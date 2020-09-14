Trump narrowly won this key territory in 2016 but a revolt by suburban voters — especially women — helped Democrats recapture the House in the 2018 midterms. Now, the president is ramping up his increasingly explicit and fear-based appeals to “suburban housewives” in critical states like Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. That's what's behind his emphasis on “law-and-order” and denouncement of the “anarchists,” “rioters” and “looters” he argues are threatening America's suburbs.

Won't you be my neighbor: “Does anyone want to have somebody from antifa as a member and as a resident of your suburb?” Trump riffed last week in Michigan, referring to a loose collection of far-left groups. “No thank you, let's get out of here … Let's leave our suburbs."

Trump's appeals, however, appear to have their limits, according to polling released over the weekend.

Biden holds an 11-point lead among suburban voters in Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Nevada, where the president appeared for a not-socially distanced rally last night, according to a New York Times/ Siena College poll released Saturday.

Overall, Biden leads Trump by 6 combined points in those states, including by 9 points in Nevada and 5 points in Wisconsin.

Key quote: “Voters in Wisconsin and Minnesota are split on the question of which candidate they trust more to handle the subject of law and order, which Mr. Trump has tried to elevate. But the poll, conducted among likely voters, showed they prefer Mr. Biden by clear margins on the issues of the coronavirus pandemic, race relations and fostering national unity, a sobering result for the president’s supporters,” wrote the Times's Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin.

Numbers game:

Pennsylvania: In suburban Philadelphia, an NBC/Marist College poll shows Biden beating Trump by 28 points compared to Hillary Clinton's 13-point margin, the Times's Trip Gabriel In suburban Philadelphia, an NBC/Marist College poll shows Biden beating Trump by 28 points compared to Hillary Clinton's 13-point margin, the Times's Trip Gabriel reported

Wisconsin: “Meanwhile, in the region outside Milwaukee including both inner suburbs and exurbs, Mr. Trump was favored 48 percent to 38 percent over Mr. Biden in a Marquette Law School Poll,” Gabriel added.

Nationally: A mid-August Washington Post/ABC News poll A mid-August Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Biden winning the suburbs by 8 points. Suburban women support Biden by 13 points compared to a more even divide among men there.

An August Marist poll showed Biden beating Trump in the suburbs by 35 points.

Women are a big problem for Trump, backing his rival by 16 points according to the latest Post polling.

The neon pink “Women for Trump” bus has been traveling through the suburbs in swing states. But some women who voted for Trump in 2016 and plan to shift to Biden this year aren't convinced, explaining they're disappointed by Trump's leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and unwilling to buy Trump's law-and-order rhetoric and pitch of himself as the preserver of the American Dream.

A national Fox News poll released Sunday shows Biden with a five-point lead on Trump – and winning with women, suburban voters, seniors, millennials, Blacks and Hispanics. A majority of likely voters holding a “positive opinion of Biden and trust him over Trump on coronavirus, Supreme Court nominations, and uniting the country – and that nudges the former vice president just over 50 percent in the presidential race," Fox News's Dana Blanton writes.

Why this matters: Our colleague Jenna Johnson talked to women in the Philadelphia suburbs who voted for Trump in 2016, helping him secure the state over Hillary Clinton, but are voting for Biden this time around.

“Even slight changes in November among White women could play a deciding role in several states that Trump won in 2016 by a razor-thin margin, especially Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.” “Although Clinton won the majority of votes from women in 2016, she lost to Trump among White women . Since then, however, polls have shown Trump weakening among those voters,” Jenna reports.

In Pennsylvania, Jenna found women were tired of Trump's “recklessness, divisiveness and lack of empathy for the many Americans they know who are struggling.”

“We are unsafe in Trump’s America — and I find it funny that he keeps posting pictures from his America, saying it’s what’s going to happen in Joe Biden’s America,” Jennifer Applegate, a 42-year-old mother of two and social worker with a master’s degree who lives in Lancaster, told Jenna . Applegate voted for Trump in 2016 — and now plans to vote for Biden. “I would do anything to have him not reelected. I think this country is a hot mess right now due to him … I don’t even think this is about politics right now. It’s more of a humanity issue for me.”

“It’s my stupidity, my ignorance,” Nina Bell, a mother of two boys in a suburb 20 miles southwest of Philadelphia, said of her 2016 vote for Trump. “It’s embarrassing. I find myself still apologizing to people … I was so disappointed that I was part of that Trump movement.”

