Biden made clear the issues facing young people were deeply personal to him, well before he announced his run for president, said Della Volpe, the director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics who started officially advising the Biden campaign on the youth vote last month. Biden spoke about helping pay off student loans taken on by his youngest daughter Ashley, now 39, as "the kinds of things you do for your kids,” Della Volpe said.

With less than eight weeks until the Nov. 3 election, the Biden campaign is making an urgent and final push to turn out the voting bloc that has proved to be his most elusive: Young voters that he struggled to win over in the crowded Democratic primary. Biden’s team, previously criticized for lackluster youth outreach, is now pulling out all the stops – bringing celebrities to virtual policy conversations and launching massive grassroots outreach campaigns to better introduce Biden to younger voters and convince them he is attuned to their concerns.

The empathy play isn't just for the soccer moms: The campaign is working overdrive to depict Biden and now his vice-presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), as the candidates of compassion as they seek to woo socially conscious millennials and Generation Z voters amid dual crises: the coronavirus pandemic and a national reckoning on race. (You can read our full story on The Post.)

The campaign is betting that young voters, hit hardest by the economic crisis as coronavirus derails life on college campuses and job prospects for many recent graduates, will identify with Biden’s personal story once they get to know him.

“The empathy these generations have for other, often voiceless Americans — that’s the same empathy that Biden has,” said Della Volpe.

“It’s powerful when young voters understand his story, his empathy — and how the challenges and trauma in his life have shaped his political views," Della Volpe said. "All of that makes him a genuinely kind person but it has much more meaning in a political context — especially with younger people who remind me that they are living through two recessions and in a dystopia at the same time.”

By the numbers: Biden, who at 77 would be the oldest American president ever elected, has boosted his standing among millennials and Generation Z voters since he clinched the Democratic nomination — and was embraced by his more progressive rivals Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the preferred candidate of younger voters. Though a recent CNN poll showed Biden leading President Trump by over 20 points with voters under the age of 34, his campaign is still struggling to excite the youngest Americans.

A campaign official says the youth vote is even more consequential in the final stretch, since while Biden still leads Trump in national polls, the slightly tightening margins since the Republican National Convention have been largely due to older voters.

Young voters turned out in historic numbers in the 2018 midterms, helping to elect a Democratic House. Yet it’s unclear if the notoriously fickle electorate will come out as robustly in this year’s contests, despite its fierce opposition to Trump: An August Post-ABC poll found 25 percent of Biden supporters aged 18 to 39 said they were “very enthusiastic” about supporting Biden, compared with two-thirds of Biden supporters over 65.

And they’re also less certain to vote than older Biden supporters: The same poll found 61 percent of Biden supporters under 40 saying they were “absolutely certain to vote” compared with 85 percent of those over 65. Younger Biden backers were also less likely to report being registered to vote: 73 percent of supporters under 40 said they were registered, a key initial hurdle to turnout, versus 91 percent of seniors.

The campaign has worked hard to boost Biden’s favorability among young voters: The August Post-ABC poll , from just before the party conventions, found Biden at a split 49 percent favorable-49 percent unfavorable among adults ages 18 to 29. This is much improved from previous polls, but the support is still soft for a group that consistently leans Democratic.

“[Biden’s team needs] to do a better job of reaching these voters where they are and connect the most progressive parts of the campaign’s platform to [Gen Z],” said Colton Hess, the founder of Tok the Vote, a TikTok creator-led coalition to mobilize younger voters. “Because they don’t have a clear picture of Biden and who he is and what he stands for… they were young during the Obama presidency and don’t know a lot about him but they’re missing a lot of pieces of the puzzle about how Biden does have one of most progressive platforms of all time.”

An inflection point: Campaign advisers point to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which ignited mass protests against police brutality and racism across the country, as an inflection point for the candidate who has struggled to excite young voters.

Biden’s plan to address racial profiling in law enforcement still falls short for some young activists who have been critical of the candidate for not supporting key demands from the Black Lives Matter movement. But Trump’s pro-law enforcement positions seem to have sharpened Biden’s standing as the lesser of two evils among even some of the more ardent young leftists who have resisted supporting a candidate whose decades long career includes working closely with police groups to craft the landmark 1994 crime bill.

“There is this global pandemic that has disproportionately affected young people but George Floyd was really American voters specifically saying ‘enough,’” said Symone Sanders, a top Biden adviser who worked for Bernie Sanders in 2016. She now runs the “League 46″ grassroots get-out-the-vote effort by pro-Biden students, young professionals and elected officials.

While some activists say they are concerned by some of Biden’s squishy language that has yet to materialize into concrete commitments, others say they are pleased to see some movement to the left.

Post-primary policy changes that have drawn in new young supporters, such as speeding up Biden’s plan to transition to clean energy to within 15 years, show Biden is "moveable and will listen to our demands,” said Ben Wessel, executive director of the progressive group NextGen America. Wessel emphasized that more conversation about policy specifics would probably drive up his support.

Biden’s relationship with top youth vote-getter Bernie Sanders has also caught the attention of young voters. Symone Sanders, stressing the “genuine friendship and mutual respect" between the former opponents, dismissed the notion that Biden might not harness the momentum from the Vermont senator’s younger supporters seen in 2016.

“Young people didn’t just pop up for the first time in 2016 — young people have been a part of every single major movement,” said Symone Sanders. “Joe Biden got into office as a young person — he was 29 at the time. Young people have always been doing this for themselves and have commanded space within the political conversation. As Sen. Harris often stays — you can’t have a campaign that centers around working families and seeks to address major crises and not have young people at the forefront of that conversation.”

