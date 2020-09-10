“The fact is, I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love our country,” Trump said during an event at the White House on Tuesday. “And I don’t want people to be frightened. I don’t want to create panic, as you say. And certainly, I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy.”

One can certainly argue that there is a difference between being honest with the public and instilling panic. It’s the difference between the phlebotomist saying that you’ll feel a slight pinch and his trying to get you to look in the other direction while he without warning jams a needle into your arm. My 3-year-old doesn’t like medicine, but we’re past the point where we pretend he’s just getting a funny-colored glass of apple juice.

But here, that’s not really the most galling aspect of Trump’s claim. Instead, it’s that Trump’s politics are almost entirely predicated on attempting to frighten people. From his campaign announcement rife with Mexican “rapists” to his first three years in office, during which time the nation was constantly imperiled by terrorist immigrants and immigrant terrorists, Trumpism is fundamentally about fearmongering.

Trump told The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward on Feb. 7 about the danger posed by the coronavirus. Since that date, here is a partial list of occasions on which Trump and his reelection campaign have deliberately sought to whip up fear to bolster his reelection chances.

That evening. Trump spoke at an event in North Carolina.

“You see what’s happening on the other side,” he said. “They want to take everything away. They want to destroy everything we’ve built. We’ve got the most successful country in our history. They want to take it away.”

Feb. 11. A warning about the Second Amendment: “The Democrats want to take away the guns. They want to take away everyone’s gun. They want to destroy the Second Amendment.”

Feb. 19. At a rally in Phoenix — an indoor rally, attended by thousands of people — Trump again warned about the dangers of voting Democrat.

“While the socialist Democrats are trying to destroy American health care and your Social Security,” he said, “my administration is protecting your Social Security, your Medicare and is fighting to give you great health care, and that’s what we’re getting.”

He repeated the claim at another rally the following night and again the night after that.

Feb. 28. Another rally. Democrats, Trump claims, “want to treat illegal aliens, people that come into our country illegally, better than they want to treat our military and our veterans. ... They want open borders, they don’t care about crime. ... They want to take away your health care.”

Perhaps worried he was being too subtle, he was more direct a bit later.

“At stake in our present battle is the actual survival of our nation,” he said. “I really believe that. It’s a survival. You see these maniacs that we’re dealing with. ... If you want your children to inherit the blessings that generations of Americans have fought and died for to secure, then we must devote everything we have towards victory in November of 2020 — November 3rd to be exact.”

March 2. A rally in Charlotte.

The Democrats’ “plans would massively raise your taxes, destroy our liberty, muzzle our faith, and erase our sovereignty, you know that,” Trump claimed. “The Democrat Party has gone crazy.”

March 6.

April 19. During a briefing on the pandemic, Trump took a shot at former vice president Joe Biden, his opponent in November’s general election.

Iran will “own America if Biden gets — and they know, with me, doesn’t work that way. It doesn’t work that way. If — if Joe Biden got in, they’d own America,” Trump said. “Between them, China, Japan, Mexico, Canada, they’d own America. You wouldn’t have a country left if he got in.”

June 1. After a few months in which Trump’s rhetoric was mostly targeted at the pandemic, he turned his rhetoric back to the election.

June 20. At his smaller-than-expected rally in Tulsa, Trump again warned about Democrats in vague terms.

“They’ve done a terrible job and they shouldn’t be awarded,” he said. “They should not get rewarded with an election victory on November 3rd. That shouldn’t happen. It’ll destroy this country. Our country will be destroyed.”

June 21.

June 23. At another event in Phoenix, similar warnings.

“As we fight to restore, renew and rebuild our country, the hard left is trying to divide, denigrate, and destroy our country,” Trump claimed. “... This is a choice of two futures: the left’s vision of disunity and discord or our vision of equal opportunity and equal justice. Every American should take a long look at the bedlam in Seattle, because that’s exactly what will come to every city near you, every suburb and community in America, if the radical-left Democrats are put in charge.”

June 25. Talking to his friend Sean Hannity, Trump again disparaged Biden.

“He is a candidate that will destroy this country,” Trump said. “And he may not do it himself. He will be run by a radical fringe group of lunatics that will destroy our country, and people have to know that.”

July 2. Trump’s reelection campaign releases this ad.