“I was very blinded. I listened to the evangelicals. I listened to the preachers and the pastors that were telling us that he was so wonderful — and that’s why I’m so dismayed now,” Tracey Lynn Christman-Epting, a 46-year-old church secretary and longtime Republican living in Kutztown who attended college but did not graduate, said of her 2016 vote for Trump. “And they’re continuing to support him. And it’s like, don’t you see? Can’t you see?” This time around, she's supporting Biden.

In Wisconsin, Trump's law-and-order messaging hasn't taken hold in the wake of riots and protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

“Worries about law and order have become so prevalent in the state that likely voters in the Times poll said the issue was just as important as solving the coronavirus pandemic, the public health disaster that has fueled economic distress, prompted schools to operate virtually and led to more than 1,200 deaths in the state … Yet so far, Mr. Trump has failed in his attempt to capitalize politically on his inflammatory remarks about the unrest,” the Times's Reid Epstein and Sabrina Tavernise report.

While Trump leads Biden in the suburbs around Milwaukee, his support has slipped since 2016 and is narrower than previous Republicans in counties that have traditionally been conservative strongholds: “ … Republican margins have slipped during the Trump era from where they were when George W. Bush and Mitt Romney were on presidential ballots, ” Epstein and Tavernise report. “ The Times poll found that in those three counties, Mr. Trump was leading Mr. Biden, 54 percent to 37 percent — an erosion of support from 2012, when Mr. Romney won 67 percent of the three counties’ vote, and even from 2016, when Mr. Trump took 62 percent of the vote in the three counties. ”

And in Minnesota, a state that seemed ripe for Trump's taking after he lost it by 45,000 votes four years ago, Trump's breakout moment has yet to arrive. The Times's Astead Herndon reports “Biden’s advantage is driven by an erosion of Republican support for Mr. Trump in the state’s metropolitan areas, continuing the trend of suburban voters’ fleeing a president in crisis.”

“In interviews, several of the voters reached for the Times poll, particularly those in suburban and rural regions that are bellwethers for the state, described rejecting Mr. Trump’s pitch about law and order and focusing on themes Mr. Biden has tried to stress: decency, experience, and Mr. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic,” per Herndon.

“ … polling from The Times and Siena College indicates that Mr. Trump’s edge with rural voters will not be enough to win statewide,” Herndon adds. “Among suburban voters, Mr. Biden was the preferred candidate by 20 points, and suburban voters roundly said that handling of the coronavirus pandemic — not law and order — was their top priority. That, combined with the edge Democratic candidates have in the state’s population centers, was enough to surpass Mrs. Clinton’s performance from 2016.”

Lookahead: Both Trump and Biden are traveling to Minnesota this week.

Trump visited Henderson, Nev., last night, a suburb outside of Las Vegas, where he held an indoor and largely maskless rally — a violation of the city's covid-19 emergency directives.

Context : Biden is ahead of Trump by four percentage points in Nevada, per the Times/ Siena poll; Clinton beat Trump by a slim 2-point margin in 2016.

"Men favor Trump by seven points while women favor Biden by 16 points. Voters of color favor Biden 58-24 percent, while white voters side with Trump 52-41 percent. However, while Trump leads two-to-one with whites without a college degree, Biden leads by 18 points with whites with college degrees,” Don Levy, d Voters of color favor Biden 58-24 percent, while white voters side with Trump 52-41 percent. However, while Trump leads two-to-one with whites without a college degree, Biden leads by 18 points with whites with college degrees,” Don Levy, d irector of the Siena College Research Institute , said of the breakdown in the state.

The people

DENSE SMOKES SMOTHERS PACIFIC NORTHWEST: “Massive clouds of smoke from the Pacific Northwest wildfires lingered over the region, posing serious health risks for millions of people and complicating firefighting efforts even as crews reported progress in slowing some of the blazes,” Derek Hawkins, Samantha Schmidt and Steven Mufson report from Portland.

Similar warnings about smoke were in place from California to Washington state: “In San Francisco, residents were advised to remain indoors and block air from seeping into their homes. In Seattle, the air quality index topped 200, the level considered ‘very unhealthy,’” our colleagues write.

Devastating quote: “The sun doesn’t seem to rise or set. The sky gets a little bit brighter and a little bit darker and that’s how you know the day is starting or ending,” Eileen Quigley, founder and executive director of the Clean Energy Transition Institute in Seattle, told our colleagues.

