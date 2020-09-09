Well, according to a whistleblower complaint made public by the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, that's precisely what senior Department of Homeland Security official Brian Murphy was asked to do by acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf.

“In mid-May 2020,” the complaint reads, “Mr. Wolf instructed Mr. Murphy to cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States, and instead start reporting on interference activities by China and Iran.” The instructions, Wolf allegedly said, came from Robert C. O’Brien, Trump’s top aide on national security.

Murphy declined to comply. In early July, he was preparing a document outlining the Russian interference effort when DHS Chief of Staff John Gountanis allegedly emailed with instructions that the document not be released until Murphy and Wolf had spoken. (The following month, the Government Accountability Office determined that Wolf was holding his position illegally.) Wolf and Murphy spoke July 8.

During that meeting, Wolf allegedly told Murphy that “the intelligence notification should be ‘held’ because it ‘made the President look bad.’ ” Murphy opposed holding it back, leading, the complaint alleges, to his being excluded from further discussions.

“The draft product was eventually completed without Mr. Murphy’s involvement and was made public in a leak to the media by unknown individuals,” the complaint continues. “It is Mr. Murphy’s assessment that the analysis in the leaked ‘completed draft’ attempts to place the actions of Russia on par with those of Iran and China in a manner that is misleading and inconsistent with the actual intelligence data.”

By itself, this is intriguing and potentially problematic. But that sense is accentuated when we consider what was actually released by the government before this week.

On July 17, former vice president Joe Biden warned that both Russia and China were seeking to interfere in U.S. politics broadly and the election specifically — information he credited to the intelligence briefings he was receiving as the Democratic nominee for the presidency.

A week later, that assessment was formalized by the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, William Evanina.

“We’re primarily concerned with China, Russia and Iran,” Evanina wrote in a statement, “although other nation-states and nonstate actors could also do harm to our electoral process.”

In early August, more detail was added by Evanina: China actually hoped that Trump would lose the election given his “unpredictable” nature. China wasn't trying to shape voter outcomes specifically, however, while Russia was.

“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former vice president Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment,’ ” Evanina said at the time.

Last week, ABC News obtained a draft of a July document that is apparently the one prepared by Murphy.

“The draft bulletin, titled ‘Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election,’ was submitted to the agency’s legislative and public affairs office for review on July 7,” ABC’s team reported. It wasn’t released, however, because “one hour after its submission … a senior DHS official” — Gountanis — “intervened.”

It asserted with “high confidence” that “Russian malign influence actors are likely to continue denigrating presidential candidates through allegations of poor mental or physical health to influence the outcome of the 2020 election,” according to the report. This, of course, was precisely the argument that Trump and his allies were making (and continue to make) about Biden.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean that Russia was spurring or directing Trump’s claims about Biden. The Russian interference effort in 2016 was largely aimed at exacerbating existing divides in U.S. politics, driving it to focus on issues of race following the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014. In other words, it’s possible that any Russian effort this year focused on Biden’s mental capacity was following the existing conservative narrative, not leading it.

But that this assessment was withheld is nonetheless striking. Comparisons to what Trump was already claiming about Biden in July were inevitable; withholding the assessment would prevent those comparisons from being made and, further, prevent renewed scrutiny on the interplay between what Russia wants and what Trump wants.

At the same time, accentuating the role of China bore its own political utility. Since the report in early August that China hopes to replace Trump with Biden, Trump’s rapid-response social media team has repeatedly highlighted that assertion.

Last week, Attorney General William P. Barr was interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Blitzer raised the subject of potential interference in the election. Blitzer raised the report about attempted influence efforts by China, Russia and Iran. Barr downplayed what Russia was alleged to be doing, saying only that there was “some preliminary activity that suggests that they might try again.”

“Of those three countries that the intelligence community has pointed to — Russia, China and Iran — which is the most assertive, the most aggressive in this area?” Blitzer asked.

“I believe it's China,” Barr replied.

Blitzer asked why.

“Because I’ve seen the intelligence,” Barr replied. “That’s what I’ve concluded.”

It is possible that the position Barr and (allegedly) Wolf put forward is the correct one. That Russia’s efforts are overblown and unhelpful and that China poses a much more significant and important threat to the country and to our politics. It is impossible, however, to assume that this is the case based solely on its being asserted by Barr or Wolf. It is certainly also possible that the presentation in Murphy’s complaint is, instead, the accurate one: that those close to Trump want to downplay how Russia is mirroring Trump’s rhetoric in favor of accentuating interference efforts by China, an accentuation that could be used to raise questions about a potential Biden win.