July 3. In a high-profile speech given near Mount Rushmore, Trump offered a grim assessment of what was to come.

“As we meet here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for, struggled, they bled to secure,” Trump claimed. “Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.”

“Make no mistake,” he added later: “this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress.”

And so on.

July 13. At a round table about policing, Trump offered an aside: “If Biden got in, this economy would be destroyed.”

Later, a tweet.

July 14. At an event predicated on China’s crackdown in Hong Kong, another aside about Democrats: “They don’t want to have borders; they want to have open borders. It’s radical left, and it’ll destroy our country.”

July 15.

July 16. Trump goes into more detail about the purported threat posed to suburbs.

“Joe Biden and his bosses from the radical left want to significantly multiply what they’re doing now,” he said. “And what will be the end result is you will totally destroy the beautiful suburbs. Suburbia will be no longer as we know it. So they wanted to defund and abolish your police and law enforcement while at the same time destroying our great suburbs.”

July 17. Trump insists that while Biden says he doesn’t want to defund the police, he actually does, which would “destroy America.”

July 18. Speaking to supporters, Trump again claimed that Biden’s “handlers” have dire plans.

“Joe Biden handlers and they’re very radical left-wing people, the Biden people,” he said. “They want to destroy our police — destroy our police forces, tear down our history, and they want to demolish our economy, and we just can’t have that, we can’t have that, what they’re doing.”

July 19. Biden wants to “destroy America’s economy, America’s security, and our American way of life,” Trump casually informed another group of supporters.

July 20. The campaign released this ad.

July 29. Speaking to oil workers in Texas, Trump extrapolates outward.

“As we have seen in cities and towns across our nation, it’s not just Texas oil that the radical Democrats want to destroy — they want to destroy our country,” he claimed. “These people are sick. They are sick. And you better get used to hearing it because they have some real problems. They don’t love our country in any way, shape or form. They don’t love our country. There’s no respect for the American way of life.”

Aug. 2. In a call with supporters in Pennsylvania, Trump tailored his claims.

“They’d obliterate the Pennsylvania energy industry,” he said of Democrats, “destroy Pennsylvania’s economy, endanger Pennsylvania’s families, and demolish the American way of life, as we all know it and love it.”

Aug. 5. A call with Georgia supporters goes further.

“Biden supports raising your taxes by many times in some cases. We’re talking about massive tax increases, massive regulation increases, packing the courts with radical far-left judges and destroying your 401(k)s and your stocks,” Trump said.

“If you have stocks, you can forget about it, because your 401(k)s and stocks will be literally destroyed,” he added. “You’re going to have open borders and you’re going to have a ripping down the wall. They want to rip down the wall, so people just flood in indiscriminately into our country. That’s not what we want.”

A quick interjection to note that all of this falls somewhere between willfully hyperbolic and obviously false. As does this tweet:

Aug. 6. A speech in Ohio: “To fully restore American prosperity, we must stop the radical left-wing movement that would destroy our country.”

At another event the same day, Trump used more strident language.

“You will have a crash in the markets because he’s going to double and triple your taxes; he’s going to do things that nobody ever would ever think even possible because he’s following the radical-left agenda,” he claimed. “Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God.”

Aug. 10. Trump used a briefing to lambaste Biden.

“If he wins, you know what’s going to happen? China will own us,” Trump said. “Our markets will crash. The 401ks will go down to practically nothing. Stocks will go down to practically nothing.”

He made various false claims about plans to raise taxes.

“What they’re going to do,” he then added, “is destroy your health care and destroy so many other things.”

Aug. 11. Trump’s claims about Biden kept snowballing.

“If Joe Biden and the radical Democrats get into power,” he told supporters in North Carolina, “they will destroy our country. Our stock market will crash.”

Biden, he added later, "[will] pack the courts with radical far-left judges, destroy your stock market, destroy your 401ks, indoctrinate your children with the horrible things they’re learning in school, wants to open borders.”

“This election is critical,” Trump said. “It’s a difference between our country going in a direction that will destroy our country or our country being greater than it’s ever been.”

Aug. 12. In a rhythm, Trump offered a similar litany in a call with Wisconsin supporters.

“Biden wants to raise your taxes by double and triple and quadruple in some cases,” he said, “pack the courts with radical far-left judges, destroy your 401ks, your stocks, and everything else, indoctrinate your children with some of the hate that you read coming out of the schools that we’ve ended, open your borders and rip down the wall.”

