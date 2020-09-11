There are a million small tributes each year that go unnoticed, as do even relatively large ones like the one at that memorial. There are small personal remembrances and large public ones. The day was a national trauma but a particularly stabbing one for the city itself. I moved to New York only after the attacks occurred, but even years later, good friends declined to talk about what they experienced the day the planes hit the towers. It was too much.

The nature of the attacks on Sept. 11 make the resulting trauma necessarily different than what the city has experienced during the coronavirus pandemic. It was evil people committing an act of immediate devastation. It was good people doing their best to save lives where they could — many of whom ended up succumbing themselves.

In that sense, though, the parallels to the pandemic are stronger. As the virus became apparent in the city, the same dynamic played out: Medical professionals did their best under dire, dangerous circumstances to save as many people as possible. And while the pandemic was not as immediately deadly as the 9/11 attacks, it was far deadlier over time. Data compiled by The Post indicate that the number of deaths in New York state passed the state’s initial death toll from 9/11 (as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by March 31.

In New York City, more people had died of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, by April 1 than had died in the initial attacks.

While the death toll from the virus accrued more slowly than the toll in the 9/11 attacks, it grew steadily and overwhelmingly. It’s the difference between a flash flood and a tsunami. Both are deadly; both have different effects.

Even so, there were days in the spring when the Bronx saw more deaths from covid-19 than the borough lost in the 9/11 attacks. For about two weeks, in fact, the borough was seeing more deaths each day than were lost according to that CDC tally. Both Brooklyn and Queens — much harder hit by both the attacks and the virus — saw nearly as many deaths on single days in mid-April as the boroughs saw on that day 19 years ago.

On a weekly basis this spring, though, both New York state and each borough consistently lost more people to covid-19 than to the attacks. In the week of April 12, Brooklyn and Queens each lost about six times as many people as were killed in the 9/11 attacks. In the Bronx that week, the toll was 11 times as high.

This trauma is different and unresolved. The city has lost numerous first responders to the coronavirus, including police officers, firefighters and, of course, medical professionals. But those deaths have been quieter, both because they have been more scattered and because the crisis is ongoing. In New York, the initial peak has receded, but the threat still looms.

What’s different now, too, is the national response. The United States rallied around New York after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks; now, the state is seen by some as having brought the pandemic on itself. The coronavirus is infused with partisanship in a way that the 9/11 attacks were not, and that shows in how the massive death toll in the state is considered by those both within and beyond its borders.

There’s a quote on the reverse side of that memorial on the Upper West Side that reframed the way I thought about firefighting and, now, helps shape the way I think about the coronavirus pandemic. The memorial, it says, is a tribute to firefighters — “soldiers in a war that never ends.”