While none of them may have moved the needle against Trump in the polls, many speak directly to some of his biggest existing liabilities — including on the coronavirus and his fitness as president. And the quickening pace of these stories, which indicates an apparent desire among some close to Trump to speak out against him in the waning days of an election, suggests that it might not relent anytime soon.

To wit, there’s been a trio of books and related revelations involving Trump personally and those close to him:

Anonymous sources continued to paint the picture of an unfit president:

The Atlantic last week reported on — and outlets including The Washington Post and Fox News confirmed details of — Trump’s past disparagement of soldiers and the war dead.

Woodward’s book includes accounts of officials, including former director of national intelligence Daniel Coats and former defense secretary Jim Mattis, deriding Trump privately. “There may come a time when we have to take collective action” since Trump is “dangerous” and “unfit,” Mattis is reported as saying. In a separate conversation recounted by Woodward, Coats agreed that Trump has no moral compass: “True. To him, a lie is not a lie. It’s just what he thinks. He doesn’t know the difference between the truth and a lie.”

There are also increasing questions about the Justice Department intervening in legal matters in ways that benefit Trump personally:

The Justice Department sought to insert itself on Trump’s behalf in a defamation case brought by a woman who accused Trump of rape, arguing that because he denied the accusations as president, the United States should be the defendant and not Trump. The move could delay the case ahead of the election and insulate Trump.

The New York Times’s Michael S. Schmidt reported in a book that then-Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein in 2017 quietly curtailed an investigation into Trump’s business ties to Russia , despite concerns about a possible counterintelligence threat.

The Russia issue has continued to dog Trump in other ways, too:

That hasn’t been the only bad news emanating from DHS:

These developments would constitute something amounting to a scandal in any administration. The fact that they’ve all come within the past month speaks to how much Trump has courted controversy in many of his actions as president — and how it’s left him treading water.

The question with Trump is often: Does anything matter? Critics have been flabbergasted that similar allegations and revelations in the past have done little to damage his political standing. But what we’ve seen over the course of his presidency is that the majority-negative view of Trump has been remarkably consistent. Polls — including Thursday — have regularly shown that about half of voters say they’re not at all likely to back Trump’s reelection, suggesting a hardened opposition that will make it difficult for Trump to win. Trump’s share of the vote in polls, meanwhile, has struggled to climb out of the low 40s.

Will the Woodward book cause any significant shift in the poll numbers? Perhaps not. Trump’s supporters have consistently stuck with him through plenty of stuff like this. Many of them will see Trump’s comments in the most positive possible light or believe things are being exaggerated — despite arguably the most damaging revelation coming in Trump’s own words about the coronavirus. Others will believe his attributes outweigh his liabilities.

But Trump needs to get voters who aren’t already backing him. To the extent that those voters believe he misled the country about a deadly pandemic in which the United States currently finds itself in a uniquely bad position in the First World, and to the extent they believe Trump said such awful things about soldiers, are people who weren’t supporting him before going to be able to come around?