“He wants to abolish borders,” Trump continued. “He wants to stop all deportations, end prosecutions of illegal border crossers, support sanctuary cities, incentivize illegal alien child smuggling, provide tax payer funded lawyers for illegal aliens, provide government health care for illegal aliens.”

In Biden’s America, he said at one point, “you and your family will never be safe. Hopefully you’ll never get to experience that.”

Just to put a fine point on it, this was the president who on Wednesday claimed he doesn’t “want people to be frightened.”

Aug. 17. Trump pledged to protect the country from the Biden he imagined.

“We’ll save our cities in our suburbs from the future of crime and chaos, corruption, and economic collapse that puppet Joe Biden would unleash on America,” Trump said at a rally in Minnesota.

At another event in the state, Trump asserted that Democrats had gotten far worse in the past four years.

“Even 2016, as important as that was, it was different because they weren’t crazed at that time,” Trump said. “They weren’t so far radical left. They didn’t want to destroy our country. But now they’re looking at people that have very bad intentions, in my opinion.”

Aug. 19. The threat grows more dire.

“We’re saving the world from a radical-left philosophy that will destroy this country,” Trump said at a briefing. “And when this country is gone, the rest of the world would follow. The rest of the world would follow.”

Aug. 20. “Joe Biden is a puppet of the radical left movement that seeks to destroy the American way of life,” Trump said flatly during a speech in Pennsylvania.

Aug. 24. The four-day Republican convention began. Speaker after speaker warned about the risk posed by Biden and the Democrats, generally in verbiage that mirrored Trump’s.

“Trump was elected to protect our families from the vengeful mob that seeks to destroy our way of life, our neighborhoods, schools, churches and values,” the head of an organization that targets young conservatives said.

Speaking from their home in St. Louis, Mark and Patricia McCloskey — made famous in photographs showing them confronting peaceful protesters while armed — claimed that the criticism they faced was but the leading edge of what America would see.

“It seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals,” Mark McCloskey asserted, “but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens.”

“Make no mistake,” Patricia McCloskey said at one point: “No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.” A bit later, she continued that argument: “When we don’t have basic safety and security in our communities, we’ll never be free to build a brighter future for ourselves, for our children, for our country. That’s what’s at stake in this election.”

Aug. 26.

Aug. 27. In his speech accepting the nomination, Trump offered a slew of claims about what Biden would do as president, nearly all of them wildly divergent from reality.

He claimed that Biden wanted to shut down the economy (he doesn’t), that Biden wanted to increase taxes on “almost all American families” (he doesn’t), that he wanted to suspend all removals of undocumented immigrants (he doesn’t), that he would eliminate America’s borders (he wouldn’t), that he would confiscate guns (he wouldn’t) and that he supports defunding police (he doesn’t).

Aug. 28. “If our foreign adversaries were devising a plan to destroy the United States from within,” Trump said at a rally in New Hampshire, “all they have to look, is at the Biden-Harris” ticket. If Biden wins, he adds, “the agitators will go from rioting in the streets to running the halls of government.”

Aug. 31. At a briefing: “They want to destroy our country.”

Sept. 7. News conference: electing Biden “would destroy this country and would destroy this economy.”

Sept. 8. “If you elected this guy, the suburbs would be overwhelmed with violence and crime,” Trump said of Biden. “So that’s where we are. This is the most important election in the history of our country.”

He tweeted a similar thought.

Sept. 9. While announcing an updated list of potential Supreme Court nominees, Trump offered a vision of what the Court might look like should a Democrat become president.

“If this extreme movement is granted a majority on the Supreme Court, it will fundamentally transform America without a single vote of Congress. Radical justices will erase the Second Amendment, silence political speech and require taxpayers to fund extreme late term abortion. They will give unelected bureaucrats the power to destroy millions of American jobs. They will remove the words under God from the Pledge of Allegiance. They will unilaterally declare the death penalty unconstitutional, even for the most depraved mass murderers. They will erase national borders, cripple police departments, and grant new protections to anarchists, rioters, violent criminals and terrorists.”

This list is lengthy but not comprehensive. It’s mostly just occasions on which Trump warned that Biden would destroy things — the economy, the country, etc. But it gets the point across.