Trump will visit California today. Biden will also speak about the wildfires: “Ahead of Trump’s visit to wildfire-ravaged California … Democrats charged over the weekend that his disregard for basic science had contributed to the worsening annual conflagrations, as well as to the still-uncontrolled spread of covid-19,” the Los Angeles Times's Laura King reports.

The president's meeting with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) near Sacramento will be private: “Newsom will then depart separately for his own tour of active fire areas of the state, the governor's team said,” “Newsom will then depart separately for his own tour of active fire areas of the state, the governor's team said,” Politico's Carla Marinucci reports . “Trump is expected to appear at a press event later at McClellan Park, a former air base that serves as a home for state firefighting planes. That itinerary suggests the two leaders will not appear together in public [today].”

The LA Times's unflinching front on Sunday:

At the White House

TRUMP HOLDS FIRST INDOOR RALLY IN MONTHS: “In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was ‘making the last turn’ in defeating the virus,” the Associated Press's Jonathan Lemire and Ken Ritter report.

The new normal on the trail?: “Relatively few in the crowd wore masks, with one clear exception: Those in the stands directly behind Trump, whose images would end up on TV, were mandated to wear face coverings.”

There was one notable absence: “Sources told me that all the major networks, from CNN to ABC to Fox News, decided not to send their crews and correspondents into the Trump event due to covid-19 concerns,” “Sources told me that all the major networks, from CNN to ABC to Fox News, decided not to send their crews and correspondents into the Trump event due to covid-19 concerns,” CNN's Brian Stelter wrote in his newsletter last night. “Some local TV crews still went inside. And members of the White House press pool still attended the event, so that all the other outlets were provided with video, photos and raw material.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) slammed the president:

Outside the Beltway

TIKTOK CHOOSES ORACLE AS PARTNER: “Oracle emerged late [last night] as the surprise victor in wooing short-term video app TikTok, which is proposing a compromise to the Trump administration that would allow it to potentially keep its current ownership,” Rachel Lerman, Ellen Nakashima and Jay Greene report.

How we got here: “While Oracle never seemed like a logical acquirer of TikTok’s U.S. assets, it had one thing going for it during its pursuit: a close relationship with Trump,” our colleagues write. Microsoft had teamed up with Walmart on its rejected bid. Walmart said it is still interested in investing in TikTok.

Another possibility: “ByteDance could move its headquarters outside of China to alleviate concerns that the parent company would be subject to Chinese laws that require firms, if directed, to share data in their systems with the government."

But it might not be over yet: “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who spoke late last week, are open to hearing the offer, said a senior administration official,” our colleagues write. But the official stressed a deal would still need to alleviate the White House's security concerns.

A former U.S. official called the current deal ‘a massive climb down’: “I t’s well short of a U.S. company taking over the asset and the algorithm, and politically, it would be a massive climb-down from what the president said he was going to accomplish with this,” the former official told our colleagues. The senior administration official rejected this view.

In the media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Unfamiliar scenes as the NFL returns for its first Sunday of games: “The NFL, an unstoppable and inescapable cultural force, manufactured the on-schedule start of its season through careful planning and rigid adherence to protocols designed to control the novel coronavirus. The year’s first NFL Sunday revealed the strange, surreal results of playing professional football during a pandemic,” Adam Kilgore and Eric Adelson report from Baltimore.

An odd moment in the age of corona: “'Ladies and gentlemen, here come the Ravens!' the public address announcer blared at M&T Bank Stadium, despite the fact that there were no ladies or gentlemen in any of the 71,008 purple seats. Baltimore Ravens players sprinted through two rows of faux-marble pillars billowing smoke.”

Demonstrations varied from team to team and even within sidelines: “Some teams remained in their locker rooms. Others locked arms while standing. Indianapolis Coach Frank Reich knelt, a notable act for a head coach,” our colleagues write.

The fan-in-chief taunted the league during his Sunday night rally: “What else do we have? Football is boring as hell,” the president said.

Steve Bannon joined forces with a Chinese billionaire who has divided the president’s allies: “Bannon’s partnership with Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, on whose yacht Bannon had told friends he had been living in recent months, that has come to dominate his post-White House career — a partnership that is now also under scrutiny. A company linked to both is a focus of a separate federal investigation,” Rosalind S. Helderman, Josh Dawsey, Gerry Shih and Matt Zapotosky report.