In the agencies

DOJ ASSISTS TRUMP IN LAWSUIT: “The Justice Department intervened in the defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says [Trump] raped her years ago, moving the matter to federal court and signaling it wants to make the U.S. government — rather than Trump himself — the defendant in the case,” Matt Zapotosky reports.

The argument: “In filings in federal court in Manhattan, the Justice Department asserted that Trump was “acting within the scope of his office as President of the United States” when he denied during interviews in 2019 that he had raped journalist E. Jean Carroll more than two decades ago in a New York City department store. Carroll sued Trump over that denial in November .”

What this means: “ The maneuver removes the case — at least for now — from state court in New York, where a judge last month had rejected Trump’s bid for a delay and put Carroll’s team back on course to seek a DNA sample and an under-oath interview from the president. It also means that Justice Department lawyers will be essentially aiding Trump’s defense, and taxpayers could be on the hook for any potential damages, if the U.S. government is allowed to stand in for Trump.”

Legal experts say the key is how a decades-old allegation falls under Trump's capacity as president: “The question is,” Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor told the New York Times, “is it really within the scope of the law for government lawyers to defend someone accused of lying about a rape when he wasn’t even president yet?”

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan blasted the development: “She noted that because a New York State Court had rejected Trump’s bid for a delay,” our colleague writes, “ he was ‘soon going to be required to produce documents, provide a DNA sample, and sit for a deposition.’"

At the White House

SO MUCH FOR GRASSROOTS: “[Trump’s] reelection campaign is paying to replace sod on the White House South Lawn and in the Rose Garden after damage to the greenery late last month from large crowds and heavy equipment used for Republican National Convention festivities, White House and campaign officials said,” Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker report.

Lawn and (dis)order: “The work has been ongoing for several days and has interrupted the regular rhythms at the White House. The president has been transported to Joint Base Andrews for recent flights via motorcade rather than by helicopter because Marine One cannot land on the South Lawn during the construction and repairs.”

On the Hill

MCCONNELL UNVEILS SMALLER GOP RELIEF PLAN: “The legislation is not expected to advance, since that would require support from Democrats, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the measure ‘pathetic.’ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has struggled even to unite Republicans behind the measure, and is likely to suffer some GOP defections,” Erica Werner reports.

A vote is expected this week: “ In an effort to keep costs down and get conservatives on board, McConnell also decided to repurpose about $350 billion in unspent funds from Cares Act programs for the new bill, including $204 billion from a Treasury Department lending facility and $146 billion from the small business Paycheck Protection Program.”

The proposal does not include any new money for cities and states, or new stimulus checks for individual Americans. Here are other major items in roughly $500 billion proposal, per my colleague:

$300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits through the end of the year, to replace a $600 weekly benefit that expired for some 30 million unemployed workers on July 31.

$250 billion to allow small businesses to receive a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, $10 billion for child-care support and $10 billion to forgive a loan from the Cares Act to the U.S. Postal Service.

$105 billion for schools, $16 billion for coronavirus testing and tracing, $31 billion for vaccine development and distribution, and $20 billion for farm assistance.

The legislation includes a compromise aimed at resolving a dispute over a push by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to include a tax credit to reimburse donations to state-level scholarship funds, which help families pay for private school tuition. The compromise is that the credit would last only two years.

The people

TWO VERY DIFFERENT CAMPAIGNS: “These are more than just competing messages for a country riven by a pandemic less than two months before an election. The two sides don’t even agree on what constitutes campaigning. And Republicans and Democrats each say their opponents are making a fatal error — with the Trump campaign attempting to cast life as largely normal, while Biden and his campaign largely stay at home,” Josh Dawsey, Michael Scherer and Annie Linskey report from Londonderry, N.H.

Tuesday provided yet another clear example: “ Trump flew to Florida and North Carolina, addressing crowds in both places, while Biden’s camp announced by 9:30 a.m. he would make no public appearances all day. It’s a likely snapshot of the race’s final eight weeks: one campaign fueled by in-person events, raucous gatherings and defiant crowds flouting health rules; the other driven by quiet, small-bore events with everyone masked and spaced apart .”

The policies

THE POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT: “Trump, who barely two years ago proposed a vast expansion of oil and gas drilling in U.S. continental waters, made clear there is at least part of the nation’s coastline he is eager to protect: the crucial electoral battleground of Florida,” Brady Dennis and Dino Grandoni report.

This is a stark reversal for Trump: “For a president who has spent much of his first term working to expand U.S. oil and gas drilling and scale back Obama-era regulations on the fossil fuel industry, the move also underscores the political reality in Florida, where Republican governors have opposed oil exploration off their shores, fearing it could imperil beaches and harm the tourism-dependent economy."

Outside the Beltway

THE FIRES OUT WEST ARE JUST BEGINNING: “Although the traditional fire season has yet to begin, parts of a half-dozen states from coastal California to the Rocky Mountains are being charred by more than 70 wildfires fed by tinder-dry vegetation, record heat and blustery winds that kicked up across the region. Smoke has cast a worrisome pall over vast areas of terrain, turning the sky an ominous red and threatening those with allergies and asthma,” Scott Wilson reports from Santa Barbara, Calif.

The dangers of climate extremes could not be more apparent: “More than 2.2 million acres have burned in the state this year, a modern record with the traditional fire season still weeks away.It is a measure of how quickly the West’s climate is becoming one of extremes — periods of soaking rains followed suddenly by high heat — that the old record was set just two years ago.”

The eerie scene outside Oregon's capitol:

ROCHESTER POLICE CHIEF ABRUPTLY RETIRES: “This city's top police officials suddenly announced plans to step down amid an ongoing controversy about their department's treatment of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in police custody while suffering a mental health crisis, days after video footage was released showing officers putting a hood on him and pinning him to the ground,” Shayna Jacobs, Mark Berman and Griff Witte report from the city.