with the President’s policies in place,” the official said, acknowledging that “we have not seen the immigration system reformed as outlined by the President. We are still negotiating over infrastructure. It took longer than we forecast to pass USMCA (the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico).”

How did the administration do with its short-term forecast, for just the fourth quarter of 2019 a few months later? The administration projected 3.2 percent growth but it turned out to be 2.4 percent. The CBO projected 2.3 percent and FOMC projected 2.1 percent.

The administration also projected 3.2 percent GDP growth in 2019 but as noted above that also fell short. The official said the administration “did not anticipate the Boeing 737 issue and the GM strike. Those also took a couple tenths off growth last year.”

Okay, but that’s exactly our point. Mnuchin is claiming that projections of growth showed the administration was on track to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. But he’s counting chickens before they ever hatched. (With the spending needed to combat the coronavirus, the debt-to-GDP ratio is now expected to soar above 100 percent.)

“The Administration’s budget submission next year will again show the path towards fiscal balance,” the official optimistically said.

The Pinocchio Test

This reminds us of the story of the man who said he sold a dog for $50,000. How did he do that? “I traded him for two $25,000 cats.”

Mnuchin clearly misspoke when he claimed that the economy before the pandemic was poised to pay down the debt. He was apparently referring to a debt-to-GDP ratio.

But his statement still would only be true if one accepted the rosy scenario offered by the administration about how adoption of its policies would magically transform the economy. Reality has a way of getting in the way of such forecasts. The more cautious projection by the CBO showed the debt-to-GDP ratio increasing, not decreasing.

Before the virus, the economy was doing okay but it was not “extraordinary.” It’s misleading for Mnuchin to assert that the administration was on track to reduce the debt, or even the debt-to-GDP ratio, before the virus blew everyone’s plans to pieces. We wavered between Three and Four Pinocchios, but tipped toward Three because the treasury secretary can point to a published forecast, even if it relies on assumptions that are not especially credible.

Three Pinocchios

