Five days later, a man was killed in Portland, Ore. Video from that incident appears to show the victim, Aaron Danielson, walking purposefully toward the apparent shooter, Michael Reinoehl. Reinoehl fires twice, killing Danielson.

AD

AD

Rittenhouse was one of a number of people who traveled to Kenosha to serve as an armed counterweight to incidents of violence that had occurred in the city. He was a supporter of law enforcement and, that evening, local police expressed their appreciation for his being there. His victims were at protests which formed after the shooting of a Black man by police a few days earlier.

Reinoehl was a self-described supporter of antifa, a loose-knit organization that has used violence to target racism and fascism. His apparent victim was a member of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group with its own history of violence. Soon after the shooting in Portland, Facebook shuttered Patriot Prayer's account on the site as part of a purge of violent groups.

Both Rittenhouse and Reinoehl appear to have admitted their roles in the shooting deaths, claiming self-defense. Neither is still at large: Rittenhouse was taken into custody without incident at his home in Illinois the day after the killings in Kenosha. Reinoehl was shot to death by U.S. Marshals in Washington state on Sept. 4.

AD

AD

To Trump, that latter outcome was at least deserved and, possibly, ideal.

In a conversation with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro which aired over the weekend, Trump discussed the Reinoehl killing.

“We sent in the U.S. Marshals for the killer, the man that killed the young man on the street. Just shot him,” Trump said. “I mean, it was on television. Just coldblooded killed him. He didn’t like his hat or he didn’t like something. And it wasn’t a Trump hat. . . . . It was a religious hat.”

“And he shot him, cold blood,” Trump continued. “Two and a half days went by and I put out, when are you going to go get him? And the U.S. Marshals went in to get him. And in a short period of time, they ended in a gunfight. This guy was a violent criminal and the U.S. Marshals killed him. And I will tell you something: That's the way it has to be. There has to be retribution when you have crime like this.”

AD

AD

Much of Trump's presentation of what happened is misleading or unfounded. It's not clear that Reinoehl saw Danielson's hat or that the hat — which was “religious” only in a very broad sense — was the motivation for the shooting. It's also not clear what transpired immediately before the shooting.

In fact, it’s not entirely clear what happened when Reinoehl was killed by the federal officers. Trump described a “gunfight” erupting, which is in line with some witness accounts. Another witness, though, told The Washington Post that Reinoehl was unarmed.

At a rally in Nevada over the weekend, Trump again praised the result of the Reinoehl encounter.

AD

“The U.S. Marshals did a great job in Portland,” Trump said. “They did a great job. You know what I mean?”

That both Trump and Pirro, a former prosecutor, embraced the resolution in the Reinoehl case is remarkable. Trump has in the past repeatedly embraced an expansion of the death penalty (including in a tweet Monday morning) and has praised the president of the Philippines despite a spate of extrajudicial killings targeting alleged drug traffickers in that country. (Trump has specifically endorsed the use of the death penalty for drug trafficking.)

AD

Last month, Trump was also asked about Rittenhouse during a news briefing.

“You saw the same tape as I saw,” Trump said. “And he was trying to get away from them. I guess it looks like he fell and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been — probably would have been killed, but it’s under investigation.”

AD

The Portland killing, which had occurred two days earlier, he described as “disgraceful.” Danielson was described as “a young gentleman.”

The same divide is apparent when considering the comments of Attorney General William P. Barr, the head of federal law enforcement.

When Reinoehl was killed, Barr released a statement.

“When Reinoehl attempted to escape arrest and produced a firearm, he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers,” the statement read. “The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer — is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities.”

AD

AD

Barr has repeatedly emphasized the threat of antifa, though that threat often hasn’t been reflected in Justice Department’s arrests. But it does comport with Trump’s political rhetoric, which has heavily focused on antifa, which the president and his reelection campaign baselessly link to Trump’s general election opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

“ANTIFA ALERT,” one text message from the campaign read last weekend. “They'll attack your homes if Joe's elected.”

The father of Jacob Blake, the man shot in Kenosha, noted the difference between how police dealt with his son and how they dealt with Rittenhouse, who tried to surrender to police after the shootings but wasn't detained. There were “two systems of justice” in the United States, Jacob Blake Sr. said.

AD

“I don’t get it,” he said at a march in D.C. earlier in September. “Had [Rittenhouse] been a Black man, he’d have been dead right on the spot. He’d never been able to make it back home.”

AD

Barr was asked about that comment during an interview with CNN, at which point he said that Rittenhouse “escaped.”

“I think the narrative that there’s — that the police are on some, you know, epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that that’s based on race,” Barr said of Blake Sr.'s description. “The fact of the matter, it’s very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a White police officer. There were 10 cases last year, six of them, the suspect was attacking the police officer physically.”

AD

Post data indicate 14 incidents in which an unarmed Black person was shot and killed by police — compared with 25 such incidents involving a White person. There are more than four times as many White Americans as Black.

“So these are rare things,” Barr continued, “compared to the 7,000 to 8,000 young Black men who were killed every year.” That datapoint seeks to compare law enforcement shootings of unarmed individuals to homicides — a comparison which seems as though it might not cast the officer-involved killings in the most positive light.

AD

But, again, note the difference in how Barr considers Reinoehl — dangerous antifa — and Rittenhouse, who's used as way to pivot to a defense of law enforcement.

It’s still much less stark than the difference Trump offers: Rittenhouse was someone acting in self-defense who was the target of a “very violent” attack and Reinoehl a guy who killed a “gentleman” and whose death after being shot by law enforcement represents “the way it has to be.”

It is perhaps the case that Trump knows more about these incidents than the general public. But in each case he noted where he’d gotten his information: the Reinoehl shooting was “on television,” and he expects that most people “saw the same tape” of the Rittenhouse shooting